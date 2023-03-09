Who is Truly Young: 10 interesting facts about Dr Dre's daughter

Do you love rap and hip-hop? If you do, you might be familiar with who Dr Dre is. He is a famous rap artist and record producer, founder and CEO of Aftermath Entertainment and Beats Electronics, and previously co-founded and co-owned Death Row Records. But apart from his professional career, what do you know of his private one? Did you know that he has nine children? And who is Dr Dre's daughter, Truly Young?

Andre Romell Young, also known as Dr Dre, has achieved much success in his lifetime. He has been successful as an artist and as an entrepreneur. Despite his decorated career, the rapper still has time for his family and often attends events with his children. Because of this, fans have become curious and want to learn more about Dr Dre's children, especially Truly Young.

Profile summary

Full name Truly Young Gender Female Date of birth 9 August 2001 Age 21 years old (as of March 2023) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Black Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 124 Weight in kilograms 56 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Nicole (née Plotzker) Threatt Father Andre Romell Young (Dr Dre) Siblings Eight College University of Southern California Profession Artist, singer Net worth $500,000 million to $1 million Instagram @trulyoung

Interesting facts about Truly Young

Truly Young is the youngest daughter of decorated rapper and record producer Dr Dre. She is among the nine children the rapper has fathered with different women. Because of her status as a celebrity child, fans are eager to learn more about Truly Young. So, who is she? Here are ten interesting facts about Dr Dre's daughter.

1. She was born in 2001

What is Truly Young's age? She is 21, turning 22 on 9 August 2023, and her zodiac sign is Leo. Truly was born in California and is the last child of Nicole Young and Andre Romell Young, aka Dr Dre. She celebrates her birthday every year, posting on Instagram every 9 August as she hits another year.

2. Her father is a famous person

Truly Young's father, Dr Dre, is a popular entertainer from the United States. He is a rapper with eleven albums, three studios, two soundtrack albums, and six collaborative albums (2 with World Class Wreckin' Cru and 4 with NWA.)

His success has seen him become one of the legends of hip-hop. Dr Dre also ventured into entrepreneurship, founding Beats Electronics with his partner, Jimmy Iovine.

In May 2014, Apple purchased the Beats brand for $3.4 billion, making Dr Dre the wealthiest man in hip-hop that year. In addition to the deal, Dre became an Apple employee in an executive role and worked with them for years.

3. She has many siblings

Truly Young is the last child of Dr Dre. According to Original Gangstas, a book by Ben Westhoff, Truly's father has nine children together. The firstborn is Curtis Young, born on 15 December 1981, while his father was 16 and his mother, Cassandra joy Greene was 15. His mother raised him and only met his father after 20 years in 2001.

In 1983, Dre's second child, La Tanya Danielle, was born. Her mother was Lisa Johnson, and she was 15 years while Dre was 17.

In May 1984, Andre welcomed his third child, Tyra, with LaVetta Washington, and in September of the same year, his fourth child, La'Toya, with Lisa Johnson.

In November 1985, Dre and Lisa had another child, a daughter named Ashley Young. In 1988, Dre and Jenita Porter had a son named Andre Young Jr. The child was Andre's sixth child and second son.

In 1989, Dre began a relationship with Michelle, leading to Marcel Young's birth in 1991. In 1996, Dre married Nicole (née Plotzker) Threatt and had a son named Truice, born in 1997, and a daughter named Truly, born in 2001. Truice and Truly Young result from Dr Dre's longest marriage to date.

4. Her mother is a lawyer

Truly Young's mother, Nicole (née Plotzker) Threatt, is an American lawyer by profession. However, despite graduating from law school, Nicole hasn't practised law. She represents her husband, Dr Dre, in managing his empire.

5. Her mother was married before

Truly's mother was married before, from 1992 to 1995, to NBA star Sedale Threatt. His husband, Threatt, was an NBA player who played from 1983 to 1997. Sedale played for the Philadelphia 76ers, Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers. The couple married in 1992 but divorced three years later in 1995.

6. She is an alumna of University of Southern California

Truly Young was accepted into the University of Southern California's School of Cinematic Arts in 2019. Her father went online on Instagram to celebrate her daughter's enrollment into the prestigious school.

However, Dr Dre later deleted the post after people pointed out that he and his partner, Jimmy Iovine, had previously, in 2013, donated $70 million to the school.

However, an Instagram account known as Commentsbycelebs managed to get a screen grab of the post before its deletion. The post showed Dr Dre posing with Truly as she held her admissions letter and a USC brochure.

7. Truly is a gifted visual artist

Truly Young shares most of her work through her Instagram stories. She displays her passion for drawing and painting by posting clips of herself working on some artwork. Through her posts, Truly provides a private part of her life.

8. She loves to knit

In addition to her artwork, Truly also showcases her embroidery skills on her social media. Truly Young's Instagram stories include a crochet segment, where she showcased her latest hobby, knitting. According to the photos she published, it is clear that Young is gifted, and her work serves as proof.

9. Truly is a musician

Just like her father, Truly is also talented in music. In 2018, she released her first single titled Lover Boy. The song is about a couple not moving at the same pace. Young launched the single with a short film she wrote and directed herself. Her song, she revealed, was inspired by the story of criminal lovers Bonnie and Clyde.

10. Her father is wealthy

Truly Young's father has enjoyed a successful career as an artist, actor and entrepreneur. All his ventures have seen him make a considerable amount. So what is his net worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth, Dr Dre has an estimated net worth of $500 million.

Dr Dre's net worth has led to an interest in his daughter's finances. So how much is she worth financially? Truly Young's net worth is alleged to be between $500,000 to $1 million.

Truly Young is the youngest child of famous American rapper and record producer Dr Dre. Her life has been in the limelight due to her being the daughter of a well-known celebrity. Truly Young has grown up to become a talented individual like her father and has ventured into art and music so far.

