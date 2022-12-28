Global site navigation

Who is Melanie Lynn Clapp? Age, husband, children, net worth, latest updates
by  Favour Adeaga

Melanie Lynn Clapp has achieved fame in the world of fashion design. However, she only became famous because of her relationship with Johnny Knoxville.

Melanie Lynn Clapp
Photo: @audrey.treeburn on Facebook, @zouresteve on Twitter (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Who is Melanie Lynn Clapp? Born and bred in Texas, United States, Lynn Cates Clapp is an American fashion designer and interior designer. As a businesswoman, she is the ex-wife of comedian, filmmaker, stunt performer, and actor Johnny Knoxville, officially known as Phillip John Clapp.

Profile summary

Full nameMelanie Lynn Cates Clapp
GenderFemale
Year of birth1964
Age58 years old (as of January 2023)
Zodiac signUnknown
Place of birthTexas, United States
Current residenceEncino, California, United States
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityWhite
SexualityStraight
Height in feet5'6"
Height in centimetres168
Weight in kilograms62
Weight in pounds134
Relationship statusDivorced
Ex-husbandJohnny Knoxville (Phillip John Clapp)
ReligionChristian
ChildrenMadison Clapp
ProfessionEntrepreneur
Net worth$500,000

How old is Melanie Lynn Clapp?

Johnny Knoxville's ex-wife was born in 1964 into a Christian family, meaning that Melanie Lynn Clapp's age in January 2023 is 58. She is from Texas and has lived in the southern US region for a long time. She, however, relocated to Los Angeles, California, in the 90s.

What does Melanie Lynn Clapp do?

She started her career as a designer in the 1990s and worked for Warner Bros and Urban Outfitters as a clothing and jewellery designer. After some time, she moved from fashion designing to interior designing and used to remodel houses.

johnny knoxville and melanie lynn clapp
Johnny Knoxville speaks during an interview on day 3 of SiriusXM at Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Cindy Ord
Source: Getty Images

Interestingly, she has handled projects in LA, Austin, and Nashville. She has a reputation as an interior designer, as some of her jobs have been recognised by AIA Austin and Tribeza Interior Design tour.

Who is Melanie Lynn Clapp married to?

Melanie Clapp is currently divorced. But then, she was married to Philip John Clapp, professionally known as Johnny Knoxville; they met in 1971.

He is an American stunt performer, professional wrestler, actor, writer, and producer reputed for movies like The Dukes of Hazzard and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

When they met, Johnny was dealing with an addiction to betting. Nonetheless, after dating for a long time, Melanie and John tied the knot in Las Vegas on 15 May 1995, which took place at Elvis Chapel. One year after marriage, Johnny Knoxville and Melanie Lynn Clapp had a daughter, Madison. She graduated from Ohio's Oberlin College and works as a writer.

After being married for 11 years, she and her ex-husband separated in July 2006; a year after, they settled for a divorce. Details surrounding their divorce reveal that Johnny pushed for it because of irreconcilable differences. At the time of the divorce, the actor agreed to pay $6,000 monthly in child support.

Does Johnny Knoxville have a wife?

Johnny Knoxville is currently unmarried. However, after his marriage to Melanie ended, he remarried Naomi Nelson and had two other children. Just like his first marriage, his second also ended in divorce after 12 years.

Melanie Lynn Clapp's net worth

She has an alleged net worth of $500,000. She made this from her career as a fashion designer and interior decorator.

johnny knoxville and melanie lynn clapp
Johnny Knoxville attends the red carpet premiere of Hulu's Reboot at Fox Studio Lot in Los Angeles, California. Photo: JC Olivera
Source: Getty Images

Latest updates

The interior designer currently appears all focused on her business. She owns a firm called Side Street Home. Since her divorce, not much has been heard about her love life.

Melanie Lynn Clapp never loved being in the limelight. Since her divorce, she has disappeared from the limelight and appears content living a low-key life.

Source: YEN.com.gh

