Who is Daniel Versace? The untold story of Donatella Versace and Paul Beck's son

Daniel Versace is a member of one of the most prestigious fashion families in the world. Versace has been synonymous with luxury clothing and fashion accessories for almost five decades. Yet, despite the popularity he enjoys due to his family's brand, he has mostly chosen to stay away from the family business and chase his dreams.

Donatella Versace poses with her son Daniel (L), daughter Allegra and Paul Beck as they arrive at the dinner at Palazzo Reale in Milan, Italy. Photo: Giuseppe Cacace

Daniel Versace is mainly known as a rock musician nowadays. Although this is a different kind of art compared to what his family is known for, he has pretty much established himself in the field. Unlike his sister, he did not inherit a part of the family business after the founder, Gianni Versace died.

Profile summary

Full name Daniel Versace Beck Gender Male Date of birth 1990 Age 32 years old (as of 2022) Place of birth Reggio, Calabria, Italy Current residence London, England Nationality Italian-American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 143 Weight in kilograms 65 Hair colour Strawberry blonde Eye colour Brown Mother Donatella Versace Father Paul Beck Siblings 1 Profession Musician, art collector Net worth $8 million

Who is Daniel Versace?

He is best known as Donatella Versace's son. Daniel Versace's age is 32 years, as he was born in 1990. However, details of the actual month and day are unknown. Nevertheless, it is confirmed that he is Italian and was born in Reggio, Calabria, Italy. He grew up on the outskirts of Milan, Italy.

Daniel Versace's parents are Paul Beck and Donatella Versace. His mother is the younger sister of Gianni, who started Versace, the brand, in 1978 and was assassinated on 15th July 1997. His father is an American model who married Donatella in 1983, but the marriage lasted only about 17 years before they divorced in 2000.

Daniel has an older sister named Allegra. She got 50% of the company's share after Gianni's demise.

Allegra and Daniel attend the Gianni Versace fashion show in Milan, Italy. Photo: D. Venturelli/WireImage

The rock musician removed the Versace in his name before venturing into music and now has Beck as his last name. He reportedly did this to remove the element of extreme popularity that his music may enjoy simply because of the success of the Versace brand. He reportedly resides in London, England.

Career

Daniel was not interested in fashion like most members of his immediate family and, to some extent, extended family. Instead, he fell in love with music as a young boy and took piano lessons from legendary musician Elton John, a family friend of the Versaces.

The young musician chose to take on the music profession because of his interest in playing musical instruments and music in general. He is a famous rock star now. Donatella's mother has been one of the biggest supporters of his career choice.

What is Daniel Versace's net worth?

The musician has an alleged net worth of $8 million. He has generated this much from his career as a musician and the art collections he inherited from his late uncle, Gianni. His mother, on the other hand, has a net worth of $400 million.

Social media presence

There are no accounts associated with the Italian-American across all platforms. For example, there are no verifiable Daniel Versace's Instagram accounts linked to him; the same goes for Twitter and Facebook.

What is Daniel Versace's height?

He is 5 feet and 7 inches (170 centimetres) tall and weighs around 143 pounds (65 kilograms). He has strawberry-blonde hair and a pair of brown eyes.

Italian designer Donatella Versace (R), her daughter Allegra Versace, her son Daniel and Paul Beck arrive at Teatro Alla Scala in Milan. Photo: Roberto Baretti/AFP

Who is the real owner of Versace?

Gianni Maria Versace founded the Versace brand in 1978. It is an Italian fashion brand built on the idea of luxury and has maintained that stance since then. Gianni was a fashion designer who made collections for the likes of Genny, Complice, and Callaghan before deciding to go solo.

Gianni was born on 2nd December 1946 in Italy to Italian parents, and his mother was a seamstress. He started learning the fashion trade at his mother's store before going to Milan to hone his skills when he was around 26.

Gianni has three siblings, one of whom was Tina, who died from tetanus at 12. The other two were Santos and Donatella; they became a big part of the Versace success story and legacy. He is said to be exceptionally close with his younger sister Donatella.

Does the Versace family still own Versace?

The Versace family owned 80% of the business, while Blackstone had the remaining 20%, but this ownership status changed in 2018. American fashion company Michael Kors Limited bought 100% of the business shares.

Michael Kors Limited, famous for its luxury leather bags and other fashion accessories, paid $2.1 billion to become the company's sole owner. However, Donatella is still the brand's creative director. Also, a slew of other senior managers retained their position despite changing ownership.

Daniel Versace may be a celebrity kid, but he is one of the few who has intentionally decided to make a career for themselves outside of their inherited fame. He prefers music to fashion.

Source: YEN.com.gh