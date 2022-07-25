Where does Dolly Parton live? The songstress's massive house(s) explored

Where does dolly Parton live? Dolly Rebecca Parton is an American singer-songwriter, actress, philanthropist, and businesswoman. She is primarily known for her great country music, a career that has spanned over fifty-five years. Since her album debut in 1967, Parton has achieved commercial success with millions of records sold worldwide. Her long-lasting career has built a huge fan base, most of whom want to know more about her, especially where she lays her head at night.

Dolly Parton discusses their new book "Run, Rose, Run: A Novel" co-written with James Patterson. Photo: Rick Kern

Source: Getty Images

The superstar, born and raised in Locust Ridge, Tennessee, has repeatedly refused to live permanently in any other state. So, where did Dolly Parton move to with her husband? The couple has lived in their Brentwood, Nashville home in Tennessee since 1999.

Any Parton fan is familiar with the songstress's passion for the place she grew up in and the place she calls home now. Parton is a Hollywood icon who has the resources to live wherever she wants to in the world. So, would you like to know more about where she calls home?

Dolly Parton's profile summary

Full name Dolly Rebecca Parton Nickname Dolly Parton Gender Female Date of birth January 19, 1946 Age 76 (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Pittman Center, Tennessee Current residence Brentwood, Nashville, Tennessee Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5 Height in centimeters 152 Weight in pounds 105 Weight in kilograms 48 Body measurement in inches 41-25-38 Body measurement in centimeters 104-64-97 Shoe size 5.5 Dress size 8 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Green Mother Avie Lee Caroline (1923 - 2003) Father Robert Lee Parton Sr. (1921 - 2000) Siblings Stella Parton, Randy Parton, Rachel Dennison Marital status Married Husband Carl Thomas Dean Children None Profession Singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, actress, author, businesswoman, humanitarian Net worth $350 million

Dolly Parton's childhood home

Where is Dolly Parton's home place? Long before she was a country music star, Dolly Parton grew up in a small, 1-bedroom log cabin in Sevierville, Tennessee. Born the fourth out of ten children to Avie Lee and Robert Parton, Dolly came into a world familiar to generations of her people. Her childhood home suggests that their family did not have it as easy as others.

Can you see Dolly Parton's house? For those fans who want to dive deeper into the world that Parton saw as a child, the songstress has made this possible. While constructing her theme park Dollywood, Dolly decided to include a live replica of her childhood home. The home is a gift from Dolly to her fans who wish to see what life was like in a mountain community in the 40s and 50s.

Dolly Parton's childhood home. Photo: @thesmokies

Source: Instagram

The cabin, a replica of Dolly Parton's childhood home on Locust Ridge, was designed by her brother Bobby and decorated under her mother Avie Lee's approval. Most of the items on display are original family treasures.

Walking into the cabin, many wonder how the small, simple house was able to house so many people simultaneously. The kitchen walls are covered with floral wallpaper and old newspapers, and the table is set with plates and coffee cups.

The shelves are lined with jars and tins; on the floor, you will see baskets filled with firewood. In the bedroom, you will see one bed with a couch pushed against it. You will also see old photographs of her parents hanging above the bed. Outside the cabin, a sign reads:

These mountains and my childhood home have a special place in my heart. They inspire my music and my life. I hope being here does the same for you! Dolly.

The original Dolly Parton's home in Sevierville, TN, still stands today. At some point, after she had grown up, Dolly's parents chose to sell their mountain home to keep up with changing times. However, Dolly bought the land back and fixed the home back into its 1950s state.

Where does she live now?

Dolly Parton's current home. Photo: @architecturaldigest

Source: Instagram

Where does Dolly Parton live now? After getting out of her childhood home, Parton's next permanent residence was her home in Brentwood, Nashville. The singer bought the mansion in 1999 for $400,000, a generous amount for the house, which boasts a tennis court, swimming pool, chapel, and farm.

Unlike in her childhood home, fans have not been allowed to see what her current home looks like on the inside. However, this had changed a bit since the pandemic in 2020, when she allowed cameras into it to film an episode of Reese Witherspoon's series Shine On.

The house has a modest kitchen with white wooden cupboards and a brown central island with white marble worktops. The kitchen boasts silver appliances, including a double fridge, an oven, and two dishwashers.

In another part of her house lies the icon's enormous collection of awards. Given the number of years that she has been in the game, the room is filled with massive artwork that honours her 100 million worldwide sales record. In addition, the room has a vintage theme featuring patterned wallpaper and wooden furniture, a throwback to her childhood house.

The lounge area in Dolly Parton's house is also surprisingly lowkey. It features cream wallpaper, a small gold side table, and a matching lamp. On the other end of the room is a brown sofa. The sofa is decorated with burgundy scatter cushions and a floral rug.

The 76-year-old singer's house also has a hallway that is painted bright yellow and a large wooden staircase. The hallway is decorated using a series of floral arrangements placed around a large window. The singer also added a wooden dresser on one side and a glass candle lantern in the corner.

Quick facts about Dolly Parton's houses

Where does Dolly Parton live? The singer currently resides in Brentwood, Nashville, Tennessee How big is Dolly Parton’s house? The singer lives in a 3,324-square-foot mansion which she bought for $400,000 in 1999. Who does Dolly Parton live with? Dolly Parton lives with her husband Billy Dean. The two have been married since 1964. Where is Dolly Parton’s childhood home? Dolly Parton grew up in a small, 1-bedroom log cabin in Sevierville, Tennessee. Is there a replica of Parton’s childhood home? Yes, when constructing her theme park, Dollywood, the songstress included a replica of the log cabin she grew up in. Can you visit Dolly Parton’s childhood home? Yes, the original house still stands after being renovated to its previous conditions. How many houses does Dolly Parton have? The singer currently lives in Brentwood, TN. She owns several other properties but does not live in them.

Where does Dolly Parton live? The singer lives in Nashville, Tennessee, with her husband, who leads a private life. Her other notable home is her childhood home in Sevierville, Tennessee.

