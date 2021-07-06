20 beautiful actresses in their 40s who are still making it big in Hollywood

For more than 100 years, Hollywood has been the ultimate destination for millions of talented actors and actresses. But, sadly, the industry has been discriminatory to most older professionals due to the huge demand for younger and sexier casts. Interestingly, actresses in their 40s are redefining the tradition by getting lead roles and negotiating better wages.

Kerry Washington attends The Hollywood Reporter's Power 100 Women in Entertainment at Milk Studios in Hollywood, California. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez

Source: Getty Images

How do the actresses in the 40s keep their shapes? While plastic surgery is one of the fastest-growing industries in the USA, most actresses spend more time working out. Also, most professionals adhere to strict diet routines to maintain hourglass figures.

Beautiful actresses in their 40s

These beautiful, talented, and successful actresses in their 40s are proving life truly blossoms in your fourth decade of life. Aside from getting past the drama and indecision of your 20s and 30s, your 40s is when you truly start to feel comfortable in your body, are at ease with your flaws, and can shine your brightest.

1. Kate Beckinsale - 47

Kate Beckinsale attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Axelle

Source: Getty Images

Kate Beckinsale is one of the British actresses in their 40s in Hollywood. Despite being 47 as of July 2021, Kate is still considered one of the most beautiful women in the acting scene. She will turn 48 years old on 28th July.

Besides being on the cover of different magazines in the UK and USA, Kate has acted in many high-budget movies and TV shows. For example, she had lead roles in Underworld, Van Helsing, and Pearl Harbor.

2. Sandra Bullock - 57

Sandra Bullock poses in the press room during the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Kevin Winter

Source: Getty Images

Sandra Bullock is one of the actresses over 40. The Academy Award winner and a three Critics’ Choice Awards winner has been on the acting scene for more than three decades. Besides acting in tens of movies and TV shows, the 57 years old, as of July 2021, is famous for her contributions in the Speed, Ocean’s 8 and The Proposal. Sandra has also graced many beauty magazines in the USA.

3. Gabrielle Union - 48

Gabrielle Union attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: David Crotty

Source: UGC

Gabrielle Union is one of the black actresses in their 40s and still getting huge roles. Even though she has a youthful appearance and charming smile, Gabrielle is in her late 40s. Interestingly, she is not afraid of her age as she often jokes about getting old in Hollywood. She has acted in big movies such as Bring it On, Cradle 2 The Grave, and Bad Boys 2.

4. Alyssa Milano - 48

Alyssa Milano attends Sean Penn, Bryan Lourd and Vivi Nevo Host 10th Anniversary Gala Benefiting CORE at Wiltern Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Source: Getty Images

Alyssa Milano is one of the best blonde actresses in their 40s, based on the roles and social media numbers. The 48 years old actress, as of July 2021, has acted in over 45 movies in her two-decade career. Alyssa is, however, more famous for acting in Charmed and Who’s the Boss in the early 1990s. Besides acting, the New York-born actress is also involved in activism and music.

5. Gina Torres - 52

Gina Torres in the Back in the Saddle season premiere episode of 9-1-1: LONE STAR airing Monday, Jan. 18 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. Photo: FOX

Source: Getty Images

Gina Torres’ exceptional performance in the Suits earned her a spinoff series, The Pearson. Interestingly, she is one of the few actors and actresses who reached success in their 40s.

Before her 40th birthday, Gina did not get prominent roles due to unknown reasons. However, she is beautiful and one of the A-list actresses in their 50s. Gina is currently at the 9-1-1: Lone Star as a lead actress.

6. Julie Ann Emery - 46

Julie Ann Emery attends a Special Screening Of Lionsgate's "Semper Fi" at ArcLight Hollywood in Hollywood, California. Photo: Frazer Harrison

Source: Getty Images

Julie Ann Emery is one of the female celebrities with many recurring roles in different high-budget TV shows in the last three decades. She had a role in Hitch and Preacher.

Julie is also part of Better Call Saul’s cast team. Apart from being an A-list actress, she has a huge following on social media pages, and Julie has graced many beauty magazines in the USA.

7. Jennifer Lopez - 51

Jennifer Lopez performs onstage during Global Citizen VAX LIVE: The Concert To Reunite The World at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Photo: Emma McIntyre

Source: Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez, alias J LO, is undoubtedly one of the most talented women in the world. She has released award-winning songs and albums. Besides music, J LO is one of the most beautiful Latina actresses in their 40s.

She has taken lead roles in some of the most popular movies and TV shows. For example, she appeared in 2019, Hustlers. J LO also acted in the Second Act, which came out in 2018.

8. Charlize Theron - 45

Charlize Theron attends CTAOP's Night Out on June 26, 2021 in Universal City, California. Photo: Rich Fury

Source: Getty Images

Charlize Theron is an Academy Award winner and one of the most talented actresses from Africa in Hollywood. She has played in different movies and TV shows for the last two decades. However, her biggest project to date is Arrested Development.

Apart from being blonde actresses in their 40s, Charlize is one of the most attractive women in Hollywood. She continues to grace different beauty magazines, even in her late 40s.

9. Kerry Washington - 44

Kerry Washington attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Axelle

Source: Getty Images

Kelly Washington is synonymous with brilliant performances in different TV shows and movies. As one of the 40-year-old actresses with directing and TV writing abilities, she will probably be on the scene for the next two decades.

Even though some of her performances have created exciting memes in the past five years, the 44 years old actress, as of 2021, is one of the most beautiful women in Hollywood.

