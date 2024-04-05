Gael Anderson: Everything we know about Andrew Lincoln's spouse

Gael Anderson is a British actress, assistant crew, and celebrity child. She is also widely recognised as Ian Anderson's daughter and Andrew Lincoln's wife. She has made a name for herself in the entertainment sector for her roles as an additional crew in the 2001 television series Teachers. Given her celebrity status, many of Gael's husband's fans want to know more about her. What is her story?

Andrew Lincoln at The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live in New York City premiere (L). Gael and Lincoln at The Gielgud Theatre in 2019 in London. Photo: Dave Benett, Arturo Holmes (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Gael Anderson's husband, Andrew Lincoln, is a renowned British actor, writer, and producer. He is widely recognised for his roles in Teachers (2001–2003), Love Actually (2003), The Walking Dead (2010–2022), and Afterlife (2005–2006). The couple has been together for over one and a half decades as of writing.

Gael Anderson's profile summary

Full name Gael Anderson Gender Female Date of birth 1 January 1970 Age 54 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth London, England Current residence London, England Nationality British Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'9" Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 127 Weight in kilograms 58 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Green Marital status Married Husband Andrew Lincoln Children Arthur, Matilda Clutterbuck Father Ian Anderson Mother Shona Learoyd Siblings James Duncan Anderson Education Downe House School Profession Actress, film crew Net worth $1 million

Gael Anderson's biography

Andrew Lincoln's spouse was born and raised in London, England. Her parents are Shona Learoyd and Ian Anderson. Gael's dad is an acclaimed widely recognised for his achievements as a flautist, artist, acoustic guitarist, principal songwriter, and the last remaining rock band Jethro Tull member.

Gael is of British nationality and white ethnicity. She grew up alongside her brother, James Duncan. Gael attended Downe House School in Thatcham, England.

Top-five facts about Gael Anderson. Photo: @thetwduniverse on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

How old is Gael Anderson?

Gael Anderson's age is 54 years old as of 2024. She was born on 1 January 1970. Her zodiac sign is Capricorn.

What does Gael Anderson do?

Andrew Lincoln's wife is a British actress and crew member. She started as an actress. However, in her profession thus far, she has worked mainly as a random crew member in cinema. The celebrity wife made her acting debut in 1972 in the TV movie Gone Up North for a While.

Gael Anderson movies and TV shows

According to her IMDb profile, the British actress has three acting credits. They include The Good Boy (1976), Landfall (1975), and Gone Up North for a While (1972).

Andrew Lincoln's wife also appeared as a floor runner for the comedy and drama series Teachers from 2001 to 2004. The show chronicles the activities of school workers' lives inside and outside the classroom.

Gael Anderson's net worth

According to CitiMuzik and RNN.NG, the British actress has an alleged net worth of $1 million. She has earned her income through various roles in the entertainment industry. On the other hand, her husband has an estimated net worth of $30 million as of 2024. He has earned his income through his acting career.

How did Andrew Lincoln and Gael Anderson meet?

The two met for the first time on the production set of the television drama Teachers. Gael was part of the series' assistance crew, and Andrew frequently appeared on the set.

Andrew noticed Ian Anderson's daughter when she served tea to the staff and was immediately taken by her attractiveness. They started dating soon after their brief encounter.

After being together for four years, Gael and Andrew Lincoln tied the knot on 10 June 2006 and have been together ever since.

Why did Andrew Lincoln change his name?

The British actor was born Andrew James Clutterbuck. He modified his name when his former agency informed him that it made him seem like a hobbit.

Gael Anderson's children

Gael and Lincoln are blessed with two children: Arthur and Matilda Clutterbuck. Matilda was born in 2007 and is 17 years old. Arthur was born in 2010 and is 14 years old as of 2024.

How tall is Gael Anderson?

She is 5 feet 9 inches or 175 centimetres tall. Andrew Lincoln's wife weighs approximately 127 pounds or 58 kilograms.

FAQs

Who is Ian Anderson's daughter? She is a British actress and crew cast widely recognised for being Andrew Lincoln's wife. How old is Gael Anderson? She is 54 years old as of 2024, having been born on 1 January 1970. Where does Gael Anderson come from? She comes from London, England. Who is Gael Anderson's dad? Her dad is known as Ian Anderson, a British music artist. How many children does Gael Anderson have? She has two kids: Arthur and Matilda Clutterbuck. Does Gael Anderson have a sibling? She has one sibling, a brother called James Duncan. How tall is Gael Anderson? She is 5 feet 9 inches or 175 centimetres tall.

Gael Anderson is a British actress, crew member, celebrity child and wife. She is widely recognised as Andrew Lincoln's wife. Gael grew up in an affluent household and is now married to a popular actor.

