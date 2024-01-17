Who is Rob Dyrdek's wife? The untold story of Bryiana Noelle Flores

Rob Dyrdek is famous for his roles in the MTV reality and variety shows Rob & Big, Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory, and Ridiculousness. He is also a former professional skateboarder. Rob's fame has led to an interest in his personal life, specifically his marriage. Uncover all the lesser-known facts about Rob Dyrdek's wife, Bryiana Noelle Flores.

Rob Dyrdek and Bryiana Noelle Flores attended Express Yourself 2015 at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Kevork Djansezian (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Rob Dyrdek's wife, Bryiana Noelle Flores, has a fascinating story that extends beyond her marriage and her career. She survived a terminal illness at a young age, an experience that shaped her outlook on life. Her story has contributed to her strength and determination, making her an inspiration to many.

Full name Bryiana Noelle Flores Gender Female Date of birth 21 July 1991 Age 32 years old (as of January 2024) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Salinas, California, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Father Brian Flores Marital status Married Husband Rob Dyrdek Children Two Profession Model, entrepreneur Net worth $3 million Facebook @bryianadyrdek Instagram @bryianadyrdek

Who is Rob Dyrdek's wife?

Who is Rob Dyrdek married to? The American entertainer is married to Bryiana Noelle Flores. She was born in Monterey County, Salinas, California, but spent most of her childhood in Los Banos, Central California. Her father's name is Briana Flores, but details about her mother remain a mystery to the public.

What is Rob Dyrdek's wife's age? She is 32 years old (as of 2024), having been born on 21 July 1991. Her zodiac sign is Cancer. Bryiana is of mixed ethnicity—she is of Filipina-Irish-British origin.

When Bryiana was 11 years old, she was diagnosed with a life-threatening disease known as aplastic anaemia, which required surgery involving a bone marrow transplant. However, Bryiana was against the idea of undergoing surgery, deciding on alternatives like chemotherapy instead, which helped her recover.

Career

Bryiana Noelle Flores is a successful American model and entrepreneur. She began her modelling career after high school, contesting in a few local beauty pageants. In 2008, Briyana was crowned Miss Teen of the Nation, and two years later, she was honoured with the title Miss California Teen.

Briyana then moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in modelling and was discovered by Playboy magazine in 2013. The publication featured her as the Playboy Playmate in the September 2013 edition.

In addition to her modelling career, Bryiana is also a successful entrepreneur. She is currently serving as the President of Iconic Beauty, a brand that supports women's empowerment and Iconic Wine Beauties.

How did Rob Dyrdek meet his wife?

Rob Dyrdek met his wife, Bryiana Noelle Flores, at an event in 2013. However, before they met in person, Dyrdek had already started following her on X (formerly Twitter) and sending her direct messages. In a 2018 interview, Bryiana shared that Rob had texted her in the past, asking her if she wanted to hang out.

Their relationship developed from there, and they began dating. In 2015, Rob proposed to Briyana during a trip to Disneyland. They got married on 19 September 2015.

Rob Dyrdek's children

Rob Dyrdek and his wife, Bryiana, have two children. Their first child, a son named Kodah Dash Dyrdek, was born on 9 September 2016. Their second child, a daughter named Nala Ryan Dyrdek, was born on 29 December 2017. As of 2024, Kodah is eight years old, and Nala is six years old. The couple plans to have a total of five children.

FAQs

Who is Bryiana Noelle Flores? She is an American model and entrepreneur famous for being the wife of TV show host Rob Dyrdek. What is Bryiana Dyrdek's height? Bryiana is 5 feet 5 inches or 165 centimetres tall. What is Bryiana Dyrdek's ethnicity? Noelle is of mixed ethnicity (Filipina-white). She is of Filipina-Irish-British origin What disease did Bryiana Dyrdek suffer from? Bryiana was diagnosed with a life-threatening blood disease known as aplastic anaemia when she was 11 years old. How did Bryiana Dyrdek and Rob Dyrdek meet? The couple met at an event in 2013. However, prior to the meeting, Dyrdek had already started following her on X (formerly Twitter). When did Bryiana Dyrdek and Rob Dyrdek get married? The couple got married on 19 September 2015. How many children do Bryiana Dyrdek and Rob Dyrdek have? The couple have two children: a son named Kodah Dash Dyrdek and a daughter named Nala Ryan Dyrdek.

Rob Dyrdek's wife, Bryiana Noelle Flores, has captured the public's attention due to her marriage to the famous skateboarder and reality TV star. She is also renowned for her accomplishments in the world of fashion and beauty and her ventures in business that have made her a successful entrepreneur.

