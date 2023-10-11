Impractical Jokers is a famous American TV series that has brought laughter and joy to millions of viewers globally. For over a decade, Joe Gatto was among the show's regulars, alongside Brian Quinn, James Murray, and Sal Vulcano. However, he left the show, leaving many fans with endless questions. So, why did Joe leave Impractical Joker?

Joe Gatto attends Universal Pictures' "Knock At The Cabin" World Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City. Photo: Theo Wargo (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Joe Gatto is a talented American comedian, actor, producer, and screenwriter. He rose to prominence for his comedic brilliance on Impractical Jokers, but the prankster officially left the show after nine mega-successful seasons of the show.

On 31 December 2021, fans woke up to the sad news: "Joe Gatto leaves Impractical Jokers". So, why did he leave? Here is all you need to know about the improv comic and his departure from the show that made him a household name.

Full name Joseph Anthony Gatto Jr. Stage name Joe Gatto Gender Male Date of birth 5 June 1976 Age 47 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Staten Island, New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Italian Religion Christianity Education Monsignor Farrell High School, LIU Post Hair colour Brown Eye colour Grey Height in feet and inches 5'10" Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 188 Weight in kilograms 85 Father Joseph Anthony Gatto Sr. Mother Gerri Amato Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Divorced Ex-wife Bessy Gatto Children 2 Occupation Comedian, actor, producer, screenwriter Net worth $7 million

Who is Joe Gatto?

Joe Gatto, born Joseph Anthony Gatto Jr., was born on 5 June 1976 in Staten Island, New York, United States. He is 47 years old as of 2023, and his zodiac sign is Gemini. Joe is an American citizen of Italian descent. He hails from a large extended family, and in 1995, his father passed away from pancreatic cancer.

Gatto attended Monsignor Farrell High School and proceeded to LIU Post, where he graduated with a degree in Accounting.

The comedian married Bessy Gatto in 2013. Milana, the couple's daughter, was born in 2015, and their son Remington was born in 2017. However, in 2021, the pair announced their separation.

Why did Joe leave Impractical Jokers?

Impractical Jokers was a tremendous smash from the first episode, aired on 15 December 2011. The show featured Joe Gatto, Brian Quinn, James Murray, and Sal Vulcano challenging each other to crazy pranks and dares in public and has been a fan favourite for many years.

Joe decided to leave Impractical Jokers and The Tenderloins on 31 December 2021 to devote more time to his family. He disclosed that he and his wife, Bessy, were separating and that he wanted to focus his time on co-parenting his children. Joe revealed the news in an Instagram post that many caught supporters off guard.

Is Joe Gatto friends with Impractical Jokers?

The four are still good friends. In an Instagram post, Joe wrote;

Outside of my family, my relationships with Murr, Q, and Sal have been the most important in my life. I know they will continue to make the world laugh.

What does Joe do for a living now?

According to his IMDb profile, he has featured in 11 films as an actor, 12 as a producer, four as a screenwriter, and two as a director. Some of Joe Gatto's movies and TV shows include The Misery Index, Jokers Wild, and The Tenderloins.

Comedian Joe Gatto performs live on stage during the "Night of Comedy Tour" at James L. Knight Center in Miami, Florida. Photo: Johnny Louis

Source: Getty Images

In 2022, Gatto began co-hosting the monthly podcast Two Cool Moms with fellow actor and comedian Steve Byrne. The podcast features Bryne and Joe advising strangers facing various challenges.

Besides his screen and podcast appearances, Joe is the author of The Dogfather: My Love for Dogs, Dessert, and Growing Up Italian.

What is Joe Gatto's net worth?

Joe Gatto has a net worth of $7 million as of 2023. He has accumulated wealth from his illustrious career as a comedian, actor, producer, and screenwriter.

FAQs

Who is Joe Gatto? He is an American comedian, actor, producer, author, and screenwriter. How old is Joe Gatto? He is 47 years old as of 2023. He was born on 5 June 1976. Why is Joe leaving Impractical Jokers? After his divorce, he left the show to focus on being a present dad to his children. How long was Joe in Impractical Jokers? He was in the show from 2011 to 2021 (around a decade). How many Impractical Jokers seasons is Gatto featured in? He was featured in nine seasons. Is Joe still friends with Impractical Jokers? Yes, even after his departure, they remain good friends.

Joe Gatto is a famous comedian, actor, and producer best known for appearing in Impractical Jokers. After ten years in the show, the comedian left to focus on co-parenting his children as he had just separated from his wife.

