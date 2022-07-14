One of the most celebrated musicians in the Ghanaian music industry is Dennis Nana Dwamena, popularly known as KiDi. Although the Afrobeats singer is famous for his musical prowess, he has also captured the eyes of many female fans who dream of having him as the man of their lives. But then, is KiDi married?

KiDi is one of the most celebrated musicians in the Ghanaian music industry. Photo: @kidimusic

Source: UGC

Is KiDi African? Yes, he hails from Ghana. His relationship status has fueled speculations, especially in some of his interview sessions, as some assume he is single and searching. The artist has not married before but is on record for being in a relationship with someone.

Profile summary

Full name Dennis Nana Dwamena Nickname KiDi, Mr Badman, Sugardaddy Gender Male Date of birth 18 August 1993 Age 28 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Teshie Nungua, Accra, Ghana Current residence Accra, Ghana Nationality Ghanaian Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Beatrice Thompson Father Gerald Thompson Siblings 2 Relationship status Single Ex-girlfriend Van Alst Children 1 School St Anthony's School and Accra Academy University University of Ghana, Legon Profession Musician, actor Twitter @KiDiMusic Instagram @kidimusic Net worth $1.5 million

Is KiDi married?

No. Although he may be popular for his music in the public domain, he tends to keep his relationship away from the prying eyes of the media. But then, when he shared in 2019 that he has a son. Since then, the enquiries about his relationship life have been ongoing.

KiDi's son was born on 28th November 2016, about a year after his father won the MTN Hitmaker 4 competition in 2015 while still studying at the higher institution. The boy, Zane Nana Boadi Dwamena, is also fondly referred to as Zee Skit & Sugar by friends and family members.

Explaining why he kept the news of the baby's birth a secret, the Afrobeats singer insinuated that his fears about being judged by the media as a young single father stopped him from announcing that he had a child. Nevertheless, he said he was comfortable sharing the news with the world because he was now more confident and mentally prepared to deal with it and people's opinions about him.

Who is KiDi's baby mama?

The Afrobeats artist said the woman he shares Zane's with is an older lady based in London. He never gave a name at the time but insisted that although they have moved on, they co-parent Zane.

According to Pulse website, KiDi's baba mama is a mixed-race Ghanaian known as Babette Van Aalst. The woman is also active in the entertainment industry; she manages Loaves And Fish Studios, a company that produces TV commercials, music videos and others. Zane's mother operates between Accra and London, where she operates her company.

Needful to note is that the photos shared online about Zane's mother cannot be categorically labelled as pictures of KiDi's wife since they were never officially married.

Who is KiDi dating now?

There have been several consistent rumours that the musician is dating fellow Ghanaian musician and actress Cina Soul. A scene in Sugar, where both entertainers featured, sparked the rumours.

During an interview with Doreen Avio, Cina dished out a surprise by saying that the world should not be surprised if she accepts a marriage proposal from KiDi. She also attests to the intimacy they share on and off the movie set. She was quoted saying:

Even if we don't have anything going on we can bring that chemistry on set. We have been friends for a long time so it's easy for us to have that kind of connection.

Although KiDi is not Cina Soul's husband yet, Cina also said that their respective mothers believe something is going on between them.

Is KiDi married to Cina Soul?

KiDi and Cina have debunked these rumours by insisting they are merely close friends who understand and have always had each other's back from their university days.

KiDi is a Ghanaian high-life and Afrobeats singer. Photo: @kidimusic

Source: UGC

There are no KiDi's wedding pictures at the moment. Still, the celebrity entertainer has insinuated that anyone would be happy to have Cina Soul as a partner and soulmate because she is beautiful and an amazing musician.

FAQs

Here are additional facts about the Sugar hitmaker:

How old is KiDi now?

He is 28 years old but will celebrate his 29th birthday in over a month. The award-winning musician was born on 18th August 1993 in Teshie Nungua, Accra, Ghana.

What is KiDi's real name?

The artist was christened Dennis Nana Dwamena at birth, but he has taken KiDi as his professional stage name. At the same time, people close to him fondly call him Sugardaddy or Mr Badman.

Who are KiDi's family members?

The award-winning musician's parents are Gerald and Beatrice Thompson, and he has two younger brothers: Elliot and Phillip. Unfortunately, his father succumbed after a short illness. Before meeting his sudden demise, he was mercilessly beaten in an armed robbery attack.

So, is KiDi married? No, he is not. However, there are rumours that the Afrobeats singer is in a relationship with singer Cina. Although KiDi had stated during an interview that he prefers to date and be with older women because of their maturity level, it is still unknown who would become the mother of his children.

Source: YEN.com.gh