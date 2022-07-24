Is Bob Barker still alive? Where is the retired television game host today?

Bob Baker is one of the most respected and popular hosts in the history of television. He reigned the second half of the 1990s and well into the millennium's first decade. Now more than a decade into his retirement, he has not been seen on television, making some of his fans inquire whether he is alive or not. So, is Bob Barker still alive?

Bob Barker and Mercy For Animals announce undercover investigations at facilities allegedly certified by American Humane Assoc. at Millennium Biltmore Hotel. Photo: Araya Doheny

Source: Getty Images

Bob Barker is renowned as the host of the Price Is Right, a popular American television game show that aired for over 65 years. He came on board sometime in 1972 and anchored the program for more than 30 years before calling it to quits in 2007. The show gave players over $200 million in prizes and guaranteed a good time while trying to make some cool cash because of Bob's witty remarks disguised as encouragement.

Profile summary

Full name Robert William Barker Nickname Bob Barker Gender Male Date of birth 12 December 1923 Age 98 years old (as of July 2022) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Darrington, Washington, DC, United States of America Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'1" Height in centimetres 185 Weight in pounds 187 Weight in kilograms 85 Shoe size 12 (US) Hair colour Blonde that has been made grey by age Eye colour Dark Brown Mother Matilda ("Tillie") Valandra Father Byron John Barker Marital status Widowed Wife Dorothy Jo Gideon (married 1945; died 1981) Children None School Sioux school in Mission College Drury University (formerly known as Drury College) Profession Television personality, animal activist Net worth $70 million

Background information

What is Bob Barker's date of birth? She was born on 12 December 1923 in Darrington, Washington DC, USA, to Matilda Valandra and Byron John Barker. Bob Barker is currently 98 years old.

He spent most of his teenage years on the Rosebud Indian Reservation in Mission, South Dakota. The former show host attended the Sioux school here, but when the family moved to Springfield, Missouri, he went to Drury College on a basketball scholarship.

His study was disrupted by the commencement of the Second World War, and he joined the Navy, but as fate would have it, the war ended before he was posted on any sea mission.

Bob returned to school and graduated with a degree in Law, but more importantly, he discovered his talent as a show host while working in a radio station in the college.

Daytime's #1-rated series and the longest-running game show in television history, THE PRICE IS RIGHT, honours legendary host Bob Barker with a week of shows. Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS

Source: Getty Images

Is Bob Barker still alive in 2022?

Yes, he is. In fact, Bob Barker's age is 98 years old as of July 2022. He will be celebrating his 99th birthday before the end of 2022.

So is Bob Barker still alive, and how old is he? The multiple Emmy Awards winner is alive, although his pictures show that he is frailing.

When did Bob Barker pass away?

When did Bob Barker die? He is alive. Currently, he is living in Los Angeles. Nevertheless, he was pictured laying Daisy flowers on his late wife's tombstone sometime in 2021.

Although his wife passed away from lung cancer in 1981, over 40 years ago, the former show host chose to remain single and going from several comments that he had made about his wife in the past, it is deductible that no other woman can take her place in his life.

The former The Price Is Right show host is not dead, but it looks like he already made plans for where he would be buried when he finally bids farewell to life. A tombstone next to his wife's has Robert W. Barker inscribed on it, and if the bond that he shares with his late wife is anything to go by, the tombstone is where he would be buried when he dies.

Some people close to him have voiced their fear about him dying, and even the former show host attests to this following his hospitalisation after falling at his home. He has also had a series of health issues.

He underwent prostate surgery and was treated for skin cancer in the past. Bob was also hospitalised when he had to be treated for his partially blocked left carotid artery. Yet, he has successfully managed to overcome all of these health issues.

What is Bob Barker's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, he is $70 million rich. Bob Barker has been retired for at least 15 years, but he remains one of the millionaires that emerged from hosting television shows. But then, how did it begin?

Former TV Host Bob Barker attends the premiere of Lion Ark at the Charles Aidikoff Screening Room in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: John M. Heller

Source: Getty Images

After college, the former TV show host eloped with his wife, Dorothy Jo Gideon, and they settled in Lake Worth Beach in Florida, where he got the job of a news editor and announcer at a radio station. Soon enough, he was allowed to host the Bob Barker Show.

From thence, the enigmatic personality got a job to host Truth or Consequences for some 15 years starting from 1956. In 1972, he became the host of The Price is Right and was even the executive producer at some point. The former presenter recorded his last episode on the show on 6th June 2007 and has only made honorary appearances on television since then.

Interestingly, he took home about $10 million at the end of every year during his last ten years as the host of The Price is Right.

Frequently asked questions

How old is Bob Barker, and what is his net worth? The famous game show host is 98 years old and worth about $70 million as of July 2022. Is Bob Barker dead? No, he is still alive. Is Bob Barker married now? No, he has never remarried since the demise of his wife Dorothy Jo Gideon, although he was romantically involved with a lady at his last job. What does Bob Barker do now? He is more of an animal activist and donated money to various organisations championing the cause against animal cruelty. Who are Bob Barker's children? This television personality had no child with his wife before she died and has remained without one. Does Bob Baker have siblings? It is not public knowledge if he has any brother or sister, and he has not said anything in that light.

Being a popular personality on television, especially in the second half of the 20th century, means that Bob had a wide audience. Although he has since retired from television in 2007, he still appears from time to time when it is necessary. So, is Bob Barker still alive? Yes, he is.

