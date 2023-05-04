LeBron James is among the top basketball players of his generation. The star has had a successful career that has seen him win various awards, including the NBA championship four times. The star has credited his success to his mom on multiple occasions. Learn more about LeBron James' mom in this article.

Gloria James is seen during Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, Sunday, 5 June 2011. Photo: Ron Jenkins

Source: Getty Images

LeBron James' mom's real name is Gloria Marie. She is famous for her status as the mother of an NBA superstar and MVP. She has played a massive part in nurturing her son's career through support. But what is the story about LeBron James' mom?

Gloria Marie James' profile summary

Full name Gloria Marie James Gender Female Date of birth 4 February 1968 Age 55 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Akron, Ohio, USA Current residence Akron, Ohio, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Black Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 180.7 Weight in kilograms 82 Body measurements in inches 36-26-36 Body measurements in centimetres 91-66-91 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Freda James Father Cantona James Siblings Two (Curt, Terry) Relationship status Single Children One Profession Social activist, philanthropist, and entrepreneur Net worth $2 to $5 million Instagram @gloriajames

The story of LeBron James' mom, Gloria Marie James

Gloria Marie James was born on 4 February 1968 in Akron, Ohio, USA. She is 55 (as of 2023), and her zodiac sign is Aquarius. Gloria's mother is Freda James, and she has two brothers, Curt and Terry.

Gloria got pregnant in her mid-teens and was still in high school. Due to the pregnancy, Gloria dropped out of school. She gave birth to her son LeBron Raymone James Sr on 30 December 1984.

How old was LeBron's mom when she had him?

LeBron's mom was 16 years old when she had him. Her boyfriend, LeBron's father, Anthony McClelland was not involved in his son's upbringing and had an extensive criminal record. As a result, Gloria gave her son her last name. Gloria's mother, Freda, helped her to raise James.

Unfortunately, when LeBron was three, his grandmother died of a heart attack. The unfortunate event devastated Gloria, who was 19, as she had nobody to support her and her child.

LeBron and the Walker family

LeBron James' mother, Gloria, shows her support during her son's high school St Vincent vs St Mary's game against Mater Dei, in Los Angeles, CA, 4 January 2003. Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

After her mother's death, Gloria struggled with making ends meet. She was shuffling different odd jobs and moving from one apartment to another. As a result of the hardship and poor conditions, Gloria decided that her son needed more stability and a better upbringing.

LeBron had missed some school days due to changing schools and moving around. When he was eight, Frank Walker, a local youth , and his wife Pam became aware of Gloria thought of considering a different living arrangement for her son. They suggested that LeBron go live with them until she could get back on her feet. LeBron stayed at the Walkers for one and a half years and was introduced to basketball when he was nine.

What does Gloria James do for a living?

Gloria Marie is a philanthropist, community advocate and socialite. She is also the Vice President of the LeBron James Family Foundation. However, before her son's success, Gloria worked several odd jobs to earn a living to support her son. According to LeBron James' mom's Instagram, she is involved in several philanthropic projects in the Akron area representing her son.

Who had a relationship with LeBron James' mother?

Delonte West, a former NBA player, was said to have had an affair with Gloria Marie in 2010. The rumour stirred the NBA because LeBron and Delonte West were teammates on the Cleveland Cavaliers.

However, the rumour of Delonte West sleeping with Lebron James' mom had no evidence. According to TMZ, through his lawyer, Lebron sent a cease-and-desist letter to publications that had printed that story.

What happened to LeBron James' mother and father?

Gloria James laughs during a timeout in the first half of Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and the Dallas Mavericks in Dallas, Texas, on Tuesday, 7 June 2011. Photo: Michael Laughlin

Source: Getty Images

Lebron James' mother and father are Gloria Marie and Anthony McClelland had a brief relationship while they were teenagers. Their relationship led to the birth of their son LeBron James in 1984. However, Anthony wasn't involved in his son's upbringing.

What is LeBron James' mom's net worth?

LeBron James' mom has an alleged net worth of between $2 and $5 million. In addition, she earns around $100,000 annually from her various investment ventures.

LeBron James' mom, Gloria Marie, is among the well-known celebrity parents. Her only child, LeBron, has conquered the NBA in a career spanning over 20 years. Gloria is the inspiration behind her son's hard work and success.

Are you searching for information about the famous Argentine actress China Suarez? Yen.com.gh published an informative article about the biography of one of Argentina's celebrated actresses.

From acting to modelling and singing, China Suarez has dominated most fields. But apart from her professional life, what do you know of her private one?

Source: YEN.com.gh