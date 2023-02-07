Zoe Giordano Harrelson is an American celebrity child best known for being the daughter of Woody Harrelson and Laura Louie. She is famous for her role as Aaron Brown's daughter in the 2015 music video U2: Song for Someone (Version 1).

Actor Woody (L) and daughter Zoe attend "Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2" Los Angeles Premiere in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Michael Kovac

Source: Getty Images

Zoe Giordano's father, Woody Harrelson, is a renowned playwright and actor from the United States. He is widely recognised for his roles in TV series and films such as Zombieland (2009) and True Detective (2014).

Full name Zoe Giordano Harrelson Gender Female Date of birth 22 September 1996 Age 26 years old (as of February 2023) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Los Angeles, California USA Current residence Maui, Hawaii, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5’5’’ Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Body measurements in inches 32-23-34 Body measurements in centimetres 81-58-86 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Relationship status Single Father Woodrow Tracy Harrelson Mother Laura Louie Siblings Deni Montana, Makani Ravello Education Seabury Hall Profession Actress

Zoe Giordano Harrelson's biography

The American celebrity kid was born in Los Angeles, California, USA, to her parents, Woody Harrelson and Laura Louie. She is of white ethnicity and has American nationality. Her father, woody, is a famous American actor. He started his acting career in 1986 in the film Wildcats.

He has since been featured in several other films and TV shows, such as Doc Hollywood (1991), Anger Management (2003) and The Freak Brothers (2020-2021). Her mother, Laura, on the other hand, is a co-partner of Yoganics, an organic food delivery business.

Photo: MARK RALSTON

Source: Getty Images

Zoe grew up alongside her two siblings; Deni Montana, the eldest among Woody Harrelson's kids and Makani Ravello Harrelson, the youngest among the three kids. Her elder sister Deni Montana is an actress known for her 2019 short film Love from Santiago. Her younger sister Makani is also an actress widely recognised for her 2017 film Lost in London.

The celebrity kid enrolled at Seabury Hall, a college preparatory school in Maui County, Hawaii. She has always had a strong interest and involvement in artistic activities such as drawing, theatre, creative writing and singing.

How old is Zoe Giordano Harrelson?

Zoe Giordano Harrelson's age is 26 years old as of February 2023. She was born on 22 September 1996. Her zodiac sign is Virgo.

Zoe Giordano Harrelson's net worth

Zoe's net worth is yet to be determined. She, however, has wealthy parents. Her father's net worth is estimated to be $70 million. On the other hand, her mother's net worth is alleged to be $3.85 million.

What did Woody Harrelson do to his daughter?

Woody Harrelson poked a man for taking pictures of his daughter. The man appeared intoxicated and photographed Woody and his daughter on the hotel rooftop. When Woody requested him to delete the photos, the man violently attacked him.

How tall is Zoe Giordano Harrelson?

Her height is 5 feet 5 inches or 165 centimetres, and she weighs approximately 121 pounds or 55 kilograms. Her body measurements are 32-23-34 inches or 81-58-86 centimetres.

FAQs

Who is Zoe Giordano Harrelson? She is an American celebrity kid best known for being one of Woody Harrelson's daughters. How old is Zoe Giordano Harrelson? She is 26 years old as of February 2023. She was born on 22 September 1996. What is the relationship between Woody Harrelson and Zoe Giordano Harrelson? The two have a close relationship as father and daughter. How old are Woody Harrelson's daughters? The famous American actor has three daughters; Deni Montana, 29 years old as of February 2022; Zoe Giordano, 26 years old as of February 2023 and Makani Ravello, 16 years old as of February 2023. Is Zoe Giordano Harrelson's Instagram account active? The celebrity kid is currently not on any social media platform. Who is Zoe Giordano's mother? Her mother is called Laura Louie, an American businesswoman. How tall is Zoe Giordano? She is 5 feet 5 inches or 152 centimetres tall.

Zoe Giordano Harrelson is an American celebrity child best known for being the daughter of Woody Harrelson and Laura Louie. She is the middle of Woody's daughters and lives a private life, so little is known about her personal life.

