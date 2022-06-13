Nigerian singer, Ladé has been making waves since she released her first groundbreaking song, 'Adulthood Na Scam'

The song has over 1 million views on TikTok since it was released on May 27, 2022, and over 8 million streams on all platforms

YEN.com.gh brings some details about the sensational young lady whose latest single, Adulthood Na Scam, is continuing to make big waves

Ladé is a fast-rising Nigerian music artist, Singer and Songwriter, who hails from Lagos State, Nigeria. She gained popularity after releasing her single titled, 'Adulthood Na Scam' this year.

Lade. Photo Source: @moladeofficial

Source: Instagram

Moments after the song was released, it was the tune of the town. It was the trending song on TikTok for days with so many TikTok users using the song in the videos.

To many, the lyrics of the song are quite relatable with Ladé talking about the struggles of being a young adult. The chorus of the song goes like:

Nobody go ask if you don chop. Nobody go send you free money. If you no get na you sabi. Adulthood na scam. Oh oh. Panra Panra.

1. Who is Ladé? (Real name)

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, she revealed that she was born Oyetundun Omoladé Rachael but is now known as Ladé in showbiz circles.

"Lade is a singer, songwriter. Molade just wants to do music and she loves to have fun," she said of herself.

2. How old is Ladé? (Place and date of birth)

It is not certain which year she was born, however, Ladé was born on November 16 in Lagos State.

"Molade is from Lagos, Nigeria to be precise. She was born in Lagos. She’s from Kwara State, Nigeria."

3. Which school did Lade attend? (Education level)

The singer and songwriter majored in Mass Communication at the University of Ilorin (Unilorin).

4. Style of music

Her music style is a mixture of Afro-pop, highlife, and R&B.

5. How long she has been doing music

People believe 'Adulthood Na Scam' is the official breakthrough song for the thriving musician and that she just popped up into the music scene. However, she disclosed that she has been doing music for a long time.

"Since 2015. I’ve been doing music since 2015," she said.

She has other relatable songs which speak about life and adulthood. One of them is, 'This Life No Balance'. The song talks about people trying to make a living from their business and the lengths to which they try to be successful in what career path they choose.

Below is a snippet of the song.

6. First project released

She released her extended play project titled “Omoladé The EP” in December 3, 2021. The EP comprises five tracks with no featured artist. Some of the songs on the EP include; Corny, Hustle, Sing, Situationship, and Speechless.

7. When did her career begin?

Ladé developed a passion for music at the age of six. She began doing music at a very early stage when she emerged as the winner of season 3 of Unilorin idol in 2017.

She has done TV Jingles for several top brands. She is the voice behind Airtel 444, travel beta, maltina, lacasera, Lasor Seasoning, Airtel Know your size, Vestpay, Goldberg Omoluabi, Smoov Chapman and many others.

Many have likened her voice to popular award-winning Nigerian musician, Teni. Due to this, Ladé noted that it was her voice that helped her gain popularity in Nigeria. She acknowledged that people knew the voice, but didn't know the face behind it. With her hit song, 'Adulthood Na Scam', many people have connected the dots to know that Ladé didn't just blow up from nowhere, but she has been doing music for about seven years now.

"It just happened. And at the point where it happened, it was not really my own song. It was a television commercial in Nigeria for Airtel. That was the part where you have influence, but there was no face to the voice. But now, there’s a face to the voice."

Ladé draws inspiration from many artistes. One of them is Rudy from the legendary Nigerian music duo, P-Square.

Below is a freestyle they both did together.

8. More about her music journey

She started dishing different freestyles and covers to popular songs online. She has done covers to songs like Simi’s Duduke, Fireboy DML’s Playboy, and Khaid With You.

Below is her rendition of 'Peru' by FireboyDML.

'Adulthood Na Scam' Hitmaker, Ladé Praises Black Sherif; Says He's An Amazing Artiste

Thriving Nigerian singer, Oyetundun Omoladé Rachael popularly known as Ladé has said that amongst all the Ghanaian musicians she follows, Black Sherif is the one she is excited about.

In an interview with YEN.com.gh's Roland Delali Cees, she revealed that Black Sherif is an amazing artiste she would love to work with.

When asked about which Ghanaian musicians, she would love to collaborate on a song with, she said without hesitation; Sarkodie, Black Sherif, Gyakie and Stonebwoy.

I listen to Sarkodie. Black Sherif is bosting my head. He’s an amazing artist. I listen to Gyakie as well. Stonebwoy too.

Ladé further stated that working with these artistes from Ghana would mean an automatic hit for any song. She added that they are amazing artistes whose work she loves.

Source: YEN.com.gh