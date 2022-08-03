All of Scarlett Johansson's tattoos and their meaning (with photos)

Actress Scarlett Johannson is among the Holywood celebrities with many tattoos. She is also not afraid to flaunt them. Do you want to know all of Scarlett Johansson's tattoos and their meanings?

Scarlett Johansson attends the premiere of Illumination's "Sing 2" on December 12, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer

Source: Getty Images

Does Scarlett Johansson have tattoos? Yes. The actress has been in the limelight for decades because of her incredible acting skills and stellar appearance. Some of her tattoos are inspired by her work, such as the Avengers-themed tattoos.

Scarlett Johansson's profile summary

Name Scarlett Ingrid Johansson Nickname Scarlett Johansson Gender Female Date of birth 22 November 1984 Age 37 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth New York City, USA Current residence Los Feliz, The Hamptons, Los Angeles Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'3" Height in centimetres 160 Weight in pounds 126 Weight in kilograms 57 Body measurement in inches 36-26-36 Body measurement in centimetres 91-66-91 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Green Mother Melanie Sloan Father Karsten Johansson Siblings Vanessa Johansson, Hunter Johansson, Christian Johansson, Adrian Johansson Marital status Married Husband Colin Jost Children Rose Dorothy Dauriac, Cosmo Jost Profession Actress, singer Net worth $165 million Instagram @scarlettjohannsonworld

List of Scarlett Johansson's tattoos

How many tattoos does Scarlett Johansson have? The New York native has eight known tattoos, many of which are incredibly intricate designs. She credits most of her artwork to Josh Lord, who has done most of her tattoos.

1. Interlocked circles with the letter A

Scarlett Johansson (shoe and tattoo detail) arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" held at the El Capitan Theatre. Photo: Michael Tran

Source: Getty Images

This dainty art is one of the lesser-known Scarlett Johansson's ankle tattoos. While it doesn't receive the attention that other tatts do, many fans still speculate about what the letter A could mean. Unfortunately, the actress has not disclosed any of this information.

2. Lamb with floral design

Actress Scarlett Johansson walks the red carpet ahead of the "Marriage Story" screening during during the 76th Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande. Photo: Stefania D'Alessandro

Source: Getty Images

This lamb nestled in some roses is Johansson's biggest tattoo. The elegant back tattoo is etched between her shoulder blades and almost completely covers her entire back. The actress revealed this piece of art at the 2018 Met Gala, but fans did not get a good look at it. A year later, everyone got their fill of Scarlett Johansson's back tattoo at the premiere of Avengers: Endgame.

Why does Scarlett Johansson have a lamb tattoo? Unfortunately, the actress has not shared what inspired her to get the tattoo. However, many fans speculate it could be because of her daughter, Rose Dorothy Dauriac.

3. Ribcage rose

Actress Scarlett Johansson arrives at the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Dan MacMedan

Source: Getty Images

When expecting Scarlett Johannsson to show up at an event, you can be sure she will be dressed to kill. But have you noticed that many of her go-to red carpet looks are designed to give a peek at Scarlett Johansson's tattoos and piercings?

This rose flower on her ribcage is one of her tattoo designs that are known to her fans. Many have even wondered whether it is a continuation of her back tattoo.

4. The flying owl

Scarlett Johansson attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts. Photo: Karwai Tang

Source: Getty Images

On the other side of her ribcage, Scarlett has a design of a flying owl. It is unclear what the image of the winged bird may mean to her. However, a tattoo of a flying owl symbolizes magic or astral projection.

5. Lucky horseshoe

Scarlett Johansson shows off her horseshoe tattoo. Photo: @justjared

Source: UGC

For this last ribcage tattoo, Johansson enlisted French tattooist and graffiti artist Fuzi Uvtpk. The tattoo is an upside-down image of a horseshoe with the words "Lucky You". Unfortunately, this tattoo does not get as much attention as others, given its location (it's located high up on her ribs).

6. The Avengers' logo

US actress Scarlett Johansson presents the movie "Black Widow" on stage during the Marvel panel in Hall H of the Convention Center during Comic Con. Photo: Chris Delmas

Source: Getty Images

Scarlett Johannson has been playing Natasha Romanoff, also known as The Black Widow, since 2010 in the Avenger franchise. This is why fans were not surprised when she chose to commemorate her time on set with a tattoo design dedicated to the franchise. Five of the original six Avengers have the tattoo, except for Mark Ruffalo. Scarlett wears hers on the inside of her right arm.

Josh Lord, who designed the tattoo, told Revolver Magazine that he personalized each actor's piece.

There's a symbol for everybody in the movie hidden in there. Their initials are also all hidden in there.

7. Sunrise

A close-up of a tattoo on Scarlett Johansson's left arm as she attends the "Avengers Endgame" UK Fan Event at Picturehouse Central on April 10, 2019 in London, England. Photo: Dave J Hogan

Source: Getty Images

Scarlett's sunrise tattoo is one of her more famous ones, easily noticeable due to its pop of colour. It is also one of the tattoos that she has talked publicly about. According to Zimbio, she said the following about this specific tattoo design.

I've had the tattoo of a sunrise on my arm for a while. It makes me happy when I look at it, but the reason I had it done is very personal. Some things have to remain private.

8. Bracelet

Actress Scarlett Johansson arrives for the premiere of Marvel's 'Captain America: The Winter Soldier' at the El Capitan Theatre on March 13, 2014 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Jason Merritt

Source: Getty Images

The bracelet tattoo on Scarlet Johannson's wrist is so dainty that many might miss it. However, on further examination, you will find that it isn't just any ordinary bracelet tattoo. It is inspired by Thor's hammer. The tattoo also says, "I [heart symbol] NY". She is from New York. No doubt, it represents her roots.

FAQs

Does Scarlett Johansson have tattoos? Yes, the veteran actress has an impressive collection of tattoos. How many tattoos does Scarlett Johansson have? Scarlett Johansson has a total of eight tattoos. What is on Scarlett Johansson's back tattoo? The actress's back tattoo shows an image of a lamb nestled in rose flowers. Why does Scarlett Johansson have a lamb tattoo? While the meaning of the tattoo is not apparent to fans, many believe it is a tribute to her daughter, Rose. Does Scarlett have ankle tattoos? Yes, she has a tiny tattoo of interconnected circles with the letter A in one of them. Does Scarlett Johansson have an Avenger's tattoo? Yes, she has an Avengers tattoo on her right arm. What does Scarlett's rose tattoo mean? The actress has not yet disclosed the meaning of her ribcage rose tattoo.

Many people can agree that Scarlett Johansson's tattoos are impressive and unique. As of 2022, se has eight designs inked on her body. Mostly, her tattoos are done by Josh Lord.

