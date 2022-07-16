How much do F1 drivers make? Top F1 drivers' salaries for 2022

Sports are not only one of the popular sources of entertainment but also one of the biggest industries in the current era. As a result, they have become an integral part of the education system worldwide. The best sportspeople bring fame and a name for themselves and their countries while also securing the bag. Some of the highest-grossing sports are runners, swimmers, footballers and racing drivers. So, how much do F1 drivers make?

Race winner Charles Leclerc and Second placed Max Verstappen celebrate on the podium during the F1 Grand Prix of Austria. Photo: Bryn Lennon

Source: Getty Images

Formula One is already a wildly popular international sport with an innate sense of spectacle. In addition, the F1 business is booming, bringing more opportunities for every driver. Apart from salaries, they enjoy fantastic sponsorship deals, partnerships, and investments.

F1 drivers' salaries

Full name Team Age Salary 1 Sir Lewis Carl Davidson Hamilton Mercedes 37 years (as of 2022) $40 million 2 Max Emilian Verstappen Red Bull Racing 24 years (as of 2022) $40 million 3 Fernando Alonso Díaz Alpine-Renault 40 years (as of 2022) $20 million 4 Lando Norris McLaren-Mercedes 22 years (as of 2022) $20 million 5 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin-Mercedes 35 years (as of 2022) $15 million 6 Daniel Joseph Ricciardo McLaren-Mercedes 33 years (as of 2022) $15 million 7 Charles Marc Hervé Perceval Leclerc Ferrari 24 years (as of 2022) $12 million 8 Valtteri Viktor Bottas Alfa Romeo-Ferrari 32 years (as of 2022) $10 million 9 Lance Strulovitch Aston Martin-Mercedes 23 years (as of 2022) $10 million 10 Carlos Sainz Vázquez de Castro Ferrari 27 years (as of 2022) $10 million

Top 10 F1 drivers' salaries for 2022

Formula 1 is one of the biggest businesses in the United States. Every season, millions and millions of dollars are set aside for the exercise. For the drivers, every race gives them the chance to showcase their worthiness.

1. Lewis Hamilton - $40 million

Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes celebrates on the podium during the F1 Grand Prix of Austria at Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria. Photo: Clive Rose

Source: Getty Images

Sir Lewis Carl Davidson Hamilton is a talented and well-established British racing driver. At the moment, he is competing in Formula One for Mercedes. Statistically, Lewis is the most successful F1 driver of all time.

Over the years, he has been featured among the highest-paid athletes. The 7-time world champion's salary is $40 million. This huge sum of money comes from the he receives. Some of Lewis Hamilton's sponsors include:

Tommy Hilfiger

Sony

Bose

Puma

IWC

Monster Energy

2. Max Verstappen - $40 million

Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing attends the press conference after the F1 Grand Prix of Austria at Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria. Photo: Lars Baron

Source: Getty Images

Max is a Belgian-Dutch racing driver and the 2021 Formula One World Champion. The driver signed a new mammoth contract with the team after winning the 2021 championship. Max Verstappen's salary is estimated to be between $40-50 million annually until the end of 2028. How much is Max Verstappen's net worth? He has an estimated net worth of $60 million as of 2022.

3. Lando Norris - $20 million

Lando Norris of UK driving the (4) McLaren F1 Team MCL36 Mercedes-AMG F1 M13 during the F1 Rolex Grand Prix of Austria 2022 in Zeltweg, Austria. Photo: Alessio Morgese

Source: Getty Images

Lando is a Belgian-British driver who has established himself as one of the best on the grid. His first entry was with the 2019 Australian Grand Prix. Recently, he signed a new contract extension that will see him racing for the McLaren until 2025. His annual salary as per the new contract is $20 million.

4. Fernando Alonso - $20 million

Fernando Alonso of Alpine F1 and Spain during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Austria at Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria. Photo: Peter J Fox

Source: Getty Images

Fernando is from Spain but currently competing for Alpine in Formula one. He returned to the game in 2021 after taking a two-year-long hiatus, after which he immediately scored his podium in seven years. The player's first entry was in 2003's Hungarian Grand Prix, while his last was in 2013's Spanish Grand Prix. He has an estimated salary of $20 million as of 2022.

5. Sebastian Vettel - $15 million

Sebastian Vettel of Aston Martin Aramco-Mercedes during an interview ahead of the Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix at Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria. Photo: Jakub Porzycki

Source: Getty Images

Sebastian is a player from Germany competing for Aston Martin in Formula One. Previously, he was driving for BMW Sauber, Toro Rosso, Red Bull, and Ferrari.

