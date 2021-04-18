Technoblade is not a new name in the American entertainment industry. He was a famous YouTube content creator, Twitch gamer, online streamer, entrepreneur, and social media influencer. He garnered fame globally with video games he posted on his channel. Unfortunately, he died of cancer on 30th June 2022.

Best known as Technoblade, Alexander was an American YouTuber and internet personality. He became famous for his Minecraft videos and live streams on his YouTube channel. He was also involved in the Dream SMP and eventually became one of the best Minecraft players.

Technoblade's profile summary

Birth name Alexander Best known as Technoblade Date of birth 1st June 1999 Date of death 30th June 2022 Age 23 years old (at the time of death) Place of birth California, USA Zodiac sign Gemini Nationality American Residence until death San Francisco, California, United States Ethnicity Mixed Height in feet 6'1" Height in centimetres 185 Weight in kilograms 72 Weight in pounds 158.5 Relationship status Single Profession Content creator, Twitch gamer, online streamer, entrepreneur, and social media influencer Net worth $8.6 million Social media accounts YouTube, Twitter

Technoblade's biography

What was Technoblade's original name? His real name was Alexander, although he was commonly known as Technoblade.

He was born on 1st June 1999 in California, USA. The YouTube content creator has four siblings, three younger sisters and a brother named Chris. He also owns a small dog known as Floof.

Where does Technoblade live?

Until his death, he resided in San Francisco, though he initially lived in California when he started his YouTube career. In California, he enrolled for his elementary and high school studies. Later, he relocated to Chicago, Illinois, for his college studies.

However, he revealed in a 2018 video that he had begun attending college as an English major but dropped out to focus on playing Minecraft full-time. After he dropped out of college, he relocated to live with his father in San Francisco.

Does Technoblade have ADHD?

Yes, he did. The online streamer referred to the Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) he suffered from in his commentary videos and tweets. He confirmed suffering from the condition on 27th September 2013.

Career

The gamer created his channel on 29th October 2013. Shortly after, he started regularly posting Minecraft gaming videos, giving him more trust with the clients and audience. After gaining so many fans on YouTube, he started creating and uploading this content on the Minecraft server, Hypixel.

Minecraft

He had several accounts, with his main one being Technoblade. He primarily played on Hypixel (Skywars or Bedwars). Here, he competed in Minecraft Mondays and MC Championship. Some of the other accounts he owned include:

Whitelisted

BizzarreZz

Whitelisted2

SuspicousPIgman

He also started collaborating with other gamers, most of whom were from Minecraft Mondays. This came in handy in boosting his career as a YouTube content creator.

Is Technoblade better than Dream?

Yes, he was. Even though Dream mostly did better than Technoblade, as seen from the Minecraft Monday tournaments, Technoblade was better. He had a remarkable winning streak in both Skyblock and Bedwars than Dream. Unfortunately, he ended the streak since he was never interested in making it higher.

Does Technoblade ever die?

No, he never died. This was due to his unmatched dedication and commitment to his work. He rose to the top in Hypixel's Bedwars Winstreak, thanks to his willingness to grind for the world record. For this reason, he attained high power, wealth and skills on the Dream SMP.

Does Technoblade hack? No, he didn't. Instead, his excellence emerged from his hard work and many years of experience.

Texture pack

What texture pack does Technoblade use? He used the slightly modified version of the Tightvault Revamp pack.

How fast can Technoblade click?

The online streamer clicked between 6-7 cps. The pack came in handy for this achievement as it was heavily PvP-focused with the following features:

Low fire effects

FPS optimization

Custom armour and swords

Face reveal and other body measurements

The YouTube content creator briefly revealed his face to his fans and followers. This happened in his 100,000-subscriber special video. In addition, Technoblade's face was shown for the second time in his Cooking with Technoblades videos.

He stood at 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighed 65 kilograms. The social media personality had dark brown eyes and brown hair.

Is Technoblade dead?

Yes, he is. The content creator died from sarcoma, a rare bone and soft tissue cancer. Before his death, he once shared with his fans that he was diagnosed with cancer in August 2021.

Initially, he thought the repetitive stress injury resulted from excessive gaming before his arm swole up. Then, at the hospital, Technoblade's cancer diagnosis was confirmed.

What were Technoblade's last words?

Technoblade's goodbye message was shared by his father through a YouTube video captioned So Long Nerds. In the video, he said, "Hello everyone, if you're watching this. I am dead." He revealed his real name as Alex and appreciated his fans for supporting his content, buying merchandise and channel memberships. In his words, he said:

If I had another hundred lives, I think I would choose to be Technoblade again every single time, as those were the happiest years of my life. I hope you guys enjoyed my content and that I made some of you laugh and I hope you all go on to live long, prosperous and happy lives.

Technoblade's net worth

Technoblade made a considerable sum of money from his career in the streaming sector. He had an alleged net worth of around $8.6 million at the time of his death. He earned his wealth as a gamer.

Social media

The social media influencer had a broad fan base and a massive following on various online platforms. Here are the links to some of his official sites:

Instagram : @technobladeyt, with over 564k followers

: @technobladeyt, with over 564k followers Twitter : , with over 4 million followers

: , with over 4 million followers YouTube : Technoblade, with over 15.3 million subscribers

: Technoblade, with over 15.3 million subscribers Twitch: Technoblade, with over 865k followers

Technoblade achieved much in his social media star and influencer career. With many years of experience, he became one of the world's best online streamers. He was an inspiration to many up-and-coming and well-established content creators.

