How old is DD Osama? 10 fun facts about the rapper

The music industry has advanced rapidly since its inception almost a century ago. New talents are blossoming, with superstars rising from many genres. DD Osama, a young rising star in the hip-hop scene, is one such celebrity. How old is DD Osama? Keep reading for details about his age and more interesting facts about him.

American rapper DD Osama. Photo: @ddosama on Instagram (modified by author)

DD Osama is a New York-based American rapper, singer, songwriter and social media personality. His songs express his honest and sincere sentiments regarding his life experiences. His lyrics are ferocious, vicious, and unrepentant. DD's flow is fast, aggressive, and unrelenting, and his rhythms are heavy, catchy, and dynamic.

DD Osama's profile summary

Full name David DeShaun Reyes Famous as DD Osama Gender Male Date of birth 29 November 2006 Age 16 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Harlem, New York, United States Current residence Harlem, New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 110 Weight in kilograms 50 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Eddie Reyez Mother Crimsley Martinez Siblings 5 Relationship status Dating Girlfriend (alleged) Aniyah Profession Rapper, singer, songwriter and social media personality Net worth $500,000 Instagram @ddosama Facebook @ddosamaofficial

Fun facts about DD Osama

DD came to public attention following the death of his younger brother, musician Notti Osama. His brother's death resulted in a boom in the success of their song Dead Opps and the production of the piece E4N, which stands for Everything 4 Notti.

Given DD's prominence, many of his followers are curious about his age, among many other facts. Learn more about him below:

1. He is a teenager

How old is DD Osama? He is 16 years old as of 2023. David DeShaun Reyes was born on 29 November 2006. His zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

2. David was born in the US

The American celebrity was born in Harlem, New York, United States, to his parents, Eddie Reyez and Crimsley Martinez. Who is DD Osama's mom? His mum, Crimsley Martinez, worked as a real estate agent while his dad is a businessman. His parents split when he was young, and he is particularly close to his mother.

3. He comes from a big family

The American rapper grew up alongside his five siblings—three brothers (JStar Balla, JayKlickin, and Ethan Reyes) and two sisters, one from his mother's side and one from his father's side. The three brothers are all well-known musicians.

4. DD lost one of his three brothers

Ethan Reyes, DD's younger brother, was an up-and-coming hip-hop musician and rapper who went by the stage name Notti Osama. His songs have been viewed over four million times on his YouTube channel. Ethan passed away in July 2022 in New York.

How old is Notti Osama now? Notti would have been 15 years old as of 2023. He was born on 17 January 2008 but died in July 2022.

5. He is a rising musician

Why is DD Osama so famous? He is a rapper. David published his debut track, Aftermath, in 2021 with his brother Ethan Reyes, popularly known as Notti Osama and associate rapper Blockwork. R He began to gain acceptance around June 2022.

DD Osama's songs

The American rapper has released some of the most popular tracks since the launch of his music career. Some of them include;

40s n 9s

Letter 2 Notti

Let's Do It

Long Live Notti

On The Radar Freestyle

Chosen Ones

Once You Go

Who I Am

Show No Love

Better Days

6. Osama has collaborated with some famous musicians

DD Osama has collaborated on several occasions with Lil Zay Osama, a resident of Chicago, SugarHill DDot, Lil Durk, Lil Baby, Rylo Rodriguez, and Coi Leray, among other rappers.

7. He is a social media personality

David DeShaun is active on Instagram, with over 1.4 million followers as of October 2023. He uses the platform to share photos and videos of his daily activities. He has a YouTube channel with over 992k subscribers and over 209 million followers as of writing. He mainly uses the platform to share his music.

DD Osama has a TikTok account with over 265k followers as of November 2023. He also has an with nearly 19 thousand followers as of November 2023.

8. David's music has started paying off

What is DD Osama's net worth? The American celebrity has an alleged net worth of $500,000. DD earns his income through his singing career.

9. He is in a romantic relationship

Who is DD Osama's girlfriend? His girlfriend is reportedly called Aniyah. Aniyah is a well-known TikTok celebrity from the United States. However, he is yet to make the announcement official on social media.

10. He is of an average height

David DeShaun's height is 5 feet 5 inches or 165 centimetres, and he weighs approximately 110 pounds or 50 kilograms.

How old is DD Osama? He is 16 years old as of 2023. David was born on 29 November 2006. DD is a New York-based American rapper, singer, songwriter and social media personality. He came to public attention following the death of his younger brother, musician Notti Osama.

