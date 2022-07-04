30 incredible Roman numerals tattoo designs to try and their meaning

Body tattooing is a long-standing tradition in many civilised nations around the world. Their significance varies according to culture and tradition, but their beauty makes them even more appealing. So, if you are new to body art or want to add another to your collection, which one should you get? Maybe you can give Roman numeral tattoos a try?

Are Roman numeral tattoos cool? Yes. These body art concepts have become increasingly trendy lately. Most people invested in body art have one or two Roman numeral tattoos. But did you know that, despite their recent popularity, Roman numbers have been used for a long time? Scholars used letters from the Latin language to create these digits in ancient Rome. Initially, they were used in western Europe but later spread to other parts of the world.

30 incredible Roman numeral tattoo ideas

Roman numerals tattoo meanings vary based on the design. Generally, they imply dignity, honour, and a demand for respect. With this in mind, here are 30 awesome Roman numeral tattoo designs and their meanings.

1. Date inspired

Dates are important in reminding individuals of particular occasions or ones to keep an eye out for. It might be your birthday, wedding, or another momentous occasion. These date-inspired patterns signify commitment, awareness and devotion.

How is a date written in Roman numerals? According to Twinkl, a delimiter, which might be a dot (.), dash (-), bullet (•), slash (/), or other characters, separates the month, date, and year. So, for example, 2022 will be written as MMXXII.

2. Numerals with clock

Time is essential in our lives because it helps us develop the habit of planning and organising our everyday activities. Moreover, you can gain experience and improve your talents through time if you better appreciate the value of time. As a result, time is the most critical resource because you can never reclaim it.

3. Baby angel inspired

Most number tats go with almost any picture. So, for example, an angel-inspired pattern is ideal if you want to spice up the traditional Roman number. Baby angel-inspired tats signify divinity, purity and love.

4. Flowers with numbers

This combination is relevant if you want to honour the memory of a loved one. Also, you can rock the look for aesthetic reasons as it is among the favoured combinations when getting a number inked. Flowers with Roman numbers signify beauty, love and affection.

5. Cross inspired

If you are religious, a cross and Roman numeral tattoo is an excellent method to express your religion. For example, the cross is relevant in Christianity because it represents Jesus Christ's sacrifice for humanity. Cross number tats represent divinity, religion and devotion.

6. Feathers with digits

A feather can represent a variety of things. It is frequently connected with liberation, wisdom, power, and strength. As a result, many individuals like to include feathers in their memorial ink.

7. Bird-inspired design

What does this one-of-a-kind combo imply? First, birds are associated with freedom and the connection between heaven and earth.

8. Numerals with name

A name tat of a loved one may be an ideal choice if you want a profoundly unique body art. You can also include meaningful dates in Latin digits to make the piece more relevant. It can be a lovely way to remember individuals you care about, whether they be your mother, grandfather, child, or brother.

9. Minimalist wrist tat

Regarding body art, placement is frequently as important as design. If you want to get something meaningful inked, consider a position on your body where you will see it every day, like your wrist. Wrist tattoos signify perseverance, beauty and devotion.

10. Inscription on the arm

Arm tattoos are perhaps the most popular spot for men, and with good reason. For starters, it is not a spot that ranks high on the pain metre. It's also fantastic if you want to show off your ink or if you want to keep it hidden. Such a body inscription signifies courage, strength and pride.

11. On chest-inspired tat

The chest is a good area for someone who wants to partially conceal their body art while making a statement by removing their shirt. There are numerous benefits, but there will be some discomfort. The problem with getting a chest tattoo is that most people have little to no fat and muscle on their chest.

12. Blue-coloured inspired pattern

While blue is associated with the sky and the sea, it is also the colour of bravery and determination. In addition, blue is associated with introspective travels and indicates wisdom and depth.

13. Inscription on fingers tat

Why not consider Roman numerals if you're looking for a finger tattoo? Each digit begins with the first on the first finger and progresses to the tenth on the last finger.

14. Wedding date engraved on the chest

If you are married and want to remember the day you were wedded, what better way than with wedding date on a chest tattoo? This body design is popular among couples and entails inscribing a particular date with a heart. The meaning behind this design is devotion, love and commitment.

15. Roman numeral collarbone tattoo

The collarbone is a position that is both noticeable and unobtrusive. No one will know you have a collarbone tattoo unless you take your shirt off, which is especially appealing for someone who is more private or works in a corporate environment.

