The 1990s is remembered as a decade of peace, prosperity, and the Internet's rise. It was during this time that China Suarez's talent was discovered. The passion bred to reality at the age of eleven. Since then, she has not looked back. China has portrayed confidence and courage through taking notable roles.

China Suarez is an actress, model and singer known throughout the Argentine entertainment industry. The actress gained popularity for Jaz Romero's role on the TV series Casi Ángeles. In addition, her popularity rose during her time in the pop group Teen Angels.

China Suarez's profile summary

Full name: María Eugenia Suárez Riveiro

María Eugenia Suárez Riveiro Gender: Female

Female Date of birth : March 9, 1992

: March 9, 1992 Age: 29 years old (as of 2022)

29 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign : Pisces

: Pisces Place of birth: Buenos Aires, Argentina

Buenos Aires, Argentina Current residence: Argentina

Argentina Nationality : Argentinean

: Argentinean Ethnicity: White

White Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet: 5' 6"

5' 6" Height in centimetres: 167

167 Weight in pounds: 123

123 Weight in kilograms : 56

: 56 Body measurements in inches : 31-25-34

: 31-25-34 Body measurements in centimetres: 81-64-87

81-64-87 Hair colour: Light brown

Light brown Eye colour : Brown

: Brown Mother: Marcela Riveiro Mitsumori

Marcela Riveiro Mitsumori Father: Guillermo

Guillermo Sibling: Agustín

Agustín Marital status: Dating

Dating Partner : Benjamín Vicuña

: Benjamín Vicuña Children: 3

3 School: Instituto Corazón de María, ESBA Barrio Norte, Divino Corazón de Jesús

Instituto Corazón de María, ESBA Barrio Norte, Divino Corazón de Jesús Profession : actress, model and singer

: actress, model and singer Net worth : $1.5 million

: $1.5 million Instagram: @sangrejaponesa

China Suarez's biography

China was born March 9, 1992, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Her birth name is María Eugenia Suárez Riveiro. China’s parents are Guillermo Suárez and Marcela Riveiro Mitsumori. She has an elder brother known as Agustín Suárez. Her maternal grandmother, Marta Mitsumori, was born in Argentina and of Japanese descent.

During her childhood, Suárez attended the Instituto Corazón de María up to her third year of secondary school. She completed her secondary studies at ESBA Barrio Norte. The celebrity also attended Divino Corazón de Jesús, in Palermo, Buenos Aires, for her 7th grade.

Career

At only eleven years, Eugenia started her career journey. However, her talent was discovered when she was six and began child modelling soon after. Her debut role was in the television series Rincón de luz (2003). In 2004 she took a minor role in the television series Floricienta featuring the younger sister of Muni Seligmann's character.

The following year, she appeared in Amor mío film of Argentina and in 2006 she was in the sitcom Amo de casa. Eugenia played Jazmín – Jaz Romero in the television series Casi Ángeles (2007-2010).

The television series led to a musical group known as Teen Angels, and Suárez became a member. However, at the beginning of 2011, Eugenia left the band and later received an award for the favourite actress in the Kids Choice Awards Argentina for her work in Casi Ángeles.

After the series, Eugenia became part of the cast of Los Únicos (2011-2012). Later, she starred with Nicolás Pauls in the miniseries 30 días juntos that aired on Cosmopolitan TV. Pol-ka produced another comedy Solamente Vos, and China Eugenia was in the cast with her co-star from Casi Angeles, Lali Espósito.

In 2014 she co-starred in the telenovela Camino al amor with Mariano Martínez, Sebastián Estevanez and Carina Zampini. In the same year, she was invited to star in the second season of Tu cara me suena, aired on Telefe channel Eugenia also starred in the music video for Hoy, by David Bisbal.

Eugeniafirst appearance on the big screen was in 2015 with the film adaptation of the book Abzurdah. In addition, she recorded her version of the song Trátame Suavemente, by Soda Stereo, for the movie. Due to her outstanding performance, China received the Premio Surr as Best New Actress.

In July 2015, Eugenia served as the ambassador for Argentine cinema at the Premios Platino. The same year saw Suarez launch her clothing line, including jackets, blouses, pants, tops, dresses, purses and necklaces.

In 2016 Eugenia starred in the romantic comedy El hilo rojo, with co-star Benjamín Vicuña and director Daniela Goggi. The talented actress also voice acted the role of Meena in the Argentinian version of the animated film Sing.

In 2017 Suárez again co-starred with Vicuña in the film Los padecientes directed by Nicolas Tuozzo and based on the novel by Gabriel Rolón In 2019, Suárez left the big screen and returned to the small one with the popularf telenovela: Argentina, tierra de amor y verganza, that was produced by Pol-ka.

In the Telenovela, she played the role of Raquel, a Polish woman who is tricked into travelling to Argentina by the promise of marrying a rich man, when in reality, she was taken there for prostitution.

Eugenia continued to star in acting as she appeared in the series Tu Parte del Trato, playing the role of a female police officer. In the same year, she played in the television series Héroes Invisibles. In 2020, she appeared in two the television series; 62: Historia de un mundial and Solitarios anónimos.

Who is China Suarez dating?

Eugenia dated actor Nicolás Cabré from 2012 to 2013. During that period, Suarez and Nicolas got a daughter, Rufina Cabre Suarez, born on July 18, 2013. Unfortunately, the two separated soon after their daughter was born.

China got into a relationship with actor Benjamín Vicuña from 2015 to 2021. China Suarez and Benjamín Vicuña were blessed with two children during their dating time. Their daughter Magnolia Vicuña Suárez was born on February 7, 2018, while their son, Amancio Vicuña Suárez, was born on July 28, 2020.

What is China Suárez Riveiro’s net worth?

China has worked as an actress, singer and model since eleven. Over the years, she has made a good amount of wealth. However, most of her wealth has come from her professional career. As of 2022, the mother of three has a net worth of $1.5 million.

China Suárez Riveiro’s fast facts

What is China Suarez’s Instagram page? Her Instagram page is @sangrejaponesa. Who are China Suarez ‘s children? She is a mother of three; Rufina Cabre Suarez, Magnolia Vicuña Suárez and Amancio Vicuña Suárez. Who is China Suarez? She is a famous Argentinian actress, model and singer. When did China Suarez’s and Benjamín Vicuña start dating? They started dating in 2015. How old is China Suarez? She was born March 9, 1992; therefore, she is 29 years old as of 2022. What is China Suarez's net worth? As of 2022, she has a net worth of $1.5 million.

What would a 29-year-old brag of if not success in what they do? China Suarez has succeeded as a model, singer and actress for more than a decade. Moreover, the celebrity is expected to achieve more in her career with her current achievements as she brings up her three children.

Source: YEN.com.gh