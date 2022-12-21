Who is Anderson Paak's wife? The untold story of Jae Lin

Jae Lin is the wife of Anderson Paak, an American singer who is also a rapper, songwriter, record producer, and drummer. Anderson credits most of his career success to his wife. Despite being married to a celebrity, Jae Lin prefers to live a private life.

Jae Lin was not famous before her marriage to Anderson Paak, and she rose to prominence as the wife of the Grammy Award-winning American rapper. As much as Anderson Paak prefers to keep his family matters away from the spotlight, Jae also prefers living a low-key life.

Profile summary

Full name Jae Lin Gender Female Age Mid-30s Place of birth South Korea Nationality Korean Ethnicity Asian Religion Christianity Sexual orientation Straight Education Musicians Institute of Hollywood Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Black Height in inches 5'10'' Height in centimetres 178 Marital status Married Partner Anderson Paak Children Soul Rasheed, Shine

Jae Lin's biography

Jae Lin was born and raised in South Korea. She is of Korean nationality, and her ethnicity is Asian. As Jae lives a very private life, she has managed to conceal information about her early life, parents, and education.

However, it is assumed that she attended a local high school in her home country. She furthered her studies at the Musicians Institute of Hollywood in California, United States, from which she graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Music Theory.

How old is Anderson Paak's wife?

Jae Lin's exact birthdate and age are not publicly known. She is assumed to be born in the late 80s or early 90s, and she is approximately in her mid-30s.

What does Anderson Paak's wife do?

Jae Lin's professional career has remained a mystery, with no specifics. On the other hand, her spouse, rapper Anderson Paak, has undergone several changes to get to where he is today in the rap industry. He started making music while still a teenager.

How did Anderson Paak meet his wife?

Anderson Paak met his wife as a student at the Musicians Institute of Hollywood. However, he had to drop out because he could no longer afford the tuition. Fortunately, he was an excellent student, and the school administration decided to take him in as a teaching assistant.

Their romantic relationship began here. They dated for a while before getting married in 2011. In the same year, the couple welcomed their first child.

Jae Lin and Anderson's marriage has had its highs and lows. When they got married, they were homeless at some point. Paak praises his wife for sticking by him and never leaving his side when things were tough.

Who is Anderson Paak's first wife?

Jae Lin is Anderson's second wife. Paak was only 21 years old when he got married for the first time. Although his first wife's name is not publicly known, the two were married for two years before getting a divorce.

Does Anderson Paak have kids?

Lin and Paak are proud parents to two kids. A son and a daughter. Their son, Soul Rasheed, was born in 2011. He has followed in his father's footsteps because he has a strong interest in music. He has performed on stage with his father, but his ambition is to become a K-Pop star. Their daughter, Shine, is their youngest child.

FAQs

Who is Anderson Paak married to? He is married to Jae Lin. Their union is blessed with two children. Is Jae Lin Korean? Yes, she was born and raised in South Korea and has an Asian ethnicity. When did Anderson Paak get married? He first got married when he was 21 years old, and his first marriage lasted only two years before calling it quits. He later got married to Jae Lin in 2011. How did Jae Lin and Anderson Paak meet? They met when they were enrolled at the Musicians Institute of Hollywood. Does Jae Lin have any kids? Her marriage to Anderson is blessed with two kids, a son and a daughter. The son is called Saul Rasheed, and the daughter's name is Shine. What is Jae Lin famous for? She is popular for her status as the wife to the multi-Grammy Award-winning artist Anderson Paak. What is Anderson Paak's wife's Instagram? Despite Anderson Paak having a large following on Instagram, Jae Lin is not active on any social media platform like Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter.

Jae Lin is Anderson Paak's wife. Together, they have two adorable kids. Despite living a lowkey life away from the limelight, she has played a crucial role in her husband's successful music career.

