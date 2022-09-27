Are Keira Knightley and Natalie Portman related? All you need to know

While many would think they are unique, it is likely that somewhere in the world, there is at least one other person that bears a striking resemblance to you. Celebrities are also not immune to this fact. Some share the same style, while others have similar physical features. The likes of Keira and Natalie could almost pass as twins. But are Keira Knightley and Natalie Portman related?

Actresses Keira Knightley and Natalie Portman don't have any blood ties. Photo: Roy Rochlin, Ian West/PA Images (modified by author)

Many people believe that Keira Knightley and Natalie Portman look exactly like each other. The two bear some striking resemblance to one another. However, they are several distinct differences between them.

Who is Keira Knightley?

Keira is an English actress. She was born on 26th March 1985 in London, England. How old is Keira Knightley? She is 37 years old as of 2022. Her parents are Sharman Macdonald (mother) and Will Knightley (father).

She went to Teddington School before joining Esher College for her A-levels. However, she dropped out of college to pursue her career as an actress. Keira has been married to James Righton since 2013, and they have two kids.

She is famously known for appearing in both blockbusters and independent films. Her excellence and unmatched talent have bagged several accolades, including three British Academy Film Awards, two Academy Awards, and a Laurence Olivier.

Who is Natalie Portman?

Natalie is an Israeli-born American actress from Jerusalem. She was born Natalie Hershlag on 9th June 1981; therefore, she is 41 years old as of 2022. She is the only child of her parents, Shelley Stevens (mother) and Avner Hershlag (father).

Natalie went to Charles E Smith Jewish Day School in Rockville, Maryland, while living in Washington, DC. She joined Solomon Schechter Day School of Nassau County after relocating to Connecticut. Later, she enrolled at the Usdan Center for the Creative and Performing Arts.

She began her career as a child model before joining the acting industry. Apart from being Keira Knightley look alike, she is famous for her appearances in several highly-acclaimed movies and TV shows. She has also received several awards, such as a Screen Actors Guild Award, an Academy Award, and a British Academy Film Award.

Are Keira Knightley and Natalie Portman related?

Natalie Portman attends the "Thor: Love and Thunder" photocall at Villa Agrippina Gran Meliá Hotel in Rome, Italy. Photo: Franco Origlia

No, they are not related. Even though Natalie and Keira Knightley look alike, they don’t have any blood relations. People started comparing the two actresses in 199 after the release of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace.

In the show, Natalie starred as Queen Padme, while Keira starred as Queen Padme's handmaiden, Sabe. While the show airing, Natalie was only 16 while Keira was 12. Due to their close resemblance, the two switched roles during crises where Sabe dressed as the Queen, and the Queen wore the handmaiden's clothes.

Similarities between Keira Knightley and Natalie Portman

Keira and Natalie have a few things in common. These include:

1. Marriage life

The two are married with two children. Natalie exchanged her wedding vows with Benjamin Millepied, a French choreographer and dancer. They have two children, Aleph (born in 2011) and Amelia (born in 2017).

Similarly, Keira is married to James Righton, a renowned British musician. The couple has been blessed with two daughters, Edie (born in 2015) and Delilah (born in 2019).

2. Film appearances

Are there any Keira Knightley and Natalie Portman movies together? Yes, the two talented actresses have shared the stage in several films and TV shows. For instance, they appeared together in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace (Episode 1).

Differences between Keira Knightley and Natalie Portman

There are several differences between the two talented actresses, and they include:

1. Age

Keira Knightley attends the Chanel Haute Couture Fall Winter 2022 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France. Photo: Kristy Sparow

Keira Knightley and Natalie Portman's age is a key difference between the two American actresses. Keira Portman is 37 years old as of 2022, while Natalie Portman is 41 years old as of 2022. So there is a four-year gap between them.

2. Origin

Keira is an English actress born in the London suburb of Teddington. Her parents are Will Knightley (father) and Sharman Macdonald (mother). On the other hand, Natalie is an Israeli-born American actress. She was born in Jerusalem to Shelley Stevens (mother) and Avner Hershlag (father). Her Jewish parents’ roots are in Poland, Russia and Austria.

3. Body measurements

Even though Keira and Natalie have similar facial features, they are not identical. Some of the differences in the body measurements include:

Eye colour – Keira has brown eyes while Natalie’s are hazel

– Keira has brown eyes while Natalie’s are hazel Hair colour – Keira has brown hair while Natalie’s is dark brown

– Keira has brown hair while Natalie’s is dark brown Height – Keira is 5 feet 6 inches tall, while Natalie is 5 feet 3 inches tall

– Keira is 5 feet 6 inches tall, while Natalie is 5 feet 3 inches tall Weight – Keira weighs around 54 kg, while Natalie's weight is 53 kg

– Keira weighs around 54 kg, while Natalie's weight is 53 kg Body stats – Keira’s body stats are 33-23-33 inches while Natalie is 34-25-34 inches (bust, waist hips)

4. Film appearances

Even though they starred in the same show, Keira Knightley Star Wars actress and Natalie have starred in numerous movies and TV shows over the years. For instance, Keira in:

Bend it Like Beckham

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

The Imitation Game

Princess of Thieves

The Children’s Hour

Never Let Me Go

On the other hand, Natalie has appeared in:

Thor: The Dark World

No Strings Attached

Leon: The Professional

The Diary of a Young Girl

The Other Boleyn Girl

Black Swan

5. Current whereabouts

James Righton and Keira Knightley attend the first performance of ABBA "Voyage" at ABBA Arena in London, England. Photo: Dave J Hogan

As of 2022, the two actresses have followed different career paths. However, Natalie has remained active in acting, offers more interviews, is active on social media, especially on Instagram, and returned to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Thor: Love and Thunder.

On the other hand, Keira gives very few media interviews; she has kept her personal life off social media and has had minimal roles in high-profile projects. Her latest project was in the show Silent Night in 2021.

Keira Knightley and Natalie Portman's fast facts

Who are Keira Knightley and Natalie Portman? Keira is a renowned English actress from London, while Natalie is an Israeli-born American actress from Jerusalem. Is Natalie Portman related to Keira Knightley? No, she is not related to Keira. The duo has a striking resemblance but is not related to each other. Do Natalie Portman and Keira look like each other? Yes, Natalie and Keira have several things in common. Who is older, Natalie Portman or Keira Knightley? Natalie is four years older than Keira. Natalie is 41 years (born on 9th June 1981), while Keira is 37 years (born on 26th March 1985). Who is Keira Knightley confused with? Keira is confused with Israeli-born American actress Natalie Portman. Who plays Padme in Star Wars? English actress Keira Knightley plays the role of Queen Padme in Star Wars. Apart from Keira, who is Natalie mistaken for? The actress is also mistaken for Giada De Laurentis, Millie Bobby Brown, and Emily Ratajkowski. Is it true that Keira Knightley looks like Winona Ryder? No, it is not true. Keira Knightley looks like Natalie Portman, while Winona Ryder looks like Millie Bobby Brown.

Are Keira Knightley and Natalie Portman related? No, the two are not related. However, they bear a striking resemblance to one another, hence why some fans mistake themi for siblings. Keira is an English actress from London, while Natalie is an Israeli-born American actress from Jerusalem.

Yen.com.gh shared an interesting article about Migos. The Migos is among the best and most talented American musical groups. They are an American hip hop trio from Lawrenceville, Georgia, where they were all raised together.

The Migos related are related. Offset and Quavo are cousins, while Quavo is Takeoff's uncle. Away from the group, the trio has engaged in a solo career but still come together to make music as a group.

