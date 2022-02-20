Who is Belissa Escobedo? Everything you need to know about the actress

The entertainment industry is constantly changing, and new names are emerging. Many new actors and actresses are breaking into the mainstream media. Belissa Escobedo is one such actress who has gained international recognition for her roles in blockbuster films.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Belissa Escobedo attends the SCAD aTVfest 2020 - "The Baker And The Beauty" on February 28, 2020, in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Vivien Killilea

Source: Getty Images

Belissa Escobedo is best known for her role in The Baker and the Beauty as Natalie Garcia. Similarly, she has appeared in films and television shows like American Horror Stories, Don't Look Deeper and Meet Me @ the Clinic. With this in mind, learn about everything there is to know about the actress below.

Profile summary

Full name: Belissa Escobedo

Belissa Escobedo Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: September 16, 1998

September 16, 1998 Age: 23 years old (as of 2022)

23 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Virgo

Virgo Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States

Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Latino

Latino Religion: Christian

Christian Height in feet: 5'5"

5'5" Height in centimetres: 165

165 Weight in pounds: 145

145 Weight in kilograms: 66

66 Hair colour: Brown

Brown Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown School: Los Angeles County High School

Los Angeles County High School College: The New School for Drama

The New School for Drama Profession: Actor

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Who is Belissa Escobedo?

She is an American actress born in Los Angeles, California, United States, on September 16, 1998. Belissa Escobedo's age is 23 years old as of 2022, and her zodiac sign is Virgo.

Who are Belissa Escobedo’s parents?

Unfortunately, the actress has yet to reveal her parents' identities. However, Belissa Escobedo's Instagram page includes photos of her with her father when she was younger.

Escobedo completed her secondary education at a California private high school. She then attended the Los Angeles County High School of the Arts to study art. Finally, she earned her acting credential and enrolled in the BFA program at The New School for Drama in 2016.

What is Belissa Escobedo nationality?

The celebrity was born in the US and is an American. However, she also has a diverse heritage in that she has Latino and Italian ancestry.

Career

Belissa Escobedo on the pilot scene of "The Baker and the Beauty," which premiered on Monday, April 13, 2020. Photo: Guy D'Alema

Source: Getty Images

Escobedo began her career as a theatre performer before transitioning to the film industry. She portrayed Emilia in the Los Angeles County High School for the Arts performance of Othello. She also starred as Mrs Daigle in the Last Orchard Theatre Company's production of The Bad Seed.

Belissa made her television debut on the show Verses & Flow in 2015. She rose to prominence in the country in 2014 with her poem The Poet Puff Girls. She's also appeared in the Hollywood Bowl with other poets.

In 2016, she played a teen girl in the flick Meet Me @ the Clinic. In 2018, she appeared in the short film ABC Discovers: Los Angeles Talent Showcase. Belissa grabbed everyone's heart in 2020 with her participation in ABC's TV series The Baker and the Beauty.

Is Belissa Escobedo in Desperate Housewives?

No. The actress has ten acting credits and has appeared in the following films and TV series:

Bloody Maria - 2022 (TV Series) (filming) as Mosca

- 2022 (TV Series) (filming) as Mosca Oh, Poor Amy - 2022 (Short) (post-production) as Amy

- 2022 (Short) (post-production) as Amy Sid Is Dead - 2022 (post-production) as Luna Peralta

- 2022 (post-production) as Luna Peralta Hocus Pocus 2 - 2022 (post-production) as Izzy

- 2022 (post-production) as Izzy Sex Appeal - 2022 as Bianca

- 2022 as Bianca American Horror Stories - 2021 (TV Series) as Shanti

- 2021 (TV Series) as Shanti Don't Look Deeper - 2020 (TV Series) as Cari

- 2020 (TV Series) as Cari The Baker and the Beauty - 2020 (TV Series) as Natalie Garcia

- 2020 (TV Series) as Natalie Garcia ABC Discovers: Los Angeles Talent Showcase - 2018 (Short)

- 2018 (Short) Meet Me @ the Clinic - 2016 (TV Mini-Series) as Teen Girl

Is Belissa Escobedo in Hocus Pocus?

Yes. The actress appears in the second instalment of the Hocus Pocus movie franchise. She plays Izzy in the 2022 film.

What is Belissa Escobedo nationality?

Belissa Escobedo attends Entertainment Weekly And People Celebrate The New York Upfronts at Union Park, NYC on May 13, 2019, in New York City. Photo: Paul Bruinooge

Source: Getty Images

Belissa Escobedo is one of today's most promising young actors. Her transition from stage to screen acting has been a success, as seen by her work. Fans can't get enough of the emerging star, and many are looking forward to seeing her in future films and TV shows.

Yen.com.gh recently published an excellent piece regarding Sydney Sweeney's life. She is an American actress who burst onto the scene in 2018 and has since taken the globe by storm. She has built quite a name for herself in just under three years and has been in several films and television shows.

Her breakout role came in the television series Euphoria, and she has made tremendous career strides since then, indicating a lot of future potentials.

Source: YEN.com.gh