Acquiring such a tattoo shows perseverance, as the collarbone tattoo is a painful experience.

16. Side stomach design

The side-stomach body art is just for the brave. According to Healthline, side stomach and stomach tats, in general, are pretty painful. So, when it comes to these or similar designs, be patient and cautious. However, the finished product will appeal to individuals who appreciate being exceptional. It is used to signify bravery and resilience.

17. Angel wings

What does an angel wings tattoo symbolise? The Angel wing can represent various things, including freedom, faith, and protection. For some, they are a memorial to a deceased loved one or a guardian angel. Others see them as symbols of the Christian religion and how trust in God reminds them of their better nature, their holy, heavenly aspect.

18. Love inspired

A loved-inspired design is ideal if you want to inscribe love in Roman numerals. These tats are intended to honour a loved one or to express a person's affection for themselves.

19. Women's Roman numerals tattoo

Which Roman numeral tattoos are popular among women? Several women-inspired designs offer diverse themes depending on the individual. For example, you can choose roses with a specific digit engraved on them or a heart-shaped pattern with digits.

20. Small Roman numerals tattoo

The small Roman numeral inscription is a stripped-down version of the original. This design is excellent for people who do not want to draw attention to their body art.

21. Retro Roman numerals

Those who prefer to stand out will like the Roman numbers written out in this fantastic old-school throwback concept. Such designs are great for those who want to remain relevant. It signifies loyalty, beauty and history.

22. The back body art design

According to The Trend Spotter, the back is one of the body's widest, flattest, and largest regions. Therefore, it's a perfect canvas for bold and complex inking. Therefore, this design is among the most chosen if you want an ideal tattoo. Furthermore, since the design is hidden in the back, you might use it to signify strength.

23. On the neck tats

Since neck tattoos are only for the brave-hearted, if you opt for this choice placement, the design you choose must be worth the pain of inscribing. Among the most tattooed numbers are birth dates and other special occasion dates.

24. Finger ring numerals

A ring finger tattoo is a lovely way to express your love for someone. It is a more permanent alternative than a piece of jewellery that you can remove. The ring body art is among the most inked Roman numerals finger tattoos and signifies commitment, love and unity.

25. Ankle small Roman numeral tatts

Because the ankle is a sensitive area for ink, the selection to get one there must be conscious. So, what does such an ankle pattern mean? The significance may be personal, and inscriptions may range from birthdays to wedding dates.

26. Crown-inspired Latin numbers

What does a crown with roman numbers tattoo mean? The design is frequently associated with royalty, victory, authority, and power. For example, if you want a birthday date with a crown, then the tat could signify that royalty was born on that date.

27. Men's leg tattoo with black Roman numerals

Ankle placements are pretty playful and desirable, and they age well. However, because there isn't much skin around your ankle, they can be rather uncomfortable or painful to wear.

28. Thigh Roman numerals

Thigh Roman numeral tattoos are among the most favoured designs by women. They are considered hot and extremely attractive. In addition, such thigh designs symbolise mystery, strength and confidence.

29. Forearm for men

This pattern placement is ideal for those that want to show off their body art. Such a piece is relevant if you want to convey a message or make a statement. Forearm Roman number tattoos signify strength, creativity and boldness.

30. Wrist matching design

The wrist matching tats are perfect for close friends, soulmates, or even family members. These designs represent friendship and harmony. You can choose any design you like to compliment the Roman numbers, but one with meaning is best.

Frequently asked questions

What do Roman numerals mean in tattoos? First, it signifies commitment, unity and even friendship, depending on the wearer. What is 1968 in Roman numerals tattoo? The figure is written as MCMLXVIII. What is the best place to get Roman numerals tattoo? The best body part to tattoo depends on your style and preferences. For example, a visible part is appropriate if you are bold and outgoing. However, if you are conservative and private, then places like the chest or back are acceptable. How much should a Roman numeral tattoo cost? According to Next Luxury, a simple Roman numeral tattoo costs between $50 and $100 for even the tiniest application. What do Roman numerals symbolise? According to Britannica, Roman digits are the symbols used in a number notation system based on the ancient Roman system.

Roman numerals tattoo ideas are perfect, relevant, and popular among those who want cryptic body art. You can try one of them if you something new.

