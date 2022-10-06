Lisa Bonet has enjoyed stardom from her childhood years, resulting in people's curiosity regarding her family background. She created a name for herself as an outstanding actress, but her parents never had a background in the movie industry. Her mother, Arlene Litman, used to be a music teacher. Her love for music attracted her to her husband, Allen Bonet, an opera singer of African-American descent. Lisa's mother's life revolved around music, even though she was never famous.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Actress ﻿Lisa Bonet attends the Tom Ford AW20 Show at Milk Studios on February 07, 2020, in Hollywood, California. Photo: Mike Coppola

Source: Getty Images

If Arlene Litman were alive today, she would proudly say that she lived a successful life. She and her husband did well for themselves, but her biggest legacy comes from their daughter. Lisa was an only child who would later be nominated for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. The achievement catapulted her stature and earned her recognition as one of the best actresses in Hollywood.

Profile summary

Name Arlene Litman Famous as Lisa Bonet's mother Birth name Arlene Joyce Litman Date of birth 11 February 1940 Place of birth Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA Age at time of death 58 years old Birth sign Aquarius Died 3 March 1998 Place of death Los Angeles, California, USA Cause of death Bre*ast cancer Gender Female Ethnicity Mixed Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Nationality American Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Relationship status Divorced Spouse (ex) Allen Bonet Father Eli Litman Mother Sylvia Ellen Goldvarg Brother Barry Litman Children 1 Occupation Music instructor

Who is Arlene Litman?

Lisa Bonet's mother was born Arlene Joyce Litman on 11 February 1940 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA. Her parents were Eli Litman (1912-1986) and Sylvia Ellen Goldvarg (1916-2016). Arlene was an Ashkenazi Jewish who had Polish and Russian roots.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Lisa Bonet attends the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 4, 2018, in Beverly Hills, CA. Photo: Presley Ann

Source: Getty Images

She lived in Los Angeles, California, until her death on 3 March 1998. According to Arlene Litman's obituary, she was 58 years old when she died of br*ast cancer. She had one sibling, a brother named Barry Litman.

Why was Arlene Litman famous?

Arlene was a music teacher by profession, but she gained fame by being Allen Bonet's wife and Lisa Bonet's mother. She chose a low-key life. She did not have any social media accounts; hence no one could tell details of her career engagements.

Who was Arlene Litman's husband?

Arlene Litman and Allen Bonet wedded on 12 June 1967 in San Francisco, California, United States. The two were brought together by their love for music but ended up as soul mates. While Arlene was a music teacher, Allen was an opera singer.

The union between the two lovebirds was not a walk in the park because Arlene's family was against it. Her parents and brother did not like the fact that she was marrying an African American national. However, she disregarded her family and went on to marry Allen.

Arlene Litman's daughter (Lisa)

On 16 November 1967, they were blessed with a daughter, Lisa Michelle Bonet. Lisa grew up in a loving family, but her mother's side of the family wasn't nice to her. According to them, she never looked like a typical Jewish girl because she was biracial.

Lisa is famous for portraying the character of Denise Huxtable on the sitcom The Cosby Show (1984-1992). Lisa has participated in many beauty competitions and appeared in guest spots on television series. She has appeared in many films, including A Different World (1987-1993), Angel Heart (1987), Enemy of the State (1998), High Fidelity (2000), Biker Boyz (2003), Road to Paloma (2013)

In September 1992, Lisa hosted Why Bother Voting? An election special about the concerns and apathy of young voters. In 1995, she legally changed her name to Lilakoi Moon but still uses the name Lisa Bonet professionally.

The actress was married to singer-songwriter Lenny Kravitz from 1987 to 1993. Their child, Zoe, is also a . She got married to actor Jason Momoa in 2017. The couple has two children but announced their separation in January 2022.

Actor Jason Momoa (L) and actress Lisa Bonet (R) arrive for the 91st Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, on 24 February 2019. Photo: Mark Ralston

Source: Getty Images

Arlene Litman's divorce

The two former lovebirds could not keep the fire going; hence they sought a divorce. After the divorce, Lisa Bonet's mother, Arlene Litman, took custody of their daughter and raised her as a single mother.

Arlene never remarried, but Allen got married to Deborah Bonet. Allen and Deborah Bonet's children are Anjanine Bonet, Chiara Bonet, Kaemon Allen Bonet, Kolin Bonet, Kadhija Bonet and Aleia Bonet. Allen lived with Deborah until 2008 when he died of a heart attack.

FAQs

Who is Lisa Bonet's mother? Arlene Joyce Litman was the mother of actress Lisa Bonet. What was the cause of Lisa Bonet's mother's death? The cause of Arlene Litman's death was br*ast cancer. Who was Arlene Litman's husband? Arlene was married once to an African-American opera singer called Allen Bonet, but the marriage ended in a divorce. What is Arlene Litman famous for? Arlene Litman is famous for being the mother of actress Lilakoi Moon, professionally known as Lisa Bonet. How old was Arlene Litman when she died? Arlene was born on 11 February 1940 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA, and she died on 3 March 1998 at the age of 58. What is Arlene Litman's ethnicity? Arlene was an Ashkenazi Jewish with Polish and Russian roots, but she married an African-American man, which means that Lisa Litman has mixed ethnicity. What happened to Lisa Bonet's father after his divorce? After Allen and Arlene divorced, Allen married a woman named Deborah Church, and they had five children together.

Lisa Bonet's mother, Arlene Litman, lived her best life during her time. She followed her passion for music and became a music teacher. The love of her life was also a music enthusiast. While their only child did not follow in their footsteps, she curved her own path and is now a famous award-winning actress.

Yen.com.gh published an article about Tsatsu Tsikata. Tsatsu is regarded as the forebearer of the legal systems in Ghana. Significant reforms and progress have been seen in the country since 1957, which has been achieved with his help.

Tsatsu served as the CEO of the company called Ghana National Petroleum Corporation. He was also the legal counsel for the National Democratic Congress. His involvement in law made him one of the most influential people in the country.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh