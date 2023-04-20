Who is Alaina Mathers? Everything you need to know about Eminem's daughter

Rapper Eminem is a widely known musician. However, he leads an entirely different life as Marshall Bruce, a family man. The father of three has been known to have a big heart as a person. The rapper has two adopted daughters, and one of them is Alaina Mathers. Discover more about Eminem's daughter and her relationship with the rapper.

Eminem's daughter, Alaina, posing for photos. Photo: @alainamariemathers Instagram (modified by author)

After her mom's death, Alaina Marie was raised by her aunt and mother's twin sister Kimberly Scott, Eminem's ex-wife. Later, Eminem and Kimberly legally adopted Alaina. The rapper then raised her as his daughter alongside his biological daughter Hailie. Later on, Whitney Scott joined the family, and the three girls grew up as sisters.

Profile summary

Full name Alaina Marie Mathers Nickname Lainey Gender Female Date of birth 3 May 1993 Age 29 years old (as of April 2023) Zodiac sign Taurus Famous for Eminem's daughter Place of birth Detroit, Michigan, United States Current residence Detroit, Michigan, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 165 Weight in kilograms 75 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Hazel Mother Dawn Scott (deceased) Father Marshall Bruce (adoptive) Siblings Hailie Jade, Whitney Scott Relationship status Engaged Fiancé Matt Moeller School Oakland University

Alaina Mathers' biography

Lainey was born on 3 May 1993 in the United States of America to Dawn Scott. She was named Amanda Marie Scott at the time of her birth but later changed names after her biological mother passed away and she got adopted by famous American rapper Marshall Bruce Mathers III, aka Eminem. She has grown up as one of the musician's daughters alongside her sisters Hailie and Whitney.

Why did Eminem adopt Alaina?

At the time of her birth, Alaina's mother could not take care of her due to her drug addiction which frequently put her on the wrong side of the law. Seeing a possibility of a troubled childhood, rapper Eminem and his then-wife Kim raised Alaina and later legally adopted her. After all, she was her sister's child.

Alaina Scott's love life

On 14 December 2021, news of the Eminem's' daughter's engagement broke the internet through a post she made via her Instagram page where she shared a picture with a sweet caption,

This moment, this life, yes a hundred times over. I LOVE YOU.

The engagement happened on the rooftop of Detroit Monarch Club. Several months before her engagement, she had shared an appreciative post for her boyfriend Matt, revealing that they had been together for over 15 years at that time.

What is Alaina Mathers's net worth?

Her net worth is not apparent as she does not have a known career. She, however, has a business where she sells designer handbags on a self-titled website. She also makes travel content. Currently, her net worth is alleged to be around 1.5 million.

Frequently asked questions

Who is Alaina Mathers? She is Eminem's adopted child and the eldest among his three daughters. Why did Eminem adopt his daughters? His adopted daughters had parents who suffered from drug addiction and died of an OD. Did Eminem get custody of his daughter? Eminem has full custody over his daughters Alaina and Stevie. How old is Eminem's daughter? Alaina was born in May 1993. She will be 29 years old in May 2023. Who is Alaina Mathers' biological father? He is not known. However, she is known as Eminem's adopted daughter. When did Eminem adopt Alaina Marie Mathers? He adopted her in the early 2000s, several years after her mother died from a suspected OD. Who are Alaina Mathers' parents? Her biological mother is the late Dawn Scott, and her adoptive dad is Marshall Bruce, aka Eminem. What are the names of Eminem's daughters? Eminem has three daughters: Whitney Mathers, Alaina Mathers, and Hailie Jade.

Alaina Mathers lost her mother at quite an early age, but thanks to Eminem, she had a good childhood and upbringing. Together with her other adopted sister, they have grown up quite the opposite of their parents, who both struggled with drug addiction, leading to their premature deaths.

