Who is Annabelle Hawkins? She is an American celebrity child widely recognized as Alison and the late Taylor Hawkins' daughter. Unfortunately, she lost her father on 25 March 2022 when she was only 12.

Taylor Hawkins, Annabelle Hawkins and Alison Hawkins attend the Los Angeles Premiere of "Studio 666" at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California. Photo: Axelle

Anabelle Hawkins' father, Taylor, was an American singer famously known as the drummer for the rock band Foo Fighters, with which he published eight studio albums between 1999 and 2021.

Annabelle Hawkins' profile summary

Full name Annabelle Hawkins Gender Female Date of birth 5 May 2009 Annabelle Hawkins' age 13 years old (as of March 2023) Place of birth Seattle, Washington, USA Current residence Hidden Hills, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Height in feet 4’8’’ Height in centimetres 142 Weight in pounds 110 Weight in kilograms 50 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Father Taylor Hawkins Mother Alison Hawkins Siblings Oliver Shane, Everleigh Hawkins

Interesting facts about Annabelle Hawkins

Given that Anabelle Hawkins is a celebrity child, many people have been seeking to know more about her personal life and career, along with her life after her father's death. Check out the following interesting facts about Taylor Hawkins' daughter.

1. Annabelle was born in 2009

How old is Annabelle Hawkins? She is 13 years old as of March 2023. Annabelle was born on 5 May 2009 in Seattle, Washington, United States, to her parents, Taylor and Alison Hawkins. She holds an American nationality and practices Christianity religion.

2. She has two siblings

The celebrity kid has two biological siblings; Oliver Shane and Everleigh Hawkins. Oliver is the eldest of Annabelle's siblings. He was born on 4 August 2006 and is 16 years old as of March 2022. Her youngest sister Everleigh was born on November 2014. She is eight years old as of March 2023.

3. She comes from a celebrity family

Annabelle was born to a celebrity father. Her father, Taylor Hawkins, was a famous American actor, music artist and composer. He started his acting career in 1995 in the music video Alanis Morissette: You Oughta Know. He has since been featured in several other films and TV series, such as Foo Fighters: Learn to Fly (1999), CBGB (2013) and Duncanville (2022).

4. She lost her dad in 2022

Annabelle's father died on 25 March 2022. He was in Bogotá, Colombia, where he had been booked to perform with the Foo Fighters afterwards that evening. He started complaining of chest pains, and emergency personnel were summoned to his chamber at the Four Seasons Casa Medina hotel.

When medical personnel showed up, they discovered Hawkins motionless; they conducted CPR, but he was pronounced dead on the spot at the age of 50.

5. She is under the care of her mum

After her father's death, the celerity child and her siblings were left under the care of their mother, Alison Hawkins. Although her mother is widely recognized as a celebrity wife, she is a professional illustrator and entrepreneur. Annabelle's parents married in 2005 for 17 years until Taylor's demise in 2022.

6. She is not active on social media

The celebrity child has a private life and is not a particularly dynamic character on social media platforms. Annabelle Hawkins' Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Facebook accounts are unavailable to the general public.

7. She is still in school

Given her age, the celebrity child is still in school and has not established her career path yet. She does, however, live off of her parent's fortune. Her fathers' net worth was estimated at $40 million at the time of his death.

He earned his income through his acting, music and composing career. On the other hand, Annabelle's mother's net worth is alleged to be between $1 million and $2 million, and she earns her income through her illustrating and entrepreneurship career.

8. She inspired her father's album Middle Child

Taylor Hawkins, the late drummer, published his third and last album, Get the Money, in 2019 with the band The Coattail Riders. The album contains ten songs, along with Middle Child.

He wrote Middle Child specifically for his middle child, Annabelle Hawkins. In the song, he refers to his daughter as his twin. In addition, the official music video includes some raw and adorable father-daughter