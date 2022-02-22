Who is Trick Daddy? Everything you need to know about the American rapper

In the recent past, the hip-hop community has come to respect and embrace the diverse group of rappers who hail from South Florida. They have paved the way for all lyricists from the depths of Homestead to the top of Palm Beach County. Legendary rappers like Trick Daddy have continued to grow big in the industry thanks, to the immense support online and in the streets from fans and critics alike.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Trick Daddy poses backstage during the RapCaviar Live Concert in Miami Beach, Florida. Photo: Alexander Tamargo

Source: Getty Images

Trick Daddy is a talented American rapper and songwriter from Liberty City in Miami. Since his debut, he has been a staple of the hip-hop scene for many years and continues to be so. Some of the hits songs in his name include Let's Go, I'm a Thug, Back in the Days, and I'm so Hood.

Trick Daddy's profile summary

Full name: Maurice Samuel Young

Maurice Samuel Young Nickname: Tricky Daddy, Trick Daddy Young

Tricky Daddy, Trick Daddy Young Gender: Male

Male Date of birth : 27th September 1974

: 27th September 1974 Age: 47 years (as of 2022)

47 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Libra

Libra Place of birth : Miami, Florida, USA

: Miami, Florida, USA Current residence : Miami, Florida, USA

: Miami, Florida, USA Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: African-American

African-American Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet : 5'10''

: 5'10'' Height in centimetres: 177

177 Weight in pounds: 214

214 Weight in kilograms: 97

97 Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Black

Black Mother: Pearl Brockington

Pearl Brockington Father: Charles Young

Charles Young Siblings: Ten

Ten Marital status: Divorced

Divorced Ex-partner: Amane Joy Burnett

Amane Joy Burnett Children: Ten

Ten Profession: American rapper, songwriter, actor and record producer

American rapper, songwriter, actor and record producer Genre: Gangsta rap, southern hip hop

Gangsta rap, southern hip hop Label: Slip-n-Slide Records, Warlock Records, Dunk Ryder Records and Atlantic Recording Corporation

Slip-n-Slide Records, Warlock Records, Dunk Ryder Records and Atlantic Recording Corporation Net worth : $150,000

: $150,000 Instagram: @trickdaddydollars

@trickdaddydollars Twitter: @305MAYOR

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Trick Daddy's biography

Trick Daddy was born on 27th September 1974 at the Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, Florida. His parents are Pearl Brockington (mother) and Charles Young (father). He was raised alongside his ten brothers and sisters.

The family relocated from Gould, Florida, to the Liberty Square apartment complex in Liberty City. Trick and his siblings were raised by their mother. Their father was a local pimp. He would regularly take Trick and his brother Derek Harris to live with him.

Rapper Trick Daddy performs onstage during 10th Annual ONE Musicfest at Centennial Olympic Park in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

While living with his father, the Florida rapper started selling crack cocaine on the streets. Unfortunately, he was arrested for drug and firearm possession when he was 15. The same day he was released, he was arrested again and charged with attempted murder after shooting a man during a street fight.

He was convicted and sent to prison at 20 years old. His brother was murdered the same year. After being released from prison, Ted Lucas, founder of Slip-N-Slide Records, urged Young to focus on a rap career and stay out of the streets.

Music career

Trick Daddy began his career by appearing in the song, Scarred from the 1996 Uncle Luke album by Luther Campbell, former 2 Live Crew member. The jam became a hit grabbing the attention of many fans and record producers.

Ted Lucas, a former concert promoter and then-CEO of Slip-n-Slide Records, signed him to the newly formed record label Slip-n-Slide Records. He released Trick Daddy Dollars' debut album Based on a True Story in 1997. This marked the beginning of Trick Daddy seasoning as one of the best rappers in Miami.

In 1998, he released his second album, www.thug.com and removed Dollars from his stage name, thus maintaining Trick Daddy. He collaborated with American rapper Trina in releasing a club-oriented jam named Nann Nigga. The song was well-received, peaking at number three on the Billboards Hot Rap Singles chart.

