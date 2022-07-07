Where does Joe Rogan live? Everything you need to know about his house

When it comes to talented people in the world, Joe Rogan is unquestionably one of them. He is a renowned sports analyst, YouTuber, actor, and comedian. With such an impressive resume, it's no surprise that the celebrity enjoys the better things in life. For example, his house has recently become a topic of discussion. So, where does Joe Rogan live?

UFC commentator Joe Rogan announces the fighters during a ceremonial weigh-in for UFC 264 at T-Mobile Arena on 09 July 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Stacy Revere

Source: Getty Images

Celebrity mansions are a popular topic due to the luxury they are known for. Most of them sit on large acres of land in wealthy and alluring country areas. If you like architecture, you will be fascinated by understanding every aspect of these homes.

Profile summary

Full name Joseph James Rogan Nickname Joe Rogan Gender Male Date of birth 11 August 1967 Age 54 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Newark, New Jersey, U.S.A Current residence Lake Austin, Texas, U.S.A. Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 172 Weight in pounds 190 Weight in kilograms 86 Shoe size 10 (U.S.) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Father Joseph Marital status Married Wife Jessica Ditzel (m. 2009) Children Two School Newton South High School University University of Massachusetts Boston Profession Sports commentator, comedian and content creator Net worth $120 million Instagram @joerogan Twitter @joerogan Facebook @JOEROGAN

Where does Joe Rogan live?

As of 2022, Rogan lives with his family in Lake Austin, Texas, United States. He moved there in 2020 after signing a $200 million deal with Spotify for his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience. So, what does the Texas home entail? Here is everything you need to know about Joe Rogan's home.

1. It sits on a 10,000-square-feet of land

According to Fancy Pants Homes, Joe Rogan's Austin house boasts 10,980 square feet and features eight bedrooms and ten bathrooms. Compared to his previous house in Bell Canyon, which had 7,573 square feet of space, with five bedrooms and five bathrooms, this Texas home is a major upgrade.

2. The original owners built the house in 2006

According to Work and Money, the property was built in 2006 and used to be a boring Tuscan-style McMansion. However, the previous owner, an architectural designer, transformed the house into an ultramodern, Asian-inspired residence.

3. The home is located along Lake Austin

Gorgeous Views down the Colorado River in the most wanted-to-live area of Austin, Texas, waterfront mansions along West Lake. Photo: RoschetzkyIstockPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Where is Joe Rogan's new house in Austin? The mansion is located in Texas, US.A, next to the beautiful Lake Austin. According to the Texas Hill Country, Lake Austin is an excellent choice for fishing, boating, hiking, biking, and photographing nature. Furthermore, the population of Austin is around 960,000 people compared to Los Angele's 4 million.

4. The house cost $14.4 million

According to Sportskeeda, the former athlete bought his Texas home for a whopping $14.4 million. However, Work and Money said the mansion was valued at $7.5 million in 2015.

5. The home's previous owners were celebrities

Do you know who used to own the Texas mansion before Joe bought it? According to Dirt, architectural designer Benjamin Wood and his philanthropic wife Theresa Castellano-Wood were the previous owners of the iconic Lake Austin mansion. The pair renovated the home introducing an Asian-inspired theme onto the property, among other changes.

Does Joe Rogan still live in LA?

Unfortunately, no. According to the New York Post, the celebrity relocated to Texas in 2020 after selling his Los Angeles mansion for $3.45 million. The star had purchased the house in 2003 for $2.3 million while he was the host of Fear Factor. However, the star still owns another house in Bell Canyon.

Does Joe Rogan have a house in California?

According to Dirt, the other Joe Rogan house in Bell Canyon was worth $5 million at the time of purchase in 2017. Famous Entertainment states that the mansion has eight bedrooms, nine bathrooms, and over 8,720 sq. ft of space for activities of any kind.

Where did Joe Rogan move to?

Lake Austin (formerly Lake McDonald) is a water reservoir on the Colorado River in Austin, Texas. Photo: dszc

Source: Getty Images

According to Sportskeeda, the commentator has relocated to Austin, Texas. He characterised his move as a preventive measure because of the growing number of COVID-19 cases in the United States. Furthermore, on an episode of his podcast, Joe stated that he believed Los Angeles had become overcrowded, which may have influenced his decision to move.

Frequently asked questions

Where is Joe Rogan currently living? The star and his family relocated to a $14 million worth house alongside Lake Austin in Texas in 2020. What happened with Joe Rogan's comedy club? The club is relocating to Austin, Texas, where a Rogan-linked company, Asylum Real Estate Holdings, has purchased a new location. The Ritz Theater in downtown Austin was once home to Alamo Drafthouse. Does Joe Rogan live in Bell Canyon? Unfortunately, no. The actor sold one of his Bell Canyon homes and moved to Texas. However, he retains ownership of another residence in the Bell Canyon region. Where is Joe Rogan's new house in Austin? The house is located alongside Lake Austin, Texas. Does Joe Rogan have a house in California? Yes, he does. The celebrity owns another house in the Bell Canyon area of California. Joe Rogan's Los Angeles other house was valued at $5 million at the time of purchase in 2018. How much is Joe Rogan worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth, the star has an estimated net worth of $120 million in 2022.

Where does Joe Rogan live? The MMA. commentator has recently relocated to Austin, Texas. The $14 million property is a restored state-of-the-art mansion with various fascinating amenities. In addition to the Texas mansion, the actor owns another house in Los Angeles' Bell Canyon neighbourhood, which he purchased for $5 million in 2018.

