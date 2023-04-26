Who is Tiger Woods' daughter, Sam Alexis Woods? All you need to know about her

Tiger Woods is a legendary golfer from the United States. He has earned a reputation as one of the most talented golfers and greatest athletes ever. But how much do you know about his family, his children? Learn more about Tiger Woods' daughter, Sam Alexis Woods, in this article.

Sam Alexis Woods is Tiger Woods' daughter, together with the former Swedish model Elin Nordegren. Alexis has shied away from the limelight since birth, leaving many people curious about her life hence want to learn more about her.

Profile summary

Full name Sam Alexis Woods Gender Female Date of birth 18 June 2007 Age 15 years old (as of April 2023) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Orlando, Florida, USA Current residence Southern Florida, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Height in feet 5’4’’ Height in centimetres 162 Weight in pounds 110 Weight in kilograms 50 Body measurements in inches 28-25-30 Body measurements in centimetres 71-63-76 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Father Tiger Woods Mother Elin Maria Pernilla Nordegren Siblings Charlie Axel

Tiger Woods' daughter biography

The American celebrity child was born in Florida, United States, to her parents Tiger Woods and Elin Nordegren. Her father, Tiger, is a professional golf player. He made his professional debut in 1996 at the young age of 20.

On the other hand, Sam's mother, Elin Nordegren, is a former model and nanny widely recognised as the ex-wife of the American celebrity golfer. Sam's parents married on 5 October 2004 but divorced on 23 August 2010 due to Tiger's infidelity. Following their parents' divorce, Sam and her brother Charlie enjoy joint custody of their parents.

Alexis grew up alongside her brother Charlie Axel. She holds an American nationality and is of mixed ethnicity.

How old is Tiger Woods' daughter?

Tiger Woods' daughter's age is 15 years old as of April 2023. She was born on 18 June 2007. Her zodiac sign is Gemini.

Is Tiger Woods' daughter a golfer?

Sam has yet to establish an established profession. She, however, likes sports and hanging out with her family in her spare time.

In many pictures of Tiger Woods' daughter, you'll see her captured with her father playing tennis, soccer, and golf, and she reportedly loves horseback riding.

What is Sam Alexis Woods' net worth?

The celebrity child is still in school and has not a established career path yet. In other words, she is entirely reliant on her parents for survival.

Her mother's net worth is estimated at $200 million. She earned her income through former nanny and modelling careers. She also received a sizeable amount of money from Alexis' father as part of her separation settlement.

On the other hand, her father's net worth is estimated at $800 million. He earns his income from his profession as a golfer.

How tall is Tiger Woods' daughter?

Sam Alexis' height is 5 feet 4 inches or 162 centimetres, and she weighs approximately 110 pounds or 50 kilograms. In addition, she has dark brown hair and brown eyes.

FAQs

Who is Tiger Woods' daughter? She is an American celebrity child widely recognised as Tiger Woods and Elin Nordegren's daughter. How old are Tiger Woods' son and daughter? His daughter Sam Alexis is 15 years old as of April 2023. She was born on 18 June 2007. His son Charlie Axel is 14 years old as of 2023. He was born on 8 February 2009. What does Tiger Woods' daughter do? While she leads an essentially private life, she has prioritised her education and her love of horseback riding. Why did Tiger name his daughter Sam? Her name is a show of respect to her renowned dad, who was identified as Sam by his dad Earl as a kid. Do Tiger Woods' kids live with him? Tiger and Elin have joint custody of their two kids, Alexis and Charlie, and they live only 25 minutes apart in southern Florida. How much is Tiger Woods worth? He has an estimated net worth of $800 million as of 2023. How tall is Sam Alexis Woods? She is 5 feet 4 inches or 162 centimetres tall.

Tiger Woods' daughter, Sam Alexis, has risen to prominence due to her prominent family of celebrities. While she is still in school, she is passionate about horseback riding sports, and she is mostly seen hanging out with her family in her free time.

