Who is Erin Andrews' husband? Her husband is called Jarret Lee Stoll. He is an erstwhile professional ice hockey player from Canada. Before hanging the boots, Jarret played in the National Hockey League (NHL) for the Los Angeles Kings, Edmonton Oilers, Minnesota Wild and New York Rangers.

Former NHL player Jarret Stoll attends 'Fans go all access with Delta Kings Class; join Delta for a First Delta Kings class event in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Emma McIntyre

Erin Andrews, Jarret Stoll's wife, is a TV personality, sportscaster, and actress from the United States. She became a household name as a journalist after enlisting in the American cable sports network ESPN in 2004.

Erin Andrews' husband's profile summary

Full name Jarret Lee Stoll Famous as Jarret Stoll Gender Male Date of birth 24 June 1982 Age 40 years old (as of April 2022) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Melville, Saskatchewan, Canada Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality Canadian Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6’1’’ Height in centimetres 185 Weight in pounds 209 Weight in kilograms 95 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Married Wife Erin Andrews Father Tim Stoll Mother Sherri Stoll Siblings Kelly, Ashley Stoll Education Sacred Heart High School, St. Joseph High School, St. Paul's Elementary School Profession Former professional ice hockey player Net worth $16 million Instagram @jarretstoll28 Twitter @jarretstoll

Erin Andrews' husband's biography

The former ice hockey player was born to Tim and Sherri Stoll in Melville, Saskatchewan, Canada. He grew up alongside his two siblings, Kelly and Ashley Stoll. Kelly, his elder brother, was a Yorkton Terriers of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL) member. Ashley, his younger sister, was a University of Saskatchewan Huskies women's hockey team member.

Jarret Stoll attends An Unforgettable Evening at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Jason LaVeris

Jarret Stoll is a Canadian nationality of white ethnicity. He received his education at St. Paul's Elementary School, St. Joseph High School and Sacred Heart High School.

How old is Erin Andrews' husband?

The former ice hockey player is 40 years old as of April 2022. He was born on 24 June 1982. His zodiac sign is cancer.

Career

Jarret was a former professional ice hockey player. He began his minor hockey career in Saskatchewan. Stoll commenced his profession in the small town of Neudorf before shifting on to minor hockey in Melville, followed by Yorkton, Saskatchewan. He was a Yorkton Bantam AAA Terriers member who won the Western Canadian Championship in 1997.

The former hockey player won the Bantam tournament and played for the Saskatoon Blazers of the Saskatchewan Midget Triple-A Hockey League. He was the Edmonton Ice's first-round pick in the 1997 WHL Bantam Draft before enlisting the Blazers.

Junior

Jarret commenced his Western Hockey League (WHL) profession with the Edmonton Ice at the close of the 1997-98 season, when the team was still based in Edmonton. After this season, the group migrated to Cranbrook, British Columbia, and was rebranded the Kootenay Ice.

He spent his whole junior profession with the Ice. He was appointed team captain in his third season. The renowned celebrity coached the Ice to the Memorial Cup tournaments in his ultimate junior season (2001-02).

Jarret Stoll, #19 of the Minnesota Wild, waits for play to resume during a break in the game against the Philadelphia Flyers at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Photo: Bruce Kluckhohn

Los Angeles Kings

Stoll was bartered to the Los Angeles Kings along with Matt Greene on 29 June 2008 in return for ubomr Viovsk. He agreed to a four-year, $14.4 million deal with the Kings on 5 September 2008. The hockey player had 18 goals, and 23 helps for 41 points in 2008-09.

New York Rangers and Minnesota Wild

Jarret agreed to a one-year deal with the New York Rangers as a freelance player on 10 August 2015. He made his Rangers debut as the team's fourth-line centre on 7 October 2015, in a 3-2 triumph over the defensive Stanley Cup superstars, the Chicago Blackhawks.

Stoll was released by the Rangers after 29 games and contributed only one goal and three points. The Minnesota Wild declared him off waivers on 15 December 2015.

Even though the professional hockey player never formally declared his retirement, on 15 December 2016, he accepted a position as a talent scout for the Los Angeles Kings, which marked the conclusion of his playing profession.

What is Erin Andrews' husband's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, her husband's net worth is estimated at $16 million. He earned most of his income from his former professional ice hockey playing career. On the other hand, Erin's net worth is estimated at $30 million. She makes her income through her television hosting, sportscasting, and acting career.

Is Erin Andrews still married?

Erin Andrews is still married to the former professional hockey player, Jarret Stoll. They tied the knot on 24 June 2017 and have been together for over five years.

Does Erin Andrews have children? Erin and Jarret do not have kids but owns a pet golden retriever called Howard, which they frequently post on social media. Andrews was diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2016, which flipped the couple's life.

Erin Andrews and Jarret Stoll attend the 33rd Annual Cedars-Sinai Sports Spectacular at The Compound in Inglewood, California. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer

Is Erin Andrews pregnant? She is speculated to be expecting a kid, though she has yet to make a public announcement. The couple has been allegedly trying to have a child through IVF for years.

How tall is Erin Andrews' husband?

Her husband is 6 feet 1 inch or 185 centimetres and weighs approximately 209 pounds or 95 kilograms.

FAQs

Who is Erin Andrews' husband? Her husband is a famous former ice hockey player. How old is Jarret Stoll? He is 40 years old as of April 2022. He was born on 24 June 1982. Where was Jarret Stoll born? He was born in Melville, Saskatchewan, Canada. Where does Erin Andrews live? She currently lives in Los Angeles, California, United States. Does Erin Andrews have a baby? No, the American actress does not have children. What does Jarret Stoll do now? He is presently serving in the Kings' player advancement department. What is Jarret net worth? His net worth is estimated at $16 million as of April 2023.

