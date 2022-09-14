Aaron Kendrick De Niro: Things you did not know about Robert De Niro's son
One of the celebrated actors and producers in America's entertainment industry is Robert Anthony De Niro Jr. So far, the iconic actor has won 65 awards, including two Oscars. But then, what is known about his personal life, particularly his family? Aaron Kendrick De Niro, one of his sons, is among the people his fans are always eager to know.
Unlike his father, Aaron Kendrick De Niro has nothing to do with the movie industry. Nonetheless, he has consistently remained tight-lipped about the proceedings in his personal life. As a result, most of the information known about him in public is gleaned from bits of his interviews with some of his more social siblings and celebrity parents.
Profile summary
|Full name
|Aaron Kendrick De Niro
|Nickname
|The De Niro Twin
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|20th October 1995
|Age
|26 years old
|Zodiac sign
|Libra
|Place of birth
|United States of America
|Current residence
|United States of America
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Mixed
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in feet
|5'9"
|Height in centimetres
|175
|Weight in pounds
|170
|Weight in kilograms
|77
|Body measurements in inches
|42-35-37
|Body measurements in centimetres
|107-89-94
|Hair colour
|Dark brown
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Mother
|Toukie Smith
|Father
|Robert De Niro
|Siblings
|5
|Marital status
|Single
Aaron Kendrick De Niro's background
Aaron Kendrick De Niro was born on 20th October 1995, in the United States of America. He was born alongside his identical twin brother, Julian Henry. Julian and Aaron De Niro were conceived through In Vitro Fertilization and delivered by a surrogate mother.
Aaron Kendrick De Niro and Julian Henry De Niro's parents are Robert De Niro and Toukie Smith. The lovebirds were never married even though they were together for nearly a decade between 1988 and 1996.
He has only one biological sibling out of five of his father's children. Three of the remaining four are his half-siblings, while his oldest sister is an adopted child.
Why is Aaron Kendrick De Niro famous?
Aaron Kendrick De Niro is famous because of her celebrity parents. Her mother, Toukie Smith, was not only an actress but also one of the biggest models of her time. She worked with big fashion brands like Norma Kamali, Geoffrey Beene, Versace, Thierry Mugler, Issey Miyake, Chanel, and Patrick Kelly.
She also appeared on the cover of magazines like Ebony, Seventeen, Redbook, Cosmopolitan, Elle, and Vogue. At the same time, she became the second black woman to have a mannequin made in her likeness.
On the other hand, Aaron's dad, is an accomplished actor and producer. He trained at the Stella Adler Conservatory and the American Workshop.
For his role in The Godfather Part II, he bagged an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor. Also, for playing Jake LaMotta in Raging Bull, he went home with another Academy Award for Best Actor, among others.
His parents are millionaires
The details about Aaron Kendrick De Niro's net worth are unknown as his career remains in the dark. On the other hand, his father is a multimillionaire with an estimated net worth of $500 million. His mother also has an estimated net worth of $3 million.
Social media presence
He is not on any social media platform. Therefore, there is no verified Aaron Kendrick De Niro's Instagram account.
Aaron Kendrick De Niro is one of the few offspring of famous Hollywood celebrities who do enjoy being in the limelight. He has consistently made it difficult for the paparazzi and their curious followers to know anything about him.
