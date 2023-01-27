Who is Melissa Womer? All you need to know about Jim Carrey's first wife

Anyone who grew up in the 1990s is unlikely to be unfamiliar with Jim Carrey. He is one of Hollywood's funniest characters, appearing in classics such as Dumb and Dumber and The Mask, among others. Since becoming an A-lister in the industry, Jim has received much media attention, particularly in his relationship with his now ex-wife Melissa Womer.

Jim Carrey attends the Los Angeles premiere screening of "Sonic The Hedgehog 2" at Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevin Winter

Who is Melissa Womer? She is an actress and film producer from the United States. She is best known for her performance as the comedy store waitress in the film Man on the Moon. Her fame skyrocketed after she married Jim Carrey, a well-known comedian, but they later divorced.

Melissa Womer's profile summary

Full name Melissa Jaine Womer Nickname Melissa Womer Gender Female Date of birth 8 July 1960 Age 62 years old (as of February 2023) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth New York, US Current residence Hollywood, US Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian-white Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7'' Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 130 Weight in kilograms 59 Body measurements in inches 36-25-36 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Single Ex-partner Jim Carrey Children Jane Erin Carrey University University of Kansas Profession Actress and film producer Net worth $8 million - $9 million

All you need to know about Jim Carrey's first wife

Melissa Womer is an actress and writer known for her roles in the film Petrocelli and for producing the television show Real Stories of Donut Men. Melissa Womer, dubbed the Comedy Store Waitress, began her career as a cocktail waitress at a comedy store. However, she garnered much public attention from her marriage to Hollywood superstar Jim Carrey.

1. Melissa Womer was born into a dysfunctional family

How old is Melissa Womer? Melissa Jaine Womer is 62 years old as of February 2023 and was born in New York, US, on 8 July 1960. Her early life was troublesome as she was born into a dysfunctional family. As a result, she faced many problems, such as substance abuse, mental illness, and domestic violence.

2. Melissa Womer is a Kansas University graduate

Despite her challenges, Melissa completed basic education in a local school in New York before transiting to university. Finally, she enrolled and graduated from the University of Kansas, attaining a bachelor's degree. While in school, Melissa got a chance to showcase her prowess in comedy, working as a writer for the Q104 radio show in Kansas to earn some money.

US/Canadian actor Jim Carrey attends a special screening of "Sonic the Hedgehog" at the Regency Village Theatre in Westwood, California. Photo: Robyn Beck

3. Melissa Womer is multi-talented

After graduating, Melissa relocated to Hollywood, California, to pursue new opportunities. Soon she landed a job as a cocktail waitress at a Sunset Boulevard comedy club. After working at the comedy store for a while, she was allowed to show off her comedic antics at an open mic night. She also grew in popularity at the comedy store over time.

4. Melissa Womer made her debut in the movie Petrocelli

Having mustered confidence as an entertainer, Melissa Womer soon began auditioning for roles. Finally, she attained her debut as an actress in 1974, landing a role in the film Petrocelli. The movie opened up new avenues for her, and she landed roles in other films, such as Man on the Moon. Moreover, Melissa is also credited as an executive producer of Real Stories of Donut Men and Yesterday Show with John Kerwin.

5. Melissa Womer was renowned for being the celebrity wife of Jim Carrey

Although her entertainment career flourished, Melissa was widely recognised as Jim Carrey's wife before the divorce. Jim is a Canadian-American actor, comedian and artist. The Hollywood actor has been in the entertainment industry for over three decades, winning an MTV Movie & TV Award. Jim Carrey has appeared in several films.

6. Melissa Womer first met Jim at Sunset Boulevard comedy club

While working at the Comedy Store, Melissa Jaine Womer met Jim Carrey for the first time. Jim, like Melissa, worked two jobs at a comedy store and as a masseuse at a health club in Los Angeles. Both struggling and not financially stable then, the pair clicked, and they began dating. The relationship would soon blossom and become romantic; the two would wed after a year of dating.

7. Melissa and Jim wedded in California

The actor Jim Carrey with his family. Photo: Richard Perry

The couple exchanged wedding vows on March 28, 1987, at the Hotel Mahi-Mahi in Santa Monica, California. On September 6, the same year, Jim Carrey's daughter Jane Erin Carrey was born. Melissa's recognition as Jim Carrey's partner only lasted seven years before they split up and divorced in 1995.

8. Jim Carrey's ex-spouse earned $3.5 million as a divorce settlement

Jim Carrey cited irreconcilable differences as the primary reason for the split. The actor claimed their busy work schedules brought cracks in their marriage and initially allegedly paid over $3.5 million in settlements.

So who is Jim Carrey married to? Currently, Jim Carrey is not married. However, after divorcing Melissa, he married Lauren Holly, but the pair soon divorced in 1997. He was also involved in relationships with Renee Zellweger and January Jones before calling it quits, and he is currently single.

9. Melissa Womer is of medium height

Melissa Womer has dark brown eyes and long dark brown hair. She stands at 5 feet 7 inches, roughly 170 cm while her weight is 130 lbs roughly 59 kg. On the other hand, her vital body statistics are 36-25-36.

10. Womer is wealthy

Melissa Womer's net worth is alleged to be between $8 million and 9 million by 2023. During the divorce proceedings, Jim agreed to compensate Melissa monetarily. Now an estranged Jim Carrey's wife, Melissa, requested a divorce settlement of $5 million to $10 million.

However, she initially only received $3.5 million from Jim, but eight years after their divorce, she allegedly received an additional $7 million. The sum was to support their daughter, Jane. Her other assets were accumulated from her work in the film industry.

Jim and Melissa's relationship was thought to last long, but it did not. Melissa Womer, a shy person by nature, currently resides with her family and her grandson Jackson Riley Santana. Since their divorce, Jim Carrey's ex-wife has kept her life private.

