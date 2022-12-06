Who was Samantha Lewes, Tom Hanks' first wife? Everything you need to know

Samantha Lewes was a Hollywood actress and film producer. She was the first love and ex-wife of the Hollywood veteran Tom Hanks before his long-term marriage to Rita Wilson. She was a talented movie star of her era. Although she is late, her legacy lives on. While the Hanks family receives much attention in the media, little is known about Samantha. Who is Samantha Lewes, and what happened to her?

Tom Hanks and Samantha Lewes. Photo: @fabulousfilms&stars on Facebook, current picture of Tom Hanks. Photo: David Livingston on Getty Images. (modified by author)

Samantha Lewes is Tom Hanks's first wife and the biological mother of his two children. Aside from being the ex-wife of the famous film star, she graced the screens with her exceptional acting talent in several sitcoms. In addition, she was featured in several films, some of which starred her ex-husband, Tom Hanks.

Profile Summary

Full name Susan Jane Dillingham Popularly known as Samantha Lewes Date of birth 29 November 1952 Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth San Diego, California, USA Nationality American Education Skyline High School, California State University Date of death 12 March 2002 Cause of death Bone cancer Place of death Sacramento, California, USA Age of death 49 years Father John Raymond Dillingham Mother Harriet Hall Dillingham Siblings 3 Height 1.63 Meters Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Tom Hanks (from 1978 to 1987) Son Colin Hanks Daughter Elizabeth Ann Hanks Grandchildren Olivia Hanks, Charlotte Hanks Occupation Actress, movie producer

Who was Samantha Lewes?

Samantha Lewes was born in San Diego, California, United States of America (USA). Her parents were John Raymond Dillingham and Harriet Hall Dillingham. She was brought up together with her three siblings.

She attended Skyline High School before proceeding to California State University, Sacramento, to study acting.

Her father was a US Marine who served in World War II, Korean War, and the Vietnam War. He received the Purple Heart for his 26 years of military service. Her mother taught elementary school English and also served as an exchange teacher for a year in England.

In 1962, her parents separated, and her mother had to raise her and her siblings single-handedly. She spent her childhood in California, Florida, Hawaii, and Virginia. Her mother eventually decided to relocate the family to Northern California so that she could be closer to her brother, David.

How old was Samantha Lewes at the time of her death?

Lewes was born on 29 November 1952. Her zodiac sign was Sagittarius. She died on 12 March 2002 at the age of 49.

Career

Los Angeles, CA - 1981: (L-R) Sumant, Howard Honig, Bernard Behrens, Holland Taylor, Tom Hanks, and Peter Scolari appear in the ABC TV series Bosom Buddies. Photo: American Broadcasting Companies

Samantha Lewes spent one year as an exchange teacher in England before pursuing a full-time acting career. She appeared in an episode of the ABC sitcom Bosom Buddies with her ex-husband, Tom Hanks, which was released in 1981. It focused on the exploits of two men who posed as women to check into a low-cost women's hotel.

She also appeared in Mr Success, a movie released in 1984. The plot revolves around a man who abandons his family in pursuit of success.

When did Tom Hanks meet Samantha Lewes?

Samantha Lewes and Tom Hanks met at California State University, Sacramento, where they were acting students. Their friendship eventually developed into a romantic relationship that ended at the altar.

They got married in 1978 when Samantha was 27 and Tom was 23. Everything went smoothly until 1984 when they began living separately and finally divorced in 1987. Tom Hanks would later reveal that their relationship never worked out because he married very young and later felt it was too soon to make such commitments.

Tom Hanks and Samantha Lewes' children

From Left, Samantha Bryant, Colin Hanks, Rita Wilson, Tom Hanks, Elizabeth Ann Hanks, Chet Hanks, and Truman Theodore Hanks attend the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards. Photo: Frazer Harrison

Their union was blessed with two children, Colin Hanks and Elizabeth Ann Hanks. is an actor who has followed his parents' footsteps into Hollywood and featured in movies such as Orange County, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, The Guilt Trip, Vacation, Band-Aid, Supper Buddies, Careless, and The House Bunny.

He is married to Samantha Bryant, a publicist, and they have two daughters. Their names are Charlotte and Olivia. Elizabeth Hanks is a writer who has been published in The New York Times, The Guardian, and Buzzfeed.

What was Samantha Lewes' cause of death?

Samantha Lewes died as a result of bone cancer, which was discovered during a routine checkup. When Hanks learned about it, he set up an appointment for her to see top bone-cancer specialists. However, the medics discovered that cancer had already spread to her lungs and was probably also in her brain. Therefore, they advised the family that their only option was to manage her pain.

Lewes passed away on 12 March 2002, in Sacramento, California, at the age of 49. Her death was heartbreaking for her children and family, who did everything they could to help her recover. She is buried in Sacramento at the East Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery.

Quick facts about Samantha Lewes

1. Who was Samantha Lewes? She was Tom Hanks' first wife, a Hollywood actress and producer.

2. How long was Tom Hanks married to Samantha Lewes? The two were married for nine years. They tied the knot in 1978 and divorced in 1987.

3. What are some of Samantha Lewes's movies? She was featured in an episode of the ABC sitcom Bosom Buddies and Mr Success movie.

4. Is Samantha Lewes still alive? Unfortunately, no. She passed away on 12 March 2002.

5. How old was Samantha Lewes when she passed on? She was 49 years old.

6. Did Samantha Lewes have any children? She had two children with her ex-husband, Tom Hanks. They are Colin Hanks and Elizabeth Ann Hanks.

7. What was the cause of Lewes' death? She died as a result of bone cancer.

Samantha Lewes was Tom Hanks's first wife and the biological mother of his two children. She was also a Hollywood actress and featured in several films. She left a significant impact on the movie industry and is still celebrated today.