In 2000, Atlantic Recording Corporation signed him and subsequently released Book of Thugs: Chapter AK Verse 47. Since his debut as an artist, the rapper has released several studio albums, extended plays, mixtapes, singles (lead and featured) and music videos. Here are the highlights:

Studio albums

Based on a True Story (1997)

(1997) www.thug.com (1998)

(1998) Book of Thugs: Chapter AK Verse 47 (2000)

(2000) Thugs Are Us (2001)

(2001) Thug Holiday (2002)

(2002) Thug Matrimony: Married to the Streets (2004)

(2004) Back by Thug Demand (2006)

(2006) Finally Famous: Born a Thug, Still a Thug (2009)

EPs

U Already Know (2014)

Mixed tapes

Trick Daddy performs during the RapCaviar Live Concert in Miami Beach, Florida. Photo: John Parra

Source: Getty Images

Di*k and Dynamite (2012)

Trick Daddy's songs as the lead artist

Lead artist

Nann Nigga

Shut Up

Take It to Da House

I'm a Thug

In da Wind

Thug Holiday

Let's Go

Sugar (Gimme Some)

Bet That

Tuck Ya Ice

Why They Jock

U Already Know

Paradise

Music videos

1998 - Nann Nigga

2000 - Shut Up (Remix)

(Remix) 2000 - Amerika

2000 - Boy

2006 - Bet That

2006 - Tuck Ya Ice

Film career

In 2010, he appeared in Just Another Day playing Roman, a drug dealer. In 2018 Trick Daddy started appearing in the VH1 reality series Love & Hip Hop: Miami. In 2017, he started his podcast co-hosted by Supa Cindy.

Wife and children

Recording artist Trick Daddy arrives at his album listening party at Movida in New York City. Photo: Ray Tamarra

Source: Getty Images

The rapper was previously married to Amane Joy Burnett, the CEO of New Roots Extensions. Trick and Joy exchanged their wedding vows in 2003. However, the two separated and parted ways due to irreconcilable differences. This was revealed at the Love & Hip Hop: Miami season 2 reunion in 2018.

Who are Trick Daddy's children?

It is alleged that the Miami rapper is a father of ten children with eight different baby mama. The 10th baby was allegedly born in 2015 despite filing for bankruptcy in 2015.

How much is Trick Daddy's net worth?

Trick Daddy's net worth is an estimate of $150,000 as of 2022. He has enjoyed a long career in the music industry, spanning almost three decades. In addition, he has accumulated a modest fortune through proceeds from his music and film careers.

Trick Daddy's fast facts

How old is Trick Daddy? He is 47 years old as of 2022; he was born on 27th September 1974 in Miami, Florida, USA. What disease does Trick Daddy have? He has lupus, a condition that has affected his skin for years. Is Trick Daddy rich? He has an estimated net worth of $150,000 as of 2022. Is Trick Daddy still married to Joy? No. the couple separated in 2014, but the divorce proceedings are yet to be finalized. Did Trick Daddy and Trina ever have a romantic relationship? Unfortunately, no. Even though their relationship dates back to their years at Miami Northwestern High School, it was not romantic. Instead, Trina was Derek's . What was the 90's Trick Daddy famous for? He was famous for emerging with a sound that tempered an aggressive style, revealing moments of hard-won and reflective wisdom.

Even though Trick Daddy seemed thrown back, he managed to pull himself together amidst all the setbacks he encountered. While his past life is tainted with rejection, he has turned that experience into generation-inspiring music.

Yen.com.gh shared an article about Liz Benson. She discovered her passion for acting at an early age. In 1993, she got featured in Fortunes, a TV soap opera where she played Mrs Agnes Johnson. She has over the years, been featured in more than 100 movies and TV series.

Source: YEN.com.gh