Vettel made his first entry at the 2008 Italian Grand Prix, while his last was the 2019 Singapore Grand Prix. His salary took a turn after leaving Ferrari for Aston Martin. Unfortunately, he was out of the first two 2022 season races after being diagnosed with COVID-19. His current salary is $15 million.

6. Daniel Ricciardo - $15 million

Daniel Ricciardo of Australia and McLaren talks in the Drivers Press Conference during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Austria at Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria. Photo: Clive Rose

Source: Getty Images

Daniel is the only Formula One racer currently driving under the Australian flag. The player's first entry occurred in 2014 at the Canadian Grand Prix, while his last was in 2021 at the Italian Grand Prix. He recently signed with McLaren but nearly missed the 2022 season-opening after contracting COVID-19. Daniel Ricciardo's salary is $15 million.

7. Charles Leclerc - $12 million

Charles Leclerc of Ferrari at the podium of the Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix at Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria. Photo: Jakub Porzycki

Source: Getty Images

Charles is a talented Monaco-born racer racing for Ferrari in Formula One. He attained his first entry at the Belgian Grand Prix in 2019, with his last at the Australian Grand Prix in 2022. How much is Charles Leclerc's salary? He makes around $12 million. Some of his major wins include:

The GP3 Series championship in 2016

The FIA Formula 2 Championship in 2017.

8. Valtteri Bottas - $11 million

Valtteri Bottas arrives in the paddock during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone in Northampton, United Kingdom. Photo: Vince Mignott

Source: Getty Images

Bottas is a Finnish racing driver. He is currently riding for Alfa Romeo in Formula One. He signed the deal with Alfa Romeo after competing for Mercedes from 2017 to 2022. His first entry was in the Russian competition in 2017, with his last in the Turkish Grand Prix in 2021. However, he has emerged runner-up in the drivers' championship on two occasions. His salary is $11 million as of 2022.

9. Lance Stroll - $10 million

Lance Stroll of Canada and Aston Martin during the F1 Grand Prix of Austria - Previews at Red Bull Ringin Spielberg, Austria. Photo: Guenther Iby

Source: Getty Images

Lance is also amongst the highest-earning racing drivers, with a salary of $10 million as of 2022. The Canadian-Belgian racer was the youngest player to finish a Formula One race on the podium in their rookie season while he was racing for Williams in 2017.

He bagged his first entry in 2017 in Australia with his last in 2022 at the Emilia Romagna. The Aston Martin has retained him for the second year with an adjoining salary bump of more than $8 million.

10. Carlos Sainz Jr - $10 million

Carlos Sainz Jr. of Spain driving the (55) Scuderia Ferrari F1-75 Ferrari 066/7 during the F1 Rolex Grand Prix of Austria in Zeltweg, Austria. Photo: Alessio Morgese

Source: Getty Images

Carlos is a Spanish racer for Scuderia Ferrari in Formula One. The talented player hails from a family of racing champions. His father, Carlos Sainzs, is a double World Rally Champion, while his uncle, Antonio Sainz, is a reputable competitor.

His first entry was at the 2015 Australian competition, with his last being at the 2022 Emilia Romagna. Recently, he signed a two-year deal extension with Ferrari. Therefore, he will remain with the racing team until 2024, earning a salary of $10 million.

Frequently asked questions

How much does Lewis Hamilton make? The well-recognized British racer takes home around $40 million every year as salary. Do F1 drivers get paid per race? Unfortunately, no. The racers and winners are not paid per race as the money earned goes to the racing teams, which in turn pay the driver's salaries. Do F1 drivers get paid for wins? No, they don't. Unlike many other sporting activities, Formula One drivers don't get any prize money from winning particular races. How much do the F1 pit crew get paid? The amount earned varies from one racing team to another. However, the amount is approximately $2,500 per race and $90,000 per year. They also get $250 as a winning bonus. How much does Max Verstappen make? He makes around $40 million every year. The racer signed a new deal with Red Bull worth between $40 and $50 million a year until 2028. How much is Toto Wolff's net worth? The Austrian investor and former professional racing driver has an estimated net worth of $450 million as of 2022. Which factors affect F1 driver's salary? The salary is affected by contracts, performance-based bonuses and endorsement deals.

How much do F1 drivers make? They make millions of dollars thanks to the amount of talent and skills they possess behind the steering wheels. However, aside from their talents, their salaries are determined by several other factors. For instance, sponsorships and popularity play a huge role in determining the drivers' salaries and contracts.

