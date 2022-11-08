Who is Dave Portnoy's girlfriend? Everything that you need to know

Dave Portnoy's girlfriend may be popular because of her relationship with the CEO, blogger, and internet sensation. However, she is by no means a small fry regarding individual accomplishments. She has an impressive resume in the corporate world but is also popularly known for her modelling career.

Silvana Mojica is Dave's girlfriend. They have been together for months; they made their first public appearance sometime in March 2022. The young model of Colombian origin is the most recent of Portnoy's girlfriends. Despite their big age difference, they appear to be comfortable with each other.

Profile summary

Full name Silvana Monica Nickname Dave Portnoy's girlfriend Gender Female Date of birth 8 April 1995 Age 27 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Columbia Current residence United States of America Nationality Colombian-American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 123 Weight in kilograms 56 Body measurements in inches 35-25-36 Body measurements in centimetres 89-64-91 Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Siblings Valeria Mojica Relationship status Dating Partner Dave Portnoy School West Orange High School College/University Valencia College and Florida State University Profession Marketer, model, social media personality Net worth $500,000

Who is Dave Portnoy's girlfriend?

Silvana Mojica was born in Columbia, South America, on 8 April 1995. Her parents' identity has not been made public, but it is confirmed that she has a sister named Valeria. The model is also an American by naturalisation as she has lived there since her family migrated to America during her younger years.

Silvana was educated at the West Orange High School in Florida before proceeding to Valencia College, Florida, in 2014. She also obtained a bachelor's degree in Marketing from Florida State University.

How old is Dave Portnoy's girlfriend, Silvana?

Silvana Mojica's age is 27 years as of 2022. The Colombian-born model was born on 8 April 1995. Her zodiac sign is Aries.

Career

The former Miss Universe has appeared in various beauty contests and grabbed gigs in the fashion industry while working in different positions in the corporate world.

Silvana has worked in various capacities in the corporate world. Photo: @silvanamojica on Instagram (modified by author)

Her career in the corporate world dates back to 2017, when she became a brand ambassador for Strike Magazine while she was still a student at Valencia College, Florida. Subsequently, she worked as a Junior Account Manager at Atlanta-based fashion brand Uncommon Fashion after graduating from college.

Silvana relocated to Orlando, Florida, to resume the account executive position for Squeem. She has worked as a social media marketing assistant with a Miami-based fashion and clothing brand known simply as Giti Inc. for over two years. She also works with one of America's top fashion brands, Fashion Nova.

All these have translated into over half a decade's experience in marketing, team building, retail sales accounting, managing, social media management, and modelling in the fashion industry for Dave Portnoy's girlfriend, Silvana.

Personal life

Silvana was relatively unknown until she became the girlfriend of Dave Portnoy about a year ago. Her current boyfriend is almost 20 years older than her and more financially grounded.

Is Portnoy married?

Silvana's current boyfriend is no stranger to love as he was once married. His wife at the time was Renee Satterthwaite, and they were married between 2009 and 2017.

Does Dave Portnoy have a GF?

Yes. The media influencer has been romantically associated with several ladies, including Jordyn Hamilton and Shannon St. Clair, but he only has his eyes on Silvana now.

Are Dave and Silvana still together?

Yes, they are. The lovebirds hardly let any opportunity to show off their love life to the public through their respective social media posts slide away.

Social media presence

The Columbian model has an impressive following across her social media pages, even though she is yet to be verified on some of them. For instance, Silvana Mojica's TikTok account boasts over 230 thousand followers, and her content has amassed more than 10 million views. Additionally, she has over 225,000 followers on Instagram.

What is Silvana Mojica's net worth?

She has an alleged worth of $500,000. However, this is not the official figure and is hence unreliable. She has made this fortune through her profession as a model, marketer, brand influencer, social media personality, and content creator. On the other hand, Dave Portnoy is worth $100 million.

Silvana Mojica's body measurements

She is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs around 56 kilograms. Her body measurements are 35-25-36, and she has brown-coloured eyes and black hair.

FAQs

Does Dave Portnoy have a gf? Yes. The media influencer is romantically associated with Silvana Mojica. How old is Dave Portnoy's girlfriend? She is 27 years old; the model was born on 8 April 1995. Who is Dave Portnoy's wife? He doesn't have a wife. However, she is in a relationship with Silvana Mojica. Are Dave and Silvana still together? Yes, they are. Who was Dave Portnoy married to? He was married to Renee Satterthwaite for almost ten years.

Silvana Mojica may have become more popular in the fashion and entertainment industry after the revelation that she is

Dave Portnoy's girlfriend, Silvana Mojica, wears many hats. She is a marketer, model, and social media personality. Mojica is an all-rounder with a flair for the hustle and bustle of the corporate world of fashion and glamour.

