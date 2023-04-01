DeMar DeRozan's tattoos: How many does he have, and what do they mean?

DeMar DeRozan is a famous NBA player who plays for the Chicago Bulls. He has gained recognition not only for his extraordinary basketball skills but also for his amazing tattoo collection. Take a closer look at DeMar DeRozan's tattoos in greater detail, including their significance.

DeMar DeRozan of the Chicago Bulls is in action against the Houston Rockets. Photo: Carmen Mandato

Source: Getty Images

DeMar DeRozan is a famous NBA player who has played in the league for over a decade. He is also a six-time NBA All-Star. He spent nine seasons with the Raptors before joining the Spurs in 2018 and the Bulls in 2021. He has also represented the United States national team in the 2016 Summer Olympics and the 2014 World Cup. In addition to his impressive skills on the court, the player is known for his love of tatts.

Profile summary

Full name DeMar DeRozan Nickname Deebo Gender Male Date of birth 7 August 1989 Age 33 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Compton, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Afro-American Religion Christianity Education Compton High School Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Black Height in inches 6'6" Height in centimetres 198 Weight in kilograms 100 Weight in pounds 220 Mother Diane DeRozan Father Frank DeRozan Sexual orientation Straight Ex-partner Kiara Morrison Children 2 Occupation Professional basketball player Net worth $90 million

DeMar DeRozan's tattoos and their meanings

The basketball player's fascination with inks began when he was a teen. He has amassed an impressive collection of ink over the years. Deebo has at least 11 tattoos on his body, each with a unique significance or meaning.

1. Right arm tattoos

DeMar DeRozan's right arm is covered in a large Joker tattoo and the words, "Before you judge me, make sure you're perfect." These words are one of the Joker's iconic phrases from the film series The Dark Knight Trilogy.

DeMar and Patrick Beverley of the Chicago Bulls speak during the third quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center. Photo: Tim Nwachukwu

Source: Getty Images

The patterns on DeMar's lower right forearm honour his late grandmother Barbara, who, according to him, was his greatest support system before he became an NBA superstar. Furthermore, if you look attentively at the second image, you will notice that his mother's name, Diane, is inked on his outer wrist, along with the words loyalty, love, and respect.

On the back side of his right arm, he has a "WHY SO SERIOUS?" tattoo and another inscription that says, "Why would they care about you?"

2. Shoulder tattoos

DeMar's shoulder tattoo. Photo: Tim Nwachukwu

Source: Getty Images

What is the tattoo on DeMar DeRozan's left shoulder? The NBA player has a detailed portrait of his late father, Frank DeRozan, on his left shoulder. Frank died in 2021, and DeMar got this design to pay tribute to him. According to DeMar, his dad inspired him to become successful and taught him to be a man.

3. Left arm tattoos

DeMar ties his shoes before playing the Toronto Raptors in 2023. Photo: Mark Blinch

Source: Getty Images

Who are the faces on DeRozan's arms? Deebo's full left sleeve features montages of his life, particularly his birthplace, Compton. He has also paid tribute to one of his idols, Malcolm X, with a portrait of the late activist on his left bicep. This image is easily recognizable because it's one of the most famous images of the late icon.

4. Back tatts

The entire back of the NBA superstar is covered with impressive tat designs. On the left side of his upper back, he has a tattoo of a man with a long beard. His mid and lower back are covered with a large landscape body art. Finally, the right side of his back has large letterings inscribed on it.

FAQs

Does DeMar DeRozan have a Joker tattoo? Yes, he has one on his upper right arm. What tattoo does DeMar DeRozan have on his left shoulder? He has the portrait of his late dad, Frank DeRozan. What is DeMar DeRozan's hand tattoo? He has the words Love, Respect, and Loyalty inked on his left hand. He also has his mother's name, Diane, inked on his wrist. Who are the faces on DeRozan's arms? He has his father's portrait, the Joker's face, and Malcolm X's portrait. Does DeMar DeRozan have a "why so serious tattoo?" Yes, on the backside of his right arm. Why do they call DeMar DeRozan, Deebo? He got the nickname from the tall character in Ice Cube's 1995 film Friday. How many tattoos does DeMar have? He has more than 11 body inks.

DeMar DeRozan's tattoos represent his journey and values. Each tattoo represents a distinct aspect of his life and personality. From his upbringing in Compton to his devotion to his family and idols, his body art reveal a great deal about his character, both on and off the court.

