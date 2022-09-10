How old would Tupac be today, and how old was he when he died?

It has been almost 26 years since the hip-hop icon Tupac Shakur left the world, yet his name still rings a bell. The legend is renowned as an influential rapper, actor, dancer, poet, and social activist and one of the most talked about greatest musicians of all time, having sold over 75 million records worldwide. But then, how old would Tupac be today, and what were his last words?

Rapper Shakur poses for a portrait at Club Amazon in New York, New York. Photo: Al Pereira/Michael Ochs Archives

Tupac is known worldwide for his memorable lyrics that cut across love, racism, success, and depression. The hip-hop icon worked alongside other established artists such as Biggie Smalls, Big Scoob, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Scarface, and Johnny P to release several hits.

Profile summary

Full name Tupac Amaru Shakur Stage name Tupac, 2pac, Makaveli, MC New York Gender Male Date of birth 16th June 1971 Date of death 13 September 1996 Age at death 25 years Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth East Harlem, New York City, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Deism Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'9" Height in centimetres 175.9 Weight in pounds 172 Weight in kilograms 75 Body measurement in inches 42-34-14 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Alice Faye Williams (aka Afeni Shakur) Father Billy Garland Siblings 9 Marital status Divorced Ex-wife Keisha Morris School Roland Park Middle School, Tamalpais High School, Paul Laurence Dunbar High School, and Baltimore School for the Arts, Baltimore, Maryland Profession Rapper, actor, songwriter, dancer, poet, and social activist Net worth at death $40 million

How old would Tupac be today?

The iconic rapper would be 51 years old if he were alive today. Tupac's birthday was on 16th June 1971. He was born in East Harlem, the section of Upper Manhattan, New York City. His birth name was Lesane Parish Crooks, but he was renamed Tupac Amaru Shakur at age one.

The influential rapper came from a family that was termed, lawbreakers. His mother, Afeni Shakur, and his biological father, Billy Garland, were members of the Black Panther Party in the late 1960s and 1970s.

How old was Tupac when he died?

Tupac was 25 years old when he died. As a gangster rapper, he became a casualty in the East Coast and West Coast hip-hop feud, which led to his untimely death. He was shot multiple times in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas, Nevada. This happened after attending a boxing match at the MGM Grand Hotel between Mike Tyson and Bruce Seldon.

Rapper Tupac Shakur performs onstage at the Palladium in New York, New York. Photo: Al Pereira/Michael Ochs Archives

2Pac was with the CEO of Death Row Records, Suge Knight, on 7th September 1996 when the event happened. But unfortunately, he died from internal bleeding six days later in the University Medical Centre of Southern Nevada on 13th September 1996, with the murder case unresolved. Tupac's body was cremated the next day and given to his mother.

His war with Orlando Anderson, Puff Daddy, and Biggie made them suspects, but none was charged in court. Sadly, Biggie also died six months later in the same drive-by shooting on 9th March 1997.

How much would Tupac be worth if he was still alive?

According to Cheat Sheet's website, the rapper would be worth $40million if he were alive. He loved rapping from childhood and began his career as a roadie and backup dancer for the hip-hop group Digital Underground in 1990. The rapper released his first solo debut, 2Pacalypse Now, which had violent lyrics, though his fans loved it while others criticised it. Nonetheless, he shot into the limelight through it.

After that, he released several other songs and albums, which were inspirations and messages to many people even after his death. Some of his albums before death and posthumous are:

Strictly for my N.I.G.G.A.Z

Me Against the World

All Eyez on Me

R U Still Down? (Remember Me)

The Don Killuminati: The 7 Day Theory

Pac's Life

Better Dayz

Until the End of Time

As an actor, his first film was Nothing but Trouble (1991). Aside from that, he made epic appearances in several other films before he passed on. Some were released after his death, but creators used archive footage of the rapper.

Juice

Poetic Justice

Bullet

Above the Rim

Baby Boy

Tupac Resurrection

American rapper, songwriter, and actor Tupac Shakur poses for a portrait during the 1994 Source Awards at the Paramount Theatre in New York, New York. Photo: Bob Berg

Tupac's last words

According to Chris Caroll, a retired Sergeant with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department who was the first officer at the assassination scene, Tupac's exact words were "f*ck you." In his statement, he said:

He looked at me and he took a breath to get the word out and he opened his mouth and then the words came out: F*ck you.

Frequently asked questions

When was Tupac born? He was born on 16th June 1971. Who was older, Tupac or Biggie? Tupac was older than Biggie. Who died first between 2Pac and Biggie? Tupac died before Biggie. The former died on 13th September 1996 and the latter on 9th March 1997. How old would Tupac and Biggie be now? Tupac would have been 51 years old and Biggie, 50 years old, since he was born on 21st May 1972. How rich would Tupac be now? According to Cheat Sheet, the rapper would be worth $40million if he were alive. How did Tupac die? He was killed in a drive-by shooting by assassins.

How old would Tupac be today? He would have been 51 years old now. Though he is long dead, his memory lingers in the mind of his fans globally because of his impact on many people. And despite being dead, he is still being termed a legend worldwide.

