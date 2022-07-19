Is Nicki Minaj black? Everything you need to know about the rapper's ethnicity

Nicki Minaj is an American singer, rapper and songwriter. She is among the best female rappers of this generation and has achieved a lot of success throughout her career. However, many fans have been eager to know more about her heritage. So, is Nicki Minaj black?

Nicki Minaj attends the 2018 Harper's BAZAAR ICONS Party at The Plaza Hotel on 7 September 2018 in New York City. Photo: Taylor Hill

Nicki Minaj is known as the Queen of Rap and the Queen of Hip Hop. Her success has elevated her to the ranks of the best-selling music artists, with over 100 million records sold worldwide. In addition, her accomplishment has earned her numerous awards, including the American Music Awards and the MTV Video Music Awards, among others. But, aside from music, what else do you know about the female rapper's background?

Profile summary

Real name Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty Nickname (s) Nicki Minaj, Roman Zolanski, Martha Zolanski Gender Female Date of birth 8 December 1982 Age 39 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Saint James, Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago Current residence Los Angeles, California, U.S.A Nationality American, Trinidadian Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'2" Height in centimetres 157 Weight in pounds 137 Weight in kilograms 62 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Carol Maraj Father Robert Maraj Siblings Jelani, Maya, Micaiah, Ming Marital status Married Husband Kenneth Petty Children One School Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School Profession Rapper, singer, actress Net worth $100 million Instagram @nickiminaj Facebook @nickiminaj Twitter @NICKIMINAJ

Is Nicki Minaj black?

Most people consider Nicki to be black because of her complexion and appearance. However, there is more to the star's ancestry than meets the eye. You will be surprised to learn that the star has a diverse heritage with roots in various parts of the world. In other words, she is of mixed ethnicity.

Where is Nicki Minaj from?

The star hails from the Caribbean nation of Trinidad and Tobago. According to Wiki Travel, the nation is the southernmost island country in the Caribbean, consisting of the main islands Trinidad and Tobago and numerous much smaller islands.

What is Nicki Minaj's ethnicity?

Nicki Minaj attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on 7 May 2018 in New York City. Photo: Theo Wargo

Nicki Minaj is of mixed ethnicity. Her parents come from a diverse heritage due to the unique structure of the inhabitants of Trinidad and Tobago. Minaj's father was born to an Afro-Trinidadian mother and an Indo-Trinidadian father, while her mother was born to Afro-Trinidadian parents.

Who are Afro-Trinidadians and Indo-Trinidadians? According to Britannica, Afro-Trinidadians are the descendants of enslaved people whose ancestors were brought to work on cotton and sugar plantations in the late 18th century.

On the other hand, indo-Trinidadians (East Indians) are people whose ancestors were labourers who immigrated from the Indian subcontinent as plantation workers after the abolition of slavery in the mid-19th century.

So, What is Nicki Minaj's race? According to That Sister, Nicki is considered black because of her parent's heritage. Her father is half Black and half Asian, while her mother is of the black race.

What is Nicki Minaj's full name?

The celebrity's real name is Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty. She was born on 8 December 1982, in the Saint James district of Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago. Her parents are Robert Maraj and Carol Maraj.

Is Nicki Minaj Chinese?

Despite her appearance, Nicki is not Chinese. Instead, her ancestry is traced to her home country, which is mostly made of a black African and Afro-Asian population. In addition, the only Asian connection the star has comes from her father's side, which is part Indo-Trinidadian. According to India Today, Nicki Minaj is one-quarter Indian from her father's side.

Is Nicki Minaj fully black?

Nicki Minaj attended the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on 27 August 2017 in Inglewood, California. Photo: Frazer Harrison

According to Abeiku, Nicki Minaj is two-thirds black and a third Asian with Indian ancestry. So if you wonder if the celebrity is fully black, you will be surprised to know that she isn't.

What is Nicki Minaj's background?

According to Britannica, the star was born in Port of Spain in Trinidad and Tobago. However, her family relocated to Queens, New York, when she was five. Nicki's childhood was troubled as her father was a struggling drug addict.

The rapper attended LaGuardia, a public magnet high school specializing in teaching visual and performing arts, where she studied singing and acting.

The star ventured into music after graduating, and her talent caught the eye of rapper Lil Wayne. They worked together on various projects before signing on the record label Young Money in 2009.

Frequently asked questions

Is Nicki Minaj Indian or African? Based on her racial makeup, the star is two-thirds black and a third Asian with Indian ancestry. Overall, she is of mixed ethnicity. Is Nicki Minaj part native? Yes, she is. The rapper was born to parents who have diverse heritage. Minaj's father was born to an Afro-Trinidadian mother and an Indo-Trinidadian father, while her mother was born to Afro-Trinidadian parents. How many children does Nicki Minaj have? According to Capital Xtra, the rapper has one child, a son born on 30 September 2020. Does Nicki Minaj have a twin? Unfortunately, no. However, her younger sister Ming Maraj resembles her, prompting fans to think Nicki has a twin sister. Is Nicki Minaj Jamaican? No, she is not. The star was born in Trinidad and Tobago and raised in Queens, New York. What is Nicki Minaj's ethnicity? The star has mixed ethnicity. She is two-thirds black and an eighth Indian.

Is Nicki Minaj black? Well, the star is and identifies as being black. However, her heritage is diverse and mainly incorporates descendants from Africa and India. Furthermore, people from races that consist of a small percentage of the population in America are considered minorities. Nicki Minaj grew up in such an environment in Queens, New York, and identifies with the struggles that come from being black in America.

