Meet Josh Hart's wife. Everything we know about Shannon Phillips

Shannon Phillips poses against a blue wallpaper (L). Josh Hart's wife poses in a basketball playground (R). Photo: @shannondesiree on Instagram (modified by author)

Josh Hart's wife, Shannon Phillips, is a registered nurse and former college soccer player. She participated in football throughout high school and college. Shannon participated in 15 games for the University of Maryland, starting 11 of them.

Josh Hart's wife's profile summary

Full name Shannon Phillips Gender Female Date of birth 26 May 1995 Age 28 years old (as of April 2024) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Greenbelt, Maryland, United States Current residence Manhattan, New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Afro-Caribbean Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Married Husband Josh Hart Children Hendrix, Haze Father Dane Phillips Mother Karlene Phillips Siblings Shaquille Phillips Education Sidwell Friends High School, University of Maryland School of Nursing Profession Registered nurse

Josh Hart's wife's biography

Shannon Phillips was born in Greenbelt, Maryland, United States, to her parents, Dane and Karlene Phillips. Her father passed away in 2018. Shannon's mother works as a real estate agent with Keller Williams Realty.

Her family originates from the island of Trinidad and Tobago. She grew up with her elder sibling, Shaquille Phillips, a former professional football player. Shaquille is a finance associate for Kambi, a large B2B sports betting platform provider based in Stockholm, Sweden.

Top-5 facts about Josh Hart's wife, Shannon Phillips. Photo: @shannondesiree on Instagram (modified by author)

Josh Hart's wife attended Sidwell Friends High School. She completed her master's degree in nursing at the University of Maryland School of Nursing (UMSON) in 2019.

How old is Shannon Phillips?

She is 28 years old as of April 2024. The American nurse was born on 26 May 1995. Her zodiac sign is Gemini.

What does Shannon Phillips do for a living?

She is a registered nurse and a former college . Shannon started working as a sports medicine nurse in 2020. She participated in football throughout high school and college.

Shannon led her high school to win first place in the Mid-Atlantic Conference in 2012. She formerly played at both Rutgers and the University of Maryland.

What is Shannon Phillips' net worth?

Josh Hart's wife's net worth has yet to be calculated. On the other hand, her husband's net worth is alleged to be $12 million. He has earned his income from his basketball career.

Is Shannon Phillips the wife of Josh Hart?

Shannon is married to Josh Hart. The two got married on 8 August 2021 at 1 Hotel South Beach. Shannon Phillips first met Josh Hart in high school while she was in her tenth grade. She was 15 years old by then.

They attended the same educational institutions and have remained together ever since. The basketball star dated Shannon Phillips for ten years before they got engaged. He proposed to her for marriage in December 2020. They have two twin boys, Hendrix and Haze.

Shannon Phillips' social media presence

Shannon is active on both Instagram and X(Twitter). She has over 2k followers on X (Twitter). She uses the handle to tweet basketball news and updates about her husband.

Shannon's Instagram account has over 19 thousand followers as of this writing. She uses the platform to share photos and videos of her daily life.

FAQs

Who is Josh Hart's wife? The American basketball player is married to Shannon Phillips, an American registered nurse. How old is Shannon Phillips? She is 28 years old as of April 2024, having been born on 26 May 1995. Where is Shannon Phillips from? She hails from Greenbelt, Maryland, United States. Who are Shannon Phillips's Parents? Her parents are Dane and Karlene Phillips. Does Josh Hart have a ring? He has not won an NBA title in his entire playing life. Are Josh Hart and Jalen Brunson friends? The two are good buddies who enjoy taking playful digs at one other. What is Shannon Phillips' height? She is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall.

Josh Hart is a professional basketball player from the United States. Josh Hart's wife is Shannon Phillips, an American registered nurse and former college soccer player. Josh and Shannon had been together for ten years before getting engaged in 2020.

