Grace Harry's full biography: Where is Usher's ex-wife now?

Usher is a famous singer, songwriter, actor and dancer from the United States. He is regarded as a significant force in current R&B and mainstream music. Usher has been married twice, and many people are curious about his ex-wife, Grace Harry. Who is she, and where is she now?

Grace Harry is a social activist, executive chef, artist manager, and entrepreneur from the United States. She is widely recognised as musician Usher's ex-wife. She served as a senior chef on The Cosby Show's set.

Grace Harry's profile summary

Full name Grace Michelle Harry Famous as Usher's ex-wife Gender Female Date of birth 2 April 1969 Age 54 years old (as of January 2024) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Brooklyn, New York, United States Current residence Manhattan, New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 167 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Body measurements in inches 34-27-36 Body measurements in centimetres 86-68-91 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Usher Raymond IV Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Ahmir K. Thompson Children Leaf Miguel, Raiden Wolf McLean Profession Social activist, executive chef, artist manager, entrepreneur Net worth $2 million Instagram @graceharry

Grace Harry's biography

The American entrepreneur was born in Brooklyn, New York, United States. What is Grace Harry's ethnicity? She holds an American nationality and is of mixed ethnicity. Grace is Caucasian on her mom's side and African-American on her father's.

How old is Grace Harry?

Grace Harry's age is 54 years old as of January 2024. She was born on 2 April 1969. Her zodiac sign is Aries.

Career

Grace Harry is an American social activist, executive chef, artist manager, entrepreneur and executive vice president of Marketing and Creative Services. She began her career as a chef, overseeing the quality and flavour of food at catering firms.

Later, Michelle took a different turn and launched her catering business. Her catering business mainly catered to the entertainment sector, and around this period, she was cast in The Cosby Show. She served as The Cosby Show's executive chef.

The American activist ascended to the top by working in various capacities for several record labels and music corporations. Her current position at Island Def Jam Records as Executive Vice President of Marketing and Creative Services is her most notable one.

She has also held MCA, Geffen, and Jive Records positions. Michelle has been working in the music business for more than 29 years. She has also managed Usher in the past. Where is Usher's ex-wife now? She is currently employed at Rapture & Grace as a joy strategist.

What is Grace Harry's net worth?

She has an alleged net worth of $2 million. Harry earns her income through her cooking, artist management, business, and vice president career.

On the other hand, Grace Harry's ex-husband's net worth is estimated at $180 million. He earns income through his singing, songwriting, producing and acting career.

Who is Grace Harry's husband now?

She is currently divorced. Grace was previously married to Usher Raymond IV, an American actor, singer, songwriter, and producer. They got married in 2015 and split parts in 2018.

Usher's ex-wife is currently in a romantic relationship with Ahmir K. Thompson, also known as Questlove. Questlove is an American actor, disc jockey, director, record producer, musician, and music journalist. However, Grace Harry and Questlove haven't revealed much about their relationship.

How tall is Grace Harry?

She is 5 feet 6 inches or 167 centimetres tall. She weighs approximately 132 pounds or 60 kilograms. Her body measurements are 34-27-36 inches or 86-68-91 centimetres.

FAQs

Who is Grace Harry? She is a social activist, executive chef, artist manager, and entrepreneur from the United States. She is widely recognised as Usher's ex-wife. How old is Grace Harry? She is 54 years old as of January 2024. She was born on 2 April 1969. Where is Grace Harry from? She hails from Brooklyn, New York, United States. How many kids does Usher's ex-wife have? She has two children: Leaf Miguel and Raiden Wolf McLean. How long was Usher married to Grace? They were married for around three years, from 2015 to 2018. Is Grace Harry single? She is currently dating Ahmir K. Thompson. How tall is Grace Harry? She is 5 feet 6 inches or 167 centimetres tall.

Grace Harry is an American social activist, executive chef, artist manager, entrepreneur and executive vice president of Marketing and Creative Services. She was married to Usher Raymond IV from 2015 to 2018, and she has two children.

