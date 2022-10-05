Who are Bill Cosby's siblings, and does he have a twin brother?

Growing up in the 1990s, you might recall the sitcom, Cosby. The sitcom aired on CBS from 16 September 1996 to 28 April 2000 and starred comedian Bill Cosby (William Henry Jr). The comedian also appeared in other self-titled films such as The Bill Cosby Show (1969) and The Cosby Show (1984). However, the actor's career has not always been successful, as he was accused of sexual assault in 2014. But, aside from his professional and legal issues, do you know anything else about his personal life? For example, did you know he comes from a four-sibling family? Learn everything there is to know about Bill Cosby's siblings.

Bill became the first African-American to receive an Emmy Award for acting when he won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. His successful career, however, suffered a significant setback when lawsuits were filed against him. Nevertheless, the charges and conviction piqued the interest of fans and followers to learn more about his family.

Full name William Henry Cosby Jr Gender Male Date of birth 12 July 1937 Age 85 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA Current residence Shelburne, Massachusetts, and Cheltenham, Pennsylvania Nationality American Ethnicity Black Religion Christian (protestant) Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6' Height in centimetres 183 Weight in pounds 185 Weight in kilograms 84 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Anna Pearl (née Hite) Father William Henry Cosby Sr Siblings Three Marital status Married Wife Camille Hanks (m. 1964) Children Erika (b. 1965), Erinn (b. 1966), Ennis (1969–1997), Ensa (1973–2018), and Evin (b. 1976) School Germantown High School Collage Temple University (BS), University of Massachusetts Amherst (MA, EdD) Profession Stand-up comedian, actor Net worth $400 million Twitter

Who are Bill Cosby's siblings?

Does Bill Cosby have siblings? Yes, he does. William Henry Jr., also known as Bill, is one of four sons born to maid Anna Pearl (née Hite) and US Navy mess steward William Henry Sr. He was born on 12 July 1937 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Bill is the firstborn in his family.

How many siblings does Bill Cosby have? The comedian has three siblings, all boys. They include Robert, Russell, and James. Discover more about Bill Cosby's family members below.

James Roosevelt

Who is Bill Cosby's brother, James? He was the second born in the family, having been born on 8 March 1939 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. Unfortunately, James passed away aged six on 18 May 1945. According to Find a Grave, James was buried at Fairview Cemetery, Willow Grove, Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, USA.

What happened to Bill Cosby's brother?

According to Distractify, James died from complications related to rheumatic fever. Following that tragedy, their father enlisted in the Navy, leaving Bill as the man of the house.

Robert Cosby

Who is Bill Cosby's brother, Robert? He is the third born in the family. Unfortunately, there is not much information about him apart from his relation to Bill Cosby. However, many confuse Robert with another celebrity with whom they share the same name, Robert C Cosby.

So, who is Robert Cosby Sr? According to Screen Rant, Robert is known for featuring in the reality TV show, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. He is also an entrepreneur and a pastor known in the show as the husband of Mary.

Russell Leroy

Who is Bill Cosby's brother, Russell? He is the fourth-born in the family. Leroy was born circa 1947 and was raised in Germantown, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. According to Spin, Russell inspired Bill's 1968 comedy album To Russell, My Brother, Whom I Slept With. In addition, he has been featured in Fat Albert, voiced by Jan Crawford and The Cosby Kids.

Does Bill Cosby have a twin brother?

He does not. Bill is the firstborn in a family of four boys and does not have a twin brother. He was born in 1937, while his younger brother was born in 1939.

Frequently asked questions

How many siblings does Bill Cosby have? The entertainer has three siblings, of which two are alive. What happened to Bill Cosby's brother? His brother, James, died from complications resulting from rheumatic fever when he was six years old. Does Bill Cosby have any brothers? Yes, he does. The comedian has three brothers, namely Robert, Russell, and James. Does Bill Cosby have a twin brother? No. The entertainer is the firstborn of four boys and has no twin brother. His younger brother was born in 1939, while he was born in 1937. How much is Bill Cosby worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth, the comedian has an estimated net worth of $400 million. What are Bill Cosby's siblings' names? They are James (b. 1939, d. 1945), Robert and Russell Leroy (b. 1947).

Bill Cosby's siblings are among the most searched people on the internet. They are celebrated because of their elder brother William Henry Jr, "Bill", an entertainment icon. Despite being brought up in a humble background, the siblings have defied all odds to become some of the celebrated names in showbiz.

