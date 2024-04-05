Gael Anderson: Everything we know about Andrew Lincoln's spouse
Gael Anderson is a British actress, assistant crew, and celebrity child. She is also widely recognised as Ian Anderson's daughter and Andrew Lincoln's wife. She has made a name for herself in the entertainment sector for her roles as an additional crew in the 2001 television series Teachers. Given her celebrity status, many of Gael's husband's fans want to know more about her. What is her story?
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Gael Anderson's profile summary
- Gael Anderson's biography
- Why did Andrew Lincoln change his name?
- FAQs
Gael Anderson's husband, Andrew Lincoln, is a renowned British actor, writer, and producer. He is widely recognised for his roles in Teachers (2001–2003), Love Actually (2003), The Walking Dead (2010–2022), and Afterlife (2005–2006). The couple has been together for over one and a half decades as of writing.
Gael Anderson's profile summary
|Full name
|Gael Anderson
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|1 January 1970
|Age
|54 years old (as of 2024)
|Zodiac sign
|Capricorn
|Place of birth
|London, England
|Current residence
|London, England
|Nationality
|British
|Ethnicity
|White
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in feet
|5'9"
|Height in centimetres
|175
|Weight in pounds
|127
|Weight in kilograms
|58
|Hair colour
|Blonde
|Eye colour
|Green
|Marital status
|Married
|Husband
|Andrew Lincoln
|Children
|Arthur, Matilda Clutterbuck
|Father
|Ian Anderson
|Mother
|Shona Learoyd
|Siblings
|James Duncan Anderson
|Education
|Downe House School
|Profession
|Actress, film crew
|Net worth
|$1 million
Gael Anderson's biography
Andrew Lincoln's spouse was born and raised in London, England. Her parents are Shona Learoyd and Ian Anderson. Gael's dad is an acclaimed British vocalist widely recognised for his achievements as a flautist, artist, acoustic guitarist, principal songwriter, and the last remaining rock band Jethro Tull member.
Gael is of British nationality and white ethnicity. She grew up alongside her brother, James Duncan. Gael attended Downe House School in Thatcham, England.
How old is Gael Anderson?
Gael Anderson's age is 54 years old as of 2024. She was born on 1 January 1970. Her zodiac sign is Capricorn.
What does Gael Anderson do?
Andrew Lincoln's wife is a British actress and crew member. She started as an actress. However, in her profession thus far, she has worked mainly as a random crew member in cinema. The celebrity wife made her acting debut in 1972 in the TV movie Gone Up North for a While.
Gael Anderson movies and TV shows
According to her IMDb profile, the British actress has three acting credits. They include The Good Boy (1976), Landfall (1975), and Gone Up North for a While (1972).
Andrew Lincoln's wife also appeared as a floor runner for the comedy and drama series Teachers from 2001 to 2004. The show chronicles the activities of school workers' lives inside and outside the classroom.
Gael Anderson's net worth
According to CitiMuzik and RNN.NG, the British actress has an alleged net worth of $1 million. She has earned her income through various roles in the entertainment industry. On the other hand, her husband has an estimated net worth of $30 million as of 2024. He has earned his income through his acting career.
How did Andrew Lincoln and Gael Anderson meet?
The two met for the first time on the production set of the television drama Teachers. Gael was part of the series' assistance crew, and Andrew frequently appeared on the set.
Andrew noticed Ian Anderson's daughter when she served tea to the staff and was immediately taken by her attractiveness. They started dating soon after their brief encounter.
After being together for four years, Gael and Andrew Lincoln tied the knot on 10 June 2006 and have been together ever since.
Why did Andrew Lincoln change his name?
The British actor was born Andrew James Clutterbuck. He modified his name when his former agency informed him that it made him seem like a hobbit.
Gael Anderson's children
Gael and Lincoln are blessed with two children: Arthur and Matilda Clutterbuck. Matilda was born in 2007 and is 17 years old. Arthur was born in 2010 and is 14 years old as of 2024.
How tall is Gael Anderson?
She is 5 feet 9 inches or 175 centimetres tall. Andrew Lincoln's wife weighs approximately 127 pounds or 58 kilograms.
Why did Andrew Lincoln change his name?
The British actor was born Andrew James Clutterbuck. He modified his name when his former agency informed him that it made him seem like a hobbit.
FAQs
- Who is Ian Anderson's daughter? She is a British actress and crew cast widely recognised for being Andrew Lincoln's wife.
- How old is Gael Anderson? She is 54 years old as of 2024, having been born on 1 January 1970.
- Where does Gael Anderson come from? She comes from London, England.
- Who is Gael Anderson's dad? Her dad is known as Ian Anderson, a British music artist.
- How many children does Gael Anderson have? She has two kids: Arthur and Matilda Clutterbuck.
- Does Gael Anderson have a sibling? She has one sibling, a brother called James Duncan.
- How tall is Gael Anderson? She is 5 feet 9 inches or 175 centimetres tall.
Gael Anderson is a British actress, crew member, celebrity child and wife. She is widely recognised as Andrew Lincoln's wife. Gael grew up in an affluent household and is now married to a popular actor.
Yen.com.gh recently released an article featuring Vegas Matt's net worth. Vegas Matt is a famous American YouTuber and skilled gambler known for his fascinating content and glamorous lifestyle. He has earned tremendous money and a large following over the years.
From humble origins to spectacular achievements, Las Vegas Matt has firmly established himself as a well-known gaming and entertainment figure. Read the article for specifics on his fortune.
Source: YEN.com.gh