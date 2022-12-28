Who is Melanie Lynn Clapp? Age, husband, children, net worth, latest updates

Melanie Lynn Clapp has achieved fame in the world of fashion design. However, she only became famous because of her relationship with Johnny Knoxville.

Who is Melanie Lynn Clapp? Born and bred in Texas, United States, Lynn Cates Clapp is an American fashion designer and interior designer. As a businesswoman, she is the ex-wife of comedian, filmmaker, stunt performer, and actor Johnny Knoxville, officially known as Phillip John Clapp.

Profile summary

Full name Melanie Lynn Cates Clapp Gender Female Year of birth 1964 Age 58 years old (as of January 2023) Zodiac sign Unknown Place of birth Texas, United States Current residence Encino, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in kilograms 62 Weight in pounds 134 Relationship status Divorced Ex-husband Johnny Knoxville (Phillip John Clapp) Religion Christian Children Madison Clapp Profession Entrepreneur Net worth $500,000

How old is Melanie Lynn Clapp?

Johnny Knoxville's ex-wife was born in 1964 into a Christian family, meaning that Melanie Lynn Clapp's age in January 2023 is 58. She is from Texas and has lived in the southern US region for a long time. She, however, relocated to Los Angeles, California, in the 90s.

What does Melanie Lynn Clapp do?

She started her career as a designer in the 1990s and worked for Warner Bros and Urban Outfitters as a clothing and jewellery designer. After some time, she moved from fashion designing to interior designing and used to remodel houses.

Interestingly, she has handled projects in LA, Austin, and Nashville. She has a reputation as an interior designer, as some of her jobs have been recognised by AIA Austin and Tribeza Interior Design tour.

Who is Melanie Lynn Clapp married to?

Melanie Clapp is currently divorced. But then, she was married to Philip John Clapp, professionally known as Johnny Knoxville; they met in 1971.

He is an American stunt performer, professional wrestler, actor, writer, and producer reputed for movies like The Dukes of Hazzard and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

When they met, Johnny was dealing with an addiction to betting. Nonetheless, after dating for a long time, Melanie and John tied the knot in Las Vegas on 15 May 1995, which took place at Elvis Chapel. One year after marriage, Johnny Knoxville and Melanie Lynn Clapp had a daughter, Madison. She graduated from Ohio's Oberlin College and works as a writer.

After being married for 11 years, she and her ex-husband separated in July 2006; a year after, they settled for a divorce. Details surrounding their divorce reveal that Johnny pushed for it because of irreconcilable differences. At the time of the divorce, the actor agreed to pay $6,000 monthly in child support.

Does Johnny Knoxville have a wife?

Johnny Knoxville is currently unmarried. However, after his marriage to Melanie ended, he remarried Naomi Nelson and had two other children. Just like his first marriage, his second also ended in divorce after 12 years.

Melanie Lynn Clapp's net worth

She has an alleged net worth of $500,000. She made this from her career as a fashion designer and interior decorator.

Latest updates

The interior designer currently appears all focused on her business. She owns a firm called Side Street Home. Since her divorce, not much has been heard about her love life.

Frequently asked questions

Melanie Lynn Clapp never loved being in the limelight. Since her divorce, she has disappeared from the limelight and appears content living a low-key life.

