Who is Amaury Guichon's wife? Everything you need to know her

Amaury Guichon is a Swiss-French pastry chef known for his pastry designs and chocolate sculptures. The chef gained prominence as a contestant on a pastry chef reality show on 2013. Since then, he has gained over 12 million followers on TikTok and 9 million on Instagram. He also hosted a show on Netflix, a move that has cemented his place as a celebrity chef. Did you know that the pastry chef was married? Who is Amaury Guichon's wife?

Amaury finished as the third contestant on the France reality cooking series Who will be the next pastry chef? He co-founded the Pastry Academy with Belgian chef Michel Ernots in Las Vegas in 2019. Guichon’s career has seen great days hosting the School of Chocolate on Netflix as his latest project.

What nationality is Amaury Guichon? Guichon was born to a Swiss mother and a French father. He grew up on the Haute-Savoie-Romandy border near Geneva. Therefore, he is a French national.

Fiona's profile summary

Name Fiona Bergson Guichon Nickname Fiona Guichon Gender Female Date of birth 1 April 1995 Age 27 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac signs Aries Place of birth Montreal, Quebec, Canada Current residence Las Vegas, Nevada, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 174 Weight in pounds 112 Weight in kilograms 51 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Green Marital status Married Husband Amaury Guichon Children None Profession Tattoo artist, freelance photographer Instagram @fionaguichon

Who is chef Amaury Guichon’s wife?

Who is Amaury Guichon married to? In December 2020, Amaury and Fiona Guichon tied the knot in 2020. The wedding was attended by their close friends and family. Given that Amaury’s career has just taken off, his newfound fan base wants to know all about their new favourite chef, including details on his marriage. Luckily for fans, Fiona Guichon is an interesting woman.

Who is Fiona Guichon? Fiona Bergson Guichon is best known as the loving wife of the prominent chef. She was born on 1st April 1995, making her 27 years old as of 2022. She was born and raised in Canada by her parents, whose identities are not available to the public.

Fiona revealed that the two met when they were both students. After sharing messages for a few months, the duo decided to meet, and it was love at first sight for both of them. Their long-term relationship was a strong foundation for forming a strong bond, as seen on their social media accounts.

What does Fiona Guichon do for a living?

Aside from being a supportive wife to her celebrity husband, chef Amaury Guichon’s wife is also a photographer and owner of a tattoo boutique, Imperial Tattoo Connexion Shop. Fiona started tattooing people as a teenager. She opened her tattoo parlour in Montreal, Canada, at age 21. As a testament to her career path, Fiona has plenty of tattoos. Amaury has none.

Years after establishing her prowess with a tattoo gun, the tattoo artist decided to expand her portfolio. She started freelance photography by taking street photos. Her photography skill is evidenced by the many beautiful pictures on her Instagram page. The photographer shared her secret to taking such beautiful shots on her Instagram stories.

She states it takes a combination of frustrations, overcoming problems, and hours of studying professionals to get to her level. Fiona also humbly notes that she is nowhere near where she would like to be regarding her photography. However, she maintains hope that she will one day get there.

Apart from being a great tattoo artist and a freelance photographer, Fiona is also the director of International Operations for Amaury’s Pastry Academy. She also serves as his manager. Setting up such a career is not easy, especially at 27. Fiona has shared that she had to multitask and abandon procrastination to achieve it. She also gave up her social life for four years.

DoesAmaury Guichon and Fiona Guichon have any kids?

Fiona has mentioned that her career is still her main priority. She has shared on her Instagram that she does not plan to have any kids soon. The following statement accompanied her announcement.

It’s going to sound like a statement but for those who think alike and, like me, are more career-oriented, I want them to know that they are not alone. We are constantly undermined by society’s inability to separate women and motherhood, but that doesn’t mean we do not have the choice/or are in the wrong.

When asked in an interview about the same, celebrity chef, Amaury corroborated his wife’s remarks by stating that it was not the right time for him to have babies.

For now, the married couple still enjoys their married life in Montreal and Las Vegas, and on the many international trips, the Guichons take as part of their jobs.

Quick facts about Amaury Guichon's wife

Fiona Guichon has been Amaury Guichon's wife since December 2020. Apart from being a supportive wife, Fiona is a tattoo artist and freelance photographer.

