Where are Vicente Fernández children? Meet the singer's 4 kids

The Mexican music scene has produced some notable entertainers. Among them is the late iconic ranchera singer, actor and film producer Vicente Fernández Gómez, whose contribution had a significant impact on the music industry. But after his death, his children became a source of interest to fans. But who are they? Who are Vicente Fernández's children?

Vicente Fernández poses for a photo during a presentation of his album 'El hombre que mas te amó' at 'Auditorio Nacional' in Mexico City, Mexico. Photo: Medios y Media (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Vicente Fernández's children have been a topic of discussion among his fans for a long time. The late ranchera singer has a large family comprising four children and nine grandchildren. Some of his kids have continued his legacy by venturing into music, while others have chosen different career paths. So, where are they now?

Vicente Fernández's profile summary

Full name Vicente Fernández Gómez Nickname Chente, El Charro de Huentitán, El Ídolo de México, El Rey de la Música Ranchera Gender Male Date of birth 17 February 1940 Died 12 December 2021 (aged 81) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Huentitán El Alto, Jalisco, Mexico Place of death Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico Nationality Mexican Ethnicity Latino Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 172 Weight in kilograms 78 Mother Paula Gómez Father Ramón Fernández Siblings Two Marital status Married Wife María del Refugio Abarca Children Four Profession Singer, actor, film producer Net worth $25 million

Vicente Fernández's children's names and ages

How many biological children does Vicente Fernández have? The singer and songwriter has three biological children: Vicente Jr., Alejandro, and Gerardo. His fourth child, Alejandra, is his niece, whom he and his wife, María del Refugio Abarca, adopted.

Vicente Fernández Jr.

Mariana González and Vicente Fernández Jr pose for a photo during a Red Carpet of the 'Showcase Tini x Emi' at The Ritz Carlton Hotel in Mexico City, Mexico. Photo: Medios y Media

Source: Getty Images

Vicente Fernández Jr. is the firstborn child of the Mexican singer and songwriter. He was born on 11 November 1963 in Guadalajara, Mexico. Vicente Jr. is 60 years old (as of 2023), and his zodiac sign is Scorpio.

Vicente Jr. graduated with a degree in accounting. However, he ventured into music and acting, making his professional debut in the play El Charro de Huentitán and the movie Tacos al Carbón in 1991. His debut album is El Mayor de los Potrillos.

Alejandro Fernández Abarca

Alejandro Fernández Abarca, also known as "El Potrillo", is the second-born child of Vicente Fernández. He was born on 24 April 1971 in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico. Alejandro is 52 years old (as of 2023), and his zodiac sign is Taurus.

Alejandro initially specialised in traditional forms of Mexican folk music, such as mariachi and charro, until he successfully branched out into . In his career, Alejandro has received two Latin Grammy Awards and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Does Alejandro Fernández have any kids? Yes, he does. The singer has five children, Alex, Camila, América, Emiliano and Valentina, from his two relationships.

Gerardo Fernández

Gerardo Fernández is the third-born child of Vicente Fernández. He was born on 4 May 1976 in Guadalajara, Mexico. Gerardo is 47 years old (as of 2023), and his zodiac sign is Taurus. Unlike his siblings, the third-born has chosen to stay away from the limelight and the entertainment industry.

According to La Razón, Gerardo leads a private life, dedicating his time and effort to his passion for charrería, a form of traditional Mexican rodeo and horse breeding. Additionally, he is a businessman, managing his family's businesses and venturing into real estate development.

Alejandra Fernández

Alejandra is the fourth child and only daughter of Vicente Fernández. However, she is his adoptive child. Alejandra was born in 1984 in Mexico City to Gloria Abarca Villaseñor, the sister of Vicente’s wife, María del Refugio Abarca Villaseñor. She was adopted by Vicente and his wife when she was 40 days old.

As of 2023, Alejandra is 39 years old. She has a career as a fashion designer and businesswoman. Alejandra was previously married to Jose Luis Altamirano but is now divorced.

Vicente Fernández's children's ages

His oldest child is 60 years old, while the youngest is 39 years old. Below is a summary of their ages as of writing:

Vicente Jr.: 60 years old

Alejandro Abarca: 52 years old

Gerardo Fernández: 47 years old

Alejandra Fernández: 39 years old

Where are Vicente Fernández children?

As of 2023, the locations of the singer's children are not public, but it is most likely that some are in Mexico and others in the United States. Some have continued their father's legacy in music, while others have ventured into entrepreneurship and other professions.

FAQs

Who are Vicente Fernández's sons and daughters? The singer's children are Vicente Jr., Alejandro, Gerardo, and Alejandra. Who are Vicente Fernández's sons? His sons are Vicente Jr., Alejandro, and Gerardo. What are the ages of Vicente Fernández's sons? As of 2023, Vicente Jr. is 60 years old, Alejandro is 52 years old, and Gerardo is 47 years old. Did any of Vicente Fernández's sons die? No, all of his sons are alive. Who is Vicente Fernández's son not in the music industry? His lastborn son, Gerardo Fernández. He is into horse breeding and real estate. How old is María del Refugio? María del Refugio Abarca Villaseñor, the wife of Vicente Fernández, is 77 years old as of 2023. She was born on 23 July 1946.

Vicente Fernández's children have generated interest from fans worldwide due to their musical talents and the legacy of their father. The famous singer-songwriter had four children—three biological and one adopted. Some children have followed in their father's footsteps.

Yen.com.gh featured an informative piece about A$AP Rocky's kids. A$AP is among the most prominent names in the American music industry. His career as a rapper, record producer, and music video director has earned him a significant fanbase.

A$AP Rocky's private life has generated interest from the public, especially after he started dating singer and songwriter Rihanna, with whom he has children. So, how many kids does A$AP Rocky have?

Source: YEN.com.gh