Nikita Dragun before and after transformation: A look into the YouTuber's life

In today's world, marginalised groups such as the queer community have grown to identify themselves and be accepted and respected for who they are. The LGBTQ community has expanded to include people of all s*xual orientations and identities, including transgender people. Most of these people need medical help to transition from one s*x to another. Nikita Dragun, a well-known YouTuber, is a perfect example of a person that has recently transitioned from male to female. Discover more about Nikita Dragun before the transformation by delving into her past.

Nikita Dragun before and after transformation. Photo: @nikitadragun on Instagram (modified by author)

Who is Nikita Dragun? She is an American model, makeup artist, and YouTuber. The star was born in Belgium but attended high school in Virginia, USA. She is of Mexican-Vietnamese descent and goes by Nikita 'Dragun' Nguyen. The streamer is well-known for her transition from male to female.

Profile summary

Full name Nikita Dragun Nguyen Gender Trans woman Date of birth 31 January 1996 Age 26 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Brussels, Belgium Current residence Los Angeles, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Asian-Mexican Religion Christian Sexuality Queer Height in feet 5'3" Height in centimetres 160 Weight in pounds 110 Weight in kilograms 50 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Single Ex-boyfriend Oscar Utierre School West Springfield High School College Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising Profession YouTuber, makeup artist, model Net worth $3 million Instagram @nikitadragun Twitter @NikitaDragun Nikita Dragun's TikTok @nikitadragun Nikita Dragun's Youtube Nikita Dragun

Nikita Dragun before and after transformation

Nikita Dragun has undergone numerous plastic surgery procedures. Her extensive procedures include brow bone and jaw shaving, a nose job, and brea*t implants. According to a YouTube upload, the chest augmentation required an additional procedure to correct a problem with her brea*t tissue.

She also underwent a gender change, changing from a male to a female. Nikita Dragun's before and now transformation is as shown below.

1. Trans Day of Visibility

Nikita Dragun posted on her Twitter page about her journey and how achieving it hasn't been easy. On 31 March, the Transgender Day of Visibility, Nguyen posted a photo of her journey thus far.

2. The passport photo

On 23 October 2018, the actress shared two photos on Twitter with the hashtags #WeWontBeErased and #TransRightsAreHumanRights. The post includes a passport photo of her previous and current passports.

3. The journey compiled

On 31 March 2019, the influencer shared four photos of her journey to becoming the person she desired. Miss Dragun's complete transformation is depicted in the Transgender Day of Visibility post.

What gender is Nikita?

The YouTuber describes herself as a trans woman. According to a 2015 video posted on her YouTube channel, the star revealed her new gender to the world. The video explains Nguyen's journey so far and ends with her thanking her fans for their support.

What was Nikita's name before?

According to The Sun, the beauty guru was known as NycDragun before coming out as transgender. He also never revealed her dead name. While professionally known as Nikita Dragun, her legal name is Nikita Nguyen.

However, some fans believe that Nikita Dragun's before name was Nicholas. However, there is no data to corroborate the assumption.

What is Nikita Dragun's age?

The social media influencer was born on 31 January 1996, making her 26 years old in 2022. Her zodiac sign is Aquarius.

What is Nikita Dragun's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the makeup artist and model has a net worth of $3 million. Her fortune stems from brand endorsements, reality TV roles, and affiliate marketing through her social media platforms.

What happened to Nikita Dragun?

On 17 May 2019, the socialite posted a video to her YouTube channel titled What Really Happened. Nikita revealed she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder after having a manic episode. She was also admitted to being hospitalised due to a mental breakdown.

Frequently asked questions

Who is Nikita Dragun? Nikita Nguyen, also known professionally as Nikita Dragun, is a model, makeup artist, and YouTuber from the United States. What surgery did Nikita have? The operations include shaving her brow bone and jaw, a nose job, and brea*t implants that required an additional procedure to correct a problem with brea*t tissue. What gender is Nikita? The star identifies as transgender (trans woman). Nguyen took their fans along for the ride as they transitioned from male to female, remaining utterly open throughout the process. What was Nikita's name before? The beauty guru, known as NycDragun before coming out as transgender, never revealed her birth name. While professionally known as Nikita Dragun, their dead name is Nikita Nguyen, and they are of Mexican-Vietnamese descent. What happened to Nikita Dragun? Nguyen revealed that she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder last year after experiencing a manic episode. She also said that she was hospitalised due to a mental breakdown. What is Nikita Dragun's net worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Belgian American social media personality, makeup artist, and model has a net worth of $3 million.

Nikita Dragun's before and after transformation photos demonstrate the star's transformation. They have amassed a large online following due to her decision to share her journey to change s*x with her followers. Dragun is one of the most well-known trans women in the world, and she uses social media to combat the stigma surrounding the queer community.

