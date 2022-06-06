Vanessa Villanueva lived a quiet life before she married her ex-husband, Chris Perez, a famous American musician. Due to her former husband's celebrity status, most people started inquiring about her story. Their marriage ended, and somehow, Vanessa has slipped back into living without the pomp of the media.

Vanessa Villanueva, Chris Perez's ex-wife. Photo: flickr.com, @Clive Health

Vanessa Villanueva is an actress and entrepreneur. She made good use of her talent and her ex-husbands' exposure, in the American entertainment industry, to make a name for herself. However, she is now married to another man but still co-parents their kids with Chris Perez.

Profile summary

Full name Vanessa Villanueva Gender Female Place of birth Corpus Christi, Texas, United States of America Current residence Portland, Texas, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Latino Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5' 7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Body measurements in inches 34-24-35 Body measurements in centimetres 86-61-89 Shoe size 6 (UK) Dress size 3 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Marital status Married Husband Henry Soliz Children 2 University University of California Profession Actress and businesswoman Net worth $100,000

Who is Vanessa Villanueva?

Villanueva is known as Chris Pérez's ex-wife. She has not shared details of her exact date of birth with the public, nor has she discussed who her parents and siblings are. But then, her parents are Mexicans who moved to the United States of America before she was born. She was born and raised in Corpus Christi in Texas, the USA, which means she is an American nationality by birth.

Career

Vanessa is a talented actress who also dabbles in business as she runs a nail salon and beauty Spa known as V's Day Spa, located somewhere in Portland, Texas.

As for her acting career, she made her debut in the 2011 movie titled Memphis Rising: Elvis Returns. She also appeared in the Forgotten Memories, a television series, sometime in 2015.

Chris Pérez and Vanessa Villanueva's relationship

Chris Pérez and Vanessa Villanueva met sometime around 1996 through John Garza, a mutual friend. Chris was undergoing severe depression and chronic dependence on drugs and alcohol during the time. However, Vanessa's arrival in his life proved to be the right dose of withdrawal from these habits.

Chris' problem stemmed from his inability to get over the death of his first lover and wife, Selena Quintanilla Pérez, a celebrated musician in America, even though she had Mexican ancestry. Selena and Chris married for only three years before her demise.

Chris tried to move on from his first wife's death after falling in love with Vanessa, and after a dating period of about four to five years, they wedded on 26th October 2001.

However, after Venessa Villanueva's wedding, the relationship couldn't withstand the storms it encountered and eventually sank in 2008 when they opted for a divorce. The news of the imminent separation of the lovebirds cast a shadow over fans' hope for a long-lasting marriage for celebrities.

Why did Chris Pérez divorce his second wife?

The former couple hasn't openly discussed the detail of why they separated, but some people suggested that Chris' inability to get over the death of his first wife played a role. Others also suggested that he still had the habit of drinking heavily, which Vanessa could not bear.

Despite Chris' continuous open show of love and adoration to his dead wife, Vanessa Villanueva Perez on Selena was never a conversation in the media. Likewise, the second wife was never discussed in a bad light.

Who are Vanessa Villanueva’s children?

Vanessa's marriage to Chris produced two children, a girl and a boy. The girl, Cassie Gabrielle Perez, was born in 1998, while the second child was born in 2005 with Down syndrome.

Where is Vanessa Villanueva now?

She has moved on from the separation from Chris even though they are co-parenting their kids. She is now married to Henry Soliz, an avid lover of biking. They started dating in 2012 before they made it official and now live together in Portland, Texas, United States of America.

What is Vanessa Villanueva's net worth?

According to the Affair Post website, her alleged net worth is $100,000. However, this is unconfirmed as the actress is private about her life, making it challenging to calculate the exact value of her assets.

Frequently asked questions

Who is Vanessa Villanueva? She is an actress and entrepreneur best known for her marriage to Chris Perez. Who is Chris Pérez's ex-wife? Chris initially married Selena Quintanilla, who died, before marrying Vanessa Villanueva, though their relationship ended in divorce. Is Vanessa Villanueva married now? Yes; she married Henry Soliz after divorcing Chris Pérez. How did Chris Perez meet Vanessa Villanueva? They met through John Garza, their mutual friend. How old is Vanessa Villanueva? Her exact age is unknown because she has not revealed information on her birth date. Does Vanessa Villanueva have a child? Yes, she shares two children with Chris Perez.

Vanessa Villanueva has gradually succeeded in going back to living the private lifestyle that she used to enjoy before her marriage to Chris Perez. It is, however, undeniable that she learned a few lessons while the relationship lasted.

