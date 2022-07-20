The untold story of Emily Ratajkowski's parents: Who are they?

In every part of the world, parents are naturally believed to be their children's guardians, and it does not stop when the kids are grown. They are always there to admonish their wards on several things. Emily Ratajkowski's parents are exemplary because of their gentle but intentional parenting skills that have seen the model become one of the most sought-after personalities in the industry.

Emily Ratajkowski's parents saw something in her long before she even realised what it was, and according to her, they pushed the obvious in her face until she recognised and owned that part of herself. The model admitted that it was somehow challenging growing up as a child. She would often be reminded that her superpower was in her beauty.

Profile summary

Who are Emily Ratajkowski's parents?

The model's parents are school teachers. They got married after discovering that they were pregnant with Emily. For this reason, the actress has always described herself as the glue to her parent's relationship.

Who is Emily Ratajkowski's mother?

Emily Ratajkowski's mother is Kathleen Balgley, a university professor who received her doctorate in Literature from the University of California. When she was an Associate Professor at the California State University, Kathleen was reportedly in charge of teaching UCLA writing programs.

She has been described as a brilliant woman in academics. Interestingly, she even got a Fulbright Scholarship to teach American Literature between 1987 and 1988 in Poland.

To the actress, however, her mother is a beacon of beauty who always appreciates beauty. The model insinuated that she always hoped to take after her mother's good looks, which is exactly the case.

Emily Ratajkowski's mom was portrayed in the model's bestselling autobiography, My Body, as obsessed with her and her beauty. She ensured that pictures of her daughter were everywhere in the house to ensure everyone saw them.

Who is Emily Ratajkowski's father?

John David "JD" Ratajkowski is the actress's biological father. He began his career as an art teacher in high school before deciding to leave his job and dedicate himself completely to the making of art. He has a couple of commissioned paintings worldwide and is fully supported by his wife, Kathleen.

Thanks to her dad's numerous paintings at work and in the house, Emily was exposed to the beauty of the female figure. He was equally obsessed with his daughter's beauty and reportedly showcased her modelling card on his desk at work. The card included photos of the model as well as her body measurements.

Emily Ratajkowski's parents' nationality

The model's mother is said to have Polish and Jewish ancestry, while the father has mostly Irish heritage. They used to live and work in the United Kingdom but migrated to the United States of America when their daughter was five years old. So, they are regarded American nationalities.

But then, what is Emily Ratajkowski's ethnicity? This has been settled since the actress declared that she is Polish-Israeli. But then, needful to note is that the model was born in Westminster, London, England, the United Kingdom. She grew up in Encinitas, a town in San Diego, California.

Frequently asked questions

Emily Ratajkowski's parents are still together even though the marriage has not been all sweet and pomp. According to the model, she used to wake up to her parents' voices during heated arguments but understands that they loved her and remained one mostly because of her.

