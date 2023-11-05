Jon Favreau's net worth: How much is the Hollywood director worth?

Hollywood success often results in significant wealth, and Jon Favreau is no exception to this principle. Throughout his illustrious career, the multi-talented American actor, voice artist, screenwriter, producer, and director has accumulated substantial wealth. So, what is Jon Favreau's net worth? Explore his career achievements, various sources of income, and investments.

Jon Favreau's reputation has been established across multiple facets of the entertainment industry. His directorial prowess is primarily recognised for his work on the Iron Man franchise, The Lion King, and Elf. He also created and featured in the films Sw*ngers, Couples Retreat, and Chef.

Profile summary

Full name Jonathan Kolia Favreau Nickname Jon Favreau Gender Male Date of birth 19 October 1966 Age 57 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Flushing, Queens, New York, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Education The Bronx High School, Queens College Eye colour Brown Hair colour Black Height in feet and inches 6'1" Height in centimetres 185 Weight in pounds 216 Weight in kilograms 98 Father Charles Favreau Mother Madeleine Favreau Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Wife Joya Tillem Children 3 Occupation Actor, voice artist, screenwriter, producer, director Net worth $200 million Instagram @jonfavreau

Who is Jon Favreau?

Jon is an actor, voice artist, screenwriter, producer, and director born on 19 October 1966 in Flushing, Queens, New York, United States. He is 57 years old as of 2023, and his zodiac sign is Libra. The screenwriter is an American citizen of white ethnicity with Russian-Jewish-Italian-French roots.

Jon Favreau is the only child of Charles and Madeleine Favreau. His father was a special needs educator, and his mother was an elementary teacher. Sadly, she passed away in 1979 from Leukemia.

Regarding his marriage life, the actor has been married to Joya Tillem since November 2000. The couple has three children, a son, Max and two daughters, Madeleine and Brighton Rose.

What is Jon Favreau's net worth?

What is Jon Favreau's net worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth, he has a net worth of $200 million as of 2023. He has amassed his wealth through various endeavours in the entertainment industry, including acting, film directing, film production, and screenwriting.

How did Jon Favreau get so rich?

Favreau is among the highest-paid actors in Hollywood. In Iron Man 2, he made $12 million, including base salary plus backend earnings. He then earned $10 million from Cowboys & Aliens the following year.

From his Marvel Cinematic Universe project, Favreau reportedly made $50 million. Here's a list of some of Jon's biggest box office hits to date:

The Lion King (2019) – Grossed $1.657 billion

(2019) – Grossed $1.657 billion The Jungle Book (2016) – Grossed $966 million from a $175 million budget

(2016) – Grossed $966 million from a $175 million budget Iron Man 2 (2010) – Grossed $623.9 million globally

(2010) – Grossed $623.9 million globally Iron Man (2008) – Grossed $585.3 million globally

(2008) – Grossed $585.3 million globally Elf (2003) – Grossed $220 million from $22 million budget

In August 2018, Favreau established Golden Creations LTD LLC, a TV production firm. Recently, the company collaborated with Lucasfilm to produce two television shows, The Book of Boba Fett and The Mandalorian.

Jon Favreau’s acting career

He landed his first cinematic role in 1993, in the film Rudy, while still performing stand-up in Chicago. The following year, he starred in the movie PCU. Later, in 1994, the talented actor made his television debut as Eric the Clown in The Fire. He has since starred in several films and television shows, including:

Deep Impact

Rocky Marciano

The Replacements

Daredevil

The Break-Up

Couples Retreat

The Wolf of Wall Street

Chef

Jon Favreau’s filmmaking career

Is Jon Favreau a producer or director? Besides acting, he is also a successful film writer, producer, and director. He made his directorial debut with a self-penned screenplay, Move. Other noteworthy films that Jon has written, produced, or directed include:

The First $20 Million Is Always the Hardest

The Jungle Book

Avengers: Infinity War

Avengers: Endgame

The Office

The Chef Show

Young Sheldon

Iron Man

The Lion King

Jon Favreau’s awards and honours

Has Jon Favreau won an Oscar? Throughout his prolific career, he has received various awards and honours. Although he hasn't won an individual Academy Award, most of his projects have won this prestigious award. Jon has several notable accolades, including:

A 2023 star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

A CinEuphoria Award for The Lion King

A Hollywood Film Award for The Jungle Book

A Tribeca Film Festival Audience Award for Chef

Florida Film Critics Circle Award for Sw*ngers

Lifetime Achievement Award by the Visual Effects Society Awards

Disney Legend

Real estate ventures

Jon Favreau has made significant real estate investments. Between 2002 and 2021, he and his wife Joya purchased a three-property compound in Santa Monica in three separate deals totalling $7 million.

In 2016, Favreau expanded his real estate holdings by paying $5.25 million for the former Allan's Aquarium in Venice, California, and a nearby property. This property is now his production company's headquarters.

Later, in May 2021, the screenwriter secured a stunning 8,600-square-foot mansion in Laguna Beach's exclusive community, Irvine Cove, for $24.3 million.

FAQs

Who is Jon Favreau? He is a famous American actor, voice artist, screenwriter, producer, and director. How old is Jon? The film director is 57 years old as of 2023. He was born on 19 October 1966. What is Jon Favreau's net worth? He has a staggering net worth of $200 million as of 2023. How much does Jon make in a year? The executive producer makes more than $150 million yearly. How did Jon Favreau get involved with Star Wars? Disney wanted something spectacular to coincide with the launch of their streaming service Disney+, so Kathleen Kennedy approached Favreau, who committed to making Star Wars films. Is Jon Favreau married? The actor has been married to his wife Joya Tillem since November 2000.

What is Jon Favreau's net worth? The accomplished screenwriter, producer, and director has a net worth 0f $200 million. He has accumulated his net worth through his illustrious career in the film industry.

