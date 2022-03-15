Who is Fernanda Gómez? Everything you need to know about Canelo Alvarez’s wife

People become famous through various means. It could be through their marriage or success in their vocation. For example, Fernanda Gómez was not that famous before her relationship with Canelo Alvarez, the Mexican-born fighter. Nevertheless, she is best known today as Canelo Alvarez's wife.

Fernanda Gómez is a Mexican-born supermodel, entrepreneur, and social media influencer. She is still in her twenties and has attained immense popularity on various social media platforms.

Profile summary

Full name: Fernanda Gómez

Fernanda Gómez Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth: 22 June 1996

22 June 1996 Age : 25 years old (as of 2022)

: 25 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Cancer

Cancer Place of birth: West Central Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico

West Central Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico Current residence: Mexico

Mexico Nationality : Mexican

: Mexican Ethnicity : Hispanic

: Hispanic Religion : Christian

: Christian Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 5' 5"

: 5' 5" Height in centimetres: 165

165 Weight in pounds: 121

121 Weight in kilograms : 55

: 55 Body measurements in inches: 34-24-34

34-24-34 Body measurements in centimetres : 86-60-86

: 86-60-86 Shoe size: 8 (US)

8 (US) Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Eye colour: Hazel

Hazel Mother : Lorena Martinez Cuevas

: Lorena Martinez Cuevas Father : Ernesto Gómez Morales

: Ernesto Gómez Morales Siblings : 4

: 4 Marital status: Married

Married Husband : Canelo Alvarez

: Canelo Alvarez Children : 1

: 1 Profession : Entrepreneur, model, and social media influencer

: Entrepreneur, model, and social media influencer Net worth : $20 million

: $20 million Instagram handle: @fernandagmtz

Who is Fernanda Gómez?

She is a Mexican-born model, businesswoman, and social media influencer born on 22 June 1996 in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico. Her parents are Lorena Martinez Cuevas and Ernesto Gómez Morales.

She grew up having four siblings: Oscar Daniel, Ricardo Alberto, Ernesto, and Maria Loreno. However, nothing is known about her educational background.

How old is Fernanda Gomez, Canelo's wife?

Fernanda Gómez's age is 25 years old as of April 2022.

What does Fernanda Gomez do?

The online celebrity began a career in modelling in her early years and had many of her pictures across social media platforms. After that, she began to gain the attention of famous brands before she started to model for them.

Currently, she runs a boutique and nail bar, where she functions as the Chief Executive Officer.

Who is Canelo Alvarez's wife?

Gómez is a wife and mother. She became a mother about three years before becoming officially known as Canelo Alvarez's wife.

Fernanda's husband, Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, is a renowned boxing champion who became the undisputed super-middleweight champion in 2021. He made about $32 million from his fights against Callum Smith and Avni Yildirim.

How did Canelo meet Fernanda Gomez?

Fernanda and Canelo met at a charity event in 2016. She was about 20 years at that time. The lovebirds kicked off their relationship almost immediately after their first meeting, and she soon became known to the public as Canelo's girlfriend. The social media influencer often showed up beside him in the boxing ring.

In the process, Canelo and Gómez's relationship faced a few setbacks; the partners split up briefly in 2017 before reuniting later. Eventually, they tied the knot in 2021 at the Guadalajara cathedral in Mexico. The wedding was exquisite; famous Mexican stylist Benito Santos designed the bride's wedding dress.

Their union has produced a baby girl delivered sometime in 2018 and christened Maria Fernanda Alvarez, though she is not Canelo's first child.

Body measurements

Fernanda Gómez's height is average since she is 5 feet and 5 inches (165 cm) tall. She has a slender build and weighs an average of 55 kilograms. She measures 86-60-86 centimetres (34-24-34 inches) in her chest, waist, and hip ratio.

What is Fernanda Gómez's net worth?

According to the Idol Net Worth, Gómez is allegedly worth $20 million. She makes money through her nail bar and boutique business and her social media influencer and modelling ventures.

Fernanda Gómez's fast fact

Who is Fernanda Gómez? She is a Mexican-born supermodel, entrepreneur, and social media influencer married to Canelo Alvarez. How old is Fernanda Gómez? She is 25 years old as of April 2022. Where was Fernanda born? She was born in West Central Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico. How did Canelo meet Fernanda Gomez? They met at a charity event in 2016 and began a relationship almost immediately. Does Gómez have a child? Yes. Her daughter, Maria Alvarez, was born in 2018. What does Fernanda Gómez's husband do? He is a renowned boxing champion who became the undisputed super-middleweight champion in 2021.

Fernanda Gómez lives the life most people in her age group can only dream of, but this has come with a lot of responsibility. She has leveraged the fame she enjoys to increase her net worth while performing her roles as a mother and wife.

