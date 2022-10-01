How old is Wizkid today? True life story of the Nigerian singer and songwriter

How old is Wizkid? Many people do not know that Wizkid began his music career at 11. However, as his career progresses, he has become a great musician and an inspiration globally. He has garnered numerous national and international honours for his critically acclaimed songs and albums.

Wizkid performs at the Red Bull Music Academy Soundsystem at Notting Hill Carnival 2017 in London, England. Photo: Tristan Fewings

Wizkid has established himself as a household name in the music scene. The Nigerian singer is best known for songs like Essence, Holla at Your Boy, and Call Me Every Day. He has produced several hits throughout his professional life. So, how well do you know him?

Wizkid’s profile summary

Full name Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun Famous as Wizkid Gender Male Date of birth 16 July 1990 Age 32 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Surulere, Lagos, Nigeria Current residence Lagos, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5’4’’ Height in centimetres 162 Weight in pounds 143 Weight in kilograms 65 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Single Children 3 Father Alhaji Muniru Olatunji Balogun Mother Jane Dolapo Balogun Siblings 12 Education Lagos State University, Lead City University Profession Singer, songwriter Net worth $14 million Instagram @wizkidayo Facebook @Wizkid Twitter @Wizkid

How old is Wizkid today?

Wizkid is 32 years old as of 2022. He was born on 16 July 1990. His zodiac sign is Cancer. Where is wizkid from? The Nigerian singer was born in Surulere, Lagos, Nigeria. WizKid's real name is Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun.

His parents are Alhaji Muniru Olatunji Balogun and Jane Dolapo Balogun. He grew up in an interreligious home with a Pentecostal Christian mother and an Islamic father. His father, Alhaji, has three wives.

Wizkid performs on stage during AFROREPUBLIK festival at The O2 Arena in London, England. Photo: Joseph Okpako

Wizkid has 12 sisters, only two of whom are his biological siblings; the rest are step-siblings born to his father’s other two wives. His two biological sisters are Yetunde Awoniyi, his elder sister, and Lade Balogun, his younger sister. He is the family's last child and the only son.

He joined Ijebu Ode Grammar School before enrolling at Lagos State University, where he dropped out. Afterwards, he enlisted at Lead City University but dropped out after two educational sessions to undertake his musical profession.

Career

Wizkid is a Nigerian singer and songwriter. He is one of Nigeria's most successful musicians. He began his musical career when he was 11 years. His first album, Lil Prinz, was released in 2001 in collaboration with the Glorious Five, a group made up of him and his church friends.

He attained success in the music industry in 2009 when he collaborated with M.I Abaga, who had already established himself in the industry. They created the award-winning song Fast Money. This song catapulted Wizkid to prominence and left people hoping for more.

Songs

Wizkid's first hit single, Holla at Your Boy, was released in 2010 after he had made a name for himself in the music industry. The song earned him numerous awards and nominations. Some of his songs and albums include:

Year Song 2011 Love My Baby 2010 Tease Me/Bad Guys 2011 Holla at Your Boy 2010 Don't Dull 2019 Brown Skin Girl 2013 Azonto 2014 Caro 2011 Pakurumo 2020 Essence 2014 In My Bed 2016 Dance for Me 2017 African Bad Gyal

Albums

The artist has released four albums, which have done so well. They are:

Year Album 2014 Ayo 2017 Sounds from the Other Side 2011 Superstar 2020 Made in Lagos

Countless people have commended Wizkid's songs for capturing African enthusiasm. His musical talent has earned him various accolades. He has been recognized by:

3Music Awards

Afro X Digital Awards

African Entertainment Awards USA

African Muzik Magazine Awards

AFRIMA

African Pride Awards

American Music Awards

Apple Music Awards

BET Awards

Billboard Music Awards

What is Wizkid's net worth?

Tommy Hilfiger and Wizkid attend an In Conversation with Tommy Hilfiger and WizKid hosted by Leomie Anderson in London, England. Photo: David M. Benett

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Nigerian singer has a net worth of $4 million. He earns his income through his music career. He also earns through endorsements. Some of the brands he has partnered with include Nike, Pepsi, and Dolce & Gabbana.

How tall is Wizkid?

Wizkid’s height is 5 feet 4 inches or 162 centimetres, and he weighs approximately 143 pounds or 65 kilograms. In addition, he has black hair and dark brown eyes.

FAQs

Who is Wizkid? He is a Nigerian singer and songwriter. He rose to prominence in 2009 after collaborating with M.I Abaga. How old is Wizkid? He is 32 years old. He was born on 16 July 1990. Which tribe is Wizkid? Unfortunately, the information about his tribe is currently unavailable. How old is Wizkid's son? He is 11 years old as of 2022. He was born on 13 May 2011. Does Wizkid own a private jet? Yes, he holds a private jet worth $40 million. What is the name of WizKid's first song? His first hit song is called Holla at Your Boy. He released it in 2010. How tall is Wizkid? He is 5 feet 4 inches or 162 centimetres tall.

So, how old is Wizkid? He is 32 years old as of 2022. He was born on 16 July 1990. Wizkid is a Nigerian singer and songwriter. His music career has earned him a sizeable fan base on his social media accounts.