10. Rashida Jones - 45

Rashida Jones attends Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Frazer Harrison

Source: Getty Images

Rashida Jones is one of the few A-list actresses who started in their 40s. However, she has successfully auditioned and got roles in big productions such as On the Rocks in 2020. Before acting, she wrote for TV and directed different shows.

However, Rashida is more famous for her beauty and being the daughter of Quincy Jones. Thanks to her beautiful looks, she has been featured in different beauty magazines.

11. Mindy Kaling - 42

Mindy Kaling speaks on stage during the P&G #WeSeeEqual Forum held at Proctor & Gamble in Cincinnati, Ohio. Photo: Duane Prokop

Source: Getty Images

Mindy Kaling first became famous for her role in the NBC sitcom, The Office. Since then, she has appeared in different shows and movies. Besides being an actress, she writes and directs various productions in Hollywood.

Mindy has also written six books in the past decade, becoming one of the most published actresses in Hollywood. Besides her impressive CV in the competitive film space, Mindy is one of the most followed personalities with millions of followers on the major social media platforms.

12. Drew Barrymore - 46

Drew Barrymore attends alice + olivia Celebrates Pride With Prom at Parrish Art Museum in Water Mill, New York. Photo: Sean Zanni

Source: Getty Images

Drew Barrymore is a recipient of numerous awards, including Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild awards. Even though she is not as active as she was ten years ago, she is still one of the most talented actresses in Hollywood.

Drew was instrumental in making The 50 First Dates. However, she has embarked on self-produced shows. Thanks to her huge following and experience in acting, she released The Drew Barrymore Show in 2020.

13. Cameron Diaz - 48

Cameron Diaz speaks onstage at EEEEEatscon 2019 at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Tommaso Boddi

Source: Getty Images

Cameron Diaz is a producer, writer and an experienced actress. She has appeared in numerous movies and TV shows in the past three decades. Her biggest project, as of 2021, is the Sex Tape which was released in 2014. Since then, the 48 years old is choosy about acting roles, and it is hard for her to be in movies that do not have dramatic themes.

14. Christina Applegate - 49

Christina Applegate attends 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Leon Bennett

Source: Getty Images

Christina Applegate is one of the most talented actresses in their 40s. Some of her movies and TV shows have won awards, thanks to her impressive acting skills. Besides acting, she is a dancer and producer in Hollywood.

For example, she produced the Sweetest Thing in 2002. Thanks to her talents and abilities, Christina is a celebrated personality in the film industry.

15. Keeley Hawes - 45

Keeley Hawes speaks onstage during the Netflix's "Bodyguard" screening & panel at Raleigh Studios in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Rachel Murray

Source: UGC

Keeley Hawes is a British actress that also takes roles in Hollywood. While crossing over to Hollywood took time for the 45 years old actress, her struggle paid off as she is one of the most celebrated British actresses in the world.

Even though she has been part of over 40 movies and TV shows, Keeley’s biggest projects were released from 2010 to 2020. For example, the Bodyguard (2018) is her biggest TV show to date.

16. Ali Larter - 45

Ali Larter is seen on October 12, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: BG004

Source: Getty Images

Ali Larter is a 45 years old actor. She has acted in some of the most phenomenal movies in the 1990s. In 2018, Ali got a role in The Rookie. Even though the American actress does not audition for shows as often as she used to, she is still a phenomenal actress.

17. Amanda Peet - 49

Amanda Peet attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: David Crotty

Source: Getty Images

Amanda Peet started her acting career by getting smaller roles in the early 1990s. However, in 995, she got a lead role in Animal Room, which gave her a global platform.

Since then, Amanda has become an integral part of the film industry. Thanks to her successful acting career, the beautiful actress has appeared in various beauty magazines in the past two decades.

18. Anna Gunn - 52

Anna Gunn speaks onstage during the "Breaking Bad" 10th Anniversary Celebration during Comic-Con International 2018 at San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, California. Photo: Albert L. Ortega

Source: Getty Images

Anna Gunn played Walter White’s wife in Breaking Bad. The 52 years old actress is credited for her unmatched performance in the show and making the show one of the best in the history of TV shows. After the award-winning TV show, Anna has acted in other shows such as Sully: Miracle on the Hudson and Equity.

19. Laura Fraser - 45

Laura Fraser arrives at the 2014 Entertainment Weekly Pre-Emmy Party at Fig & Olive Melrose Place in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Amanda Edwards

Source: Getty Images

Laura Fraser is synonymous with the Lydia character in Breaking Bad. After the show ended in 2013, she has taken other roles, such as being the lead actress in The Pact (2021) and Traces (2019). Besides Laura being a talented actress, she still looks young, even though she is in her mid-40s.

20. Grace Park - 47

Grace Park attends The 12th Annual Television Academy Honors at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Leon Bennett

Source: Getty Images

Grace Park is a lead actress in Hawaii Five-0 and Battlestar Galactica: The Plan. The American-Canadian actress has also appeared in other TV shows and movies for minor roles. While she is in her late 40s, the mother of one is still making it big in Hollywood.

The film industry might be favouring young professionals in getting roles. However, the actresses in their 40s highlighted above are changing the narrative by getting lead roles and earning huge salaries.

Yen.com.gh outlined the top 15 richest actors in the world. The film industry has some of the biggest millionaires in the world. The art of filmmaking has been advancing through the years, enabling filmmakers to produce quality content and have talented actors who in the end, pull millions of viewers.

Cinema is one of the most appreciated forms of art today. Most movies with huge budgets also bring large profits. The entire film industry is a business of its own. That is why it is easy to find the richest actors in the world surviving on film gigs alone.

Source: Yen