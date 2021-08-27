David Gandy: 10 facts about the world's most recognisable male model

When you hear David Gandy's name, you may not know who or why people even mention him. But when you see his face and chiselled body, you will immediately recognise him from billboards and runaways. For many years, David Gandy was Dolce & Gabbana and Lucky Jeans' face and became the brand ambassador for Johnnie Walker and many other companies.

British model David Gandy attends 'Suit Walk' activity in Taipei, Taiwan of China. Photo: Unioncom

David Gandy is a British model arguably considered the most successful male fashion supermodel of all time. He rose to fame in 2001 when he won a modelling contest hosted by a British TV magazine called This Morning.

After performing his first catalogue shoot, many companies took note of his physique and soon hired him to represent their brands or model for their products. Some of his photos on David Gandy's Tumblr account speak volumes as to why companies came calling.

David Gandy's profile summary

Full name : David James Gandy

: David James Gandy Nickname: David Gandy

David Gandy Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 19th February 1980

19th February 1980 Birth sign: Pisces

Pisces Place of birth: Billericay, Essex, England

Billericay, Essex, England Age: 41 years (as of 2021)

41 years (as of 2021) Nationality : British

: British Ethnicity: White

White Eye colour : Blue

: Blue Hair colour : Dark brown

: Dark brown Weight: 91 kg

91 kg Height: 6 feet 2 inches

6 feet 2 inches Sexual orientation : Straight

: Straight Religion: Christianity

Christianity Father: Chris Gandy

Chris Gandy Mother: Brenda Dandy

Brenda Dandy Siblings: Claire Gandy

Claire Gandy Marital status: Single

Single Ex-spouse: Stephanie Mendoors

Stephanie Mendoors Children: Matilda Gandy

Matilda Gandy Education: Billericay High School, University of Gloucestershire

Billericay High School, University of Gloucestershire Profession: Fashion model

Fashion model Net worth: $16 million

What are the unknown facts about David Gandy?

What age is David Gandy? He is a 41-year-old fashion British model. Despite being one of the most recognisable male models worldwide, some facts about him are unknown to the public. Here are ten of them.

1. He has a net worth of $16 million

David Gandy wearing a college jacket in front of a Jaguar is seen during London Fashion Week Men's June 2018 in London, England. Photo: Christian Vierig

David Gandy has a net worth of $16 million. However, the British model has made most of his money by modelling for many companies over the years. During the early years of his career, David modelled for brands such as H&M, Hugo Boss, Zara, 7 For All Mankind, SM Men’s Fashion, and Massimo Dutti.

Over the years, other companies he has worked with include Shiatzy Chen, Russell, Bromley, and Carolina Herrara. Furthermore, David has appeared on the covers of many top magazines, including GQ, Vogue, V, and Harper’s Bazaar.

Between 2006 and 2011, the model was the face of Dolce & Gabbana, one of the largest luxury fashion houses in the world, for their Light Blue cologne. In 2015, Gandy became the ambassador of Wellman, a UK-based sports supplement manufacturer.

2. He left university before finishing his modules

In 2001, Gandy was studying marketing at the University of Gloucestershire. After winning the modelling competition This Morning, he signed a contract with Select Model Management in London. That forced him to leave school in 2002 to pursue his modelling career full time despite a few modules short of receiving his honours degree.

3. His flatmate entered him into a modelling competition without his knowledge.

David Gandy's modelling career began somewhat of an accident. His flatmate at the time entered him into a model-search competition on a British programme called This Morning. After winning the match, he signed a contract with Select Model Management in London that paved the way to become the world's most recognisable male supermodel.

4. David Gandy worked in the auto industry before modelling

Before joining his modelling career, David Gandy was studying multimedia computing. He then worked for a weekly motoring magazine in the United Kingdom called Auto Express. His job was to deliver the latest Jaguars and Porches to the track for testing.

5. David Gandy has a daughter called Matilda

David Gandy attends the Charles Jeffrey Loverboy show during London Fashion Week Men's June 2018 at the BFC Show Space in London, England. Photo: Rebecca Lewis

Source: Getty Images

Is David Gandy married? The former model has had several relationships in his lifetime. In 2011, he started a relationship with Mollie King, the singer from The Saturdays. However, the two split after ten months of being together.

After breaking up with Mollie, David began seeing an English model called Sarah Ann Macklin. Unfortunately, David and Macklin stayed together for only a year. Their relationship started in 2012 and ended in 2013.

In 2015, David Gandy and Mollie King reconciled. But the reconciliation did not last long since they went their separate ways in 2016. Other rumoured David Gandy's girlfriends include:

Laura Whitmore (2010)

Amanda Charlwood (2009 - 2010)

Chloe Pridham (2008 - 2009)

In July 2016, the former model started dating a barrister named Stephanie Mendoros.

The pair has a daughter named Matilda, who was born in November 2018. Does David Gandy have a wife? While many people think David Gandy's wife is Stephanie Mendoros, the two are in a relationship. However, as of 2021, David and Stephanie Mendoros are not officially married.

6. He has been a columnist and blogger for several publications

The British model has been a columnist and blogger for many top publications. In February 2011, he began writing blog posts for British Vogue, with most of his topics touching on his career, fashion, style, cars, and antiques. Apart from Vogue, David Gandy became a car reviewer for British GQ.

In October 2011, David Gandy was a guest writer and editor for Evening Standard based in London. His topics for the publications were about men’s issues.

7. David Gandy has been a race driver before

David Gandy has a racing license that he received in 2012. In 2013, he was a guest driver during the Mille Miglia race held in Italy. During the race, he drove the 1950 XK120 Jaguar. However, he finished at number 158 out of 415.

8. He was the first male ever to get a model of the year nomination

David Gandy attends the Oliver Spencer Menswear SS20 show during London Fashion Week Men's June 2019 in London, England. Photo: David M. Benett

Source: Getty Images

Most of David Gandy's young pictures do not tell a story of a person that wanted to become a model. But Gandy had ambitions of becoming a veterinarian. Unfortunately, however, he did not have enough grades to allow him to study for the profession.

In 2010, the British Fashion Council nominated David Gandy for the Model of the Year award during the British Fashion Awards 2010. He became the first male ever to receive the nomination.

His nomination was justified because David was a British model who had emerged as a leading name in the modelling industry and made a strong mark on the international fashion scene.

9. He ranks in the top three amongst the most successful male models

In 2009, Forbes magazine ranked David at number three on the list of the most successful male models in the world. In 2014, Vogue ranked him at number two on its list of the top ten male models of all time. Also, in 2014, Model.com ranked Gandy at number three on Money Guys and number three on its list of Top Icons.

10. He developed a fitness app

In 2012, he developed a fitness app for the iOS device. The application allowed users to choose the body parts they wanted to work out. However, the app is no longer available in 2021.

What is David Gandy doing now? He has become an expert in male fashion and modelling, advises brands, and is an authority on current industry evolutions. Gandy is also an investor in a dozen British brands, including London Sock Company, David Preston, Savile Row Gin, and more.

David Gandy is a male fashion model best known as the face of Dolce & Gabbana. He is not married but is in a relationship with Stephanie Mendoros, the mother of his daughter Matilda. The British model has a net worth of $16 million in 2021.

