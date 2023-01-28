Child actors form part of people's collective consciousness, and their fans watch them grow up as they grow too. As a result, they are always rooting for them to survive and thrive. For some actors, this means blossoming into fully-fledged adult actors, while for others, it means quitting the industry for something entirely new. Jimmy Karz falls under the latter, but his impact lingers in many people's minds.

Former American actor Jimmy Karz. Photo: @IdeasConsejosOficial on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Jimmy Karz is a former child actor. He rose to global recognition after playing the role of Bruce Bogtrotter in the film Matilda. Even though this role gave him widespread fame, he has stayed away from the limelight since the 1990s. He has also starred in a few more movies and TV shows.

Jimmy Karz’s profile summary

Full name James Elliot Karz Nickname Jimmy Karz Gender Male Date of birth 26 July 1984 Age 38 years old (as of February 2023) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Los Angeles, California, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Siblings 1 Relationship status Single School Millikan Middle School and Grant High School University Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine Profession Doctor, former child actor Net worth $1.5 million

Jimmy Karz's biography

The personality was born James Elliot Karz on 26 July 1984 in Los Angeles, California, USA. How old is Jimmy Karz? The famous actor is 38 years old as of 2023. He has not offered any information about his parents, such as their names and whereabouts. However, he was raised alongside one brother.

Jimmy began his education by enrolling at Millikan Middle School. Later he joined Grant High School, where he graduated in 2002. Finally, he joined the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine. In 2017, he graduated as a doctor.

Career

Jimmy is known for his career as a child actor. The Matilda's cast member has appeared in a few movies and TV shows, with Matilda being his most successful role. In the film, he stars as the kid forced to eat an entire chocolate cake by the school’s headmistress as a punishment. He has appeared in the following:

1996 – Matilda as Bruce Bogtrotter

as Bruce Bogtrotter 1998 – The Wedding Singer as Studliest Kid at Bar Mitzvah

as Studliest Kid at Bar Mitzvah 1998 – ER as Alfred Clark

His acting career only lasted during his childhood since he changed this path when he grew up. He undertook a course in the health sector from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine. He currently works as a doctor.

Is Jimmy Karz married?

No, he is not. The Matilda actor is currently single. He prefers to live a lowkey life away from the media hence not much is known about his dating history. The actor does not have any children either.

What is Jimmy Karz doing now?

He is a practising doctor in the United States. His last appearance as an actor was in the 1998 television series ER playing the role of Alfred Clark. Since then, he has avoided the public and media's attention. In addition, Jimmy Karz's weight loss journey has transformed him into a new person.

How much is Jimmy Karz’s net worth?

Jimmy Karz's Wedding Singer actor has an alleged net worth of $1.5 million as of 2023. He has accumulated this money from his career as a child actor and doctor.

He made around $100,000 per episode in the film industry. After joining the health sector as an osteopath, Jimmy has an estimated annual salary of $50,000.

Jimmy Karz’s fast facts

Who is Jimmy Karz? He is an American doctor and former child actor. How old is Jimmy Karz? He is 38 years old as of 2023. He was born on 26th July 1984. Where did Jimmy Karz study? He went to Millikan Middle School before joining Grant High School and later Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine. Where is Jimmy Karz now? He is still in the United States but working in the health sector. What does Jimmy Karz look like today? He is a handsome mature doctor, unlike the fat chubby child actor he was years ago. What is Jimmy Karz famous for? He is famous for starring as Bruce Bogtrotter in the 1996 film Matilda. What is Jimmy Karz’s net worth? The former child actor has an alleged net worth of $1.5 million as of 2023.

Jimmy Karz now works as a doctor. But, unlike the chubby eight-year-old child actor he was, he is now a handsome mature doctor. While his work in the film sector will always be appreciated, the decision to venture into something else is something to be proud of.

Yen.com.gh shared an article about Captain Smart. He is one of the most highly-acclaimed personalities in the Ghanaian entertainment industry. He has made a name for himself as one of the country's most skilled and experienced radio personalities.

Captain Smart is a force to reckon with in the Ghanaian media sector. His verbal prowess, baritone voice, and confidence have earned him the title of the best radio caster. In addition, his works have won the hearts of many in the country and beyond.

Source: YEN.com.gh