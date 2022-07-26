Growing up in the 1990s and early 2000s, you must have seen Bill Bob Thornton's films. The star is renowned for featuring in some of the biggest films, including Armageddon (1998) and A Simple Plan (1998). But apart from his successful career, what else do you know about his personal life? For example, did you know that he has been married six times? Learn all there is to know about Billy Bob Thornton's fourth wife, Pietra Dawn Cherniak.

Pietra Dawn Cherniak is a former Playboy model whose marriage to Billy Bob Thornton attracted huge media interest. Their union resulted in the birth of two children but unfortunately ended in divorce after four years. In addition, Pietra accused her husband of being violent, even in front of their kids.

Pietra Dawn Cherniak profile summary

Full name Pietra Dawn Cherniak Gender Female Date of birth 9 February 1970 Age 52 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Santa Monica, California, USA Current residence Malibu, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 136 Weight in kilograms 62 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Hazel Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Billy Bob Thornton Children Two (William Langston, Harry James) Profession Playboy model, actress Net worth $500,000 - $1 million

1. She is in her fifties

How old is Pietra Dawn Cheirniak? She is 52 years old as of 2022. The former model was born on 9 February 1970. Pietra was born in Santa Monica, California, USA. Her family moved to Russia when she was young.

2. She is famous for being the wife of Billy Bob Thornton

The pair started dating sometime in 1992 after meeting outside an Italian restaurant in Los Angeles. The pair hit it off and dated for one year before tying the knot on 18 February 1993. Their wedding was a private ceremony where the couple invited family and friends.

3. She has two children with her ex-husband Billy Bob Thornton

How many children does Pietra Dawn Cheirniak have? The star has two sons with her ex-husband Billy Bob Thornton. Pietra and her husband Billy became parents soon after their marriage. They welcomed their first child, William Langston Thornton, on 27 June 1993. Their second child, Harry James Thornton, was born a year later, on 19 June 1994.

4. Her children are all grown up

Harry James Thorton, now 28 years old in 2022, is a real estate agent and prop master. He began his career in the Motion Picture Industry as a property master. He has worked as a prop master on several Hollywood films, including Goliath and S.W.A.T.

Harry has also appeared on popular reality shows, including Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules.

William Langston Thornton is 29 years old as of 2022. He lives a private life, and not much is known about him.

5. She posed n*de for an edition of the Playboy magazine

Pietra Dawn Cherniak's Playboy appearance elicited varied reactions from admirers worldwide. The star attributed her decision to the domestic violence she faced while married to her star husband, whom she claimed was abusive.

According to Daily Feed, her decision to pose naked was an act of defiance and raised awareness about domestic violence against women.

6. Her ex-husband is among the top divorced celebrities

How many wives has Billy Bob Thornton had? Pietra Dawn's ex-husband, Billy Bob Thornton, has had six wives in his marital life. The actor seems to have no luck with marriage life in his six marriages. He has been divorced five times.

According to CNBC, Billy's five divorce ranks him among the highest divorced celebrities worldwide.

His first marriage was in 1978 to Melissa Lee Gatlin. However, the marriage did not last, and they divorced in 1980. Billy's second marriage, to Toni Lawrence, lasted only two years, from 1986 to 1988.

Following that, from 1990 to 1992, he was married to American actress Cynda Williams. Pietra Dawn Cherniak was his fourth wife. They married for four years, but Pietra filed for divorce in 1997, citing domestic violence as one of several reasons.

Thornton married Angelina Jolie in 2000. Angelina and Thornton's marriage lasted three years before they split in 2003.

Billy began dating makeup effects crew member Connie Angland in 2003, and they married on 22 October 2014 in Los Angeles.

7. She appeared on an episode of E! True Hollywood Story

According to IMDb, Pietra Dawn Thornton participated in an episode of the acclaimed documentary series E! True Hollywood Story.

The show is an E! documentary showcasing some of the popular culture's most fascinating individuals, events, and trends. The series includes exclusive interviews with celebrities, family members, journalists, and business executives with first-hand knowledge, new insights, and previously unseen facts.

Johnny Depp, Britney Spears, Drew Barrymore, and Robert Downey Jr. are some celebrities covered in the show.

Frequently asked questions

Who is Pietra Dawn Cherniak? She is an American Playboy model and actress famous for being the fourth wife of Hollywood actor and director Billy Bob Thornton. How many wives has Billy Bob Thornton had? The star has had six wives in his marital relationship, with five divorcing him. How old is Pietra Dawn Cheirniak? She was born on 9 February 1970 and is 52 years old as of 2022. What made Pietra Dawn Cheirniak famous? Her rise to fame came after she hooked up and married one of Hollywood's top talents, Billy Bob Thornton, in 1992. In addition, she also caused controversy when she posed n*de for a 1998 cover edition of Playboy magazine. Who did Billy Bob Thornton have a kid with? He had four kids with three different women. They include Melissa Lee Gatlin (m. 1978 to 1980), Pietra Dawn Cherniak (m. 1992 to 1997) and Connie Angland (m. 2014). Who is Pietra Dawn Cherniak's grandchild? She has two known grandchildren from his son Harry. Their names are Mia and Nikita.

Pietra Dawn Cherniak is a renowned figure in Hollywood. She rose to fame when she married actor Billy Bob Thornton in 1992. However, the marriage ended in divorce. But despite the messy divorce in 1997, the pair remain friends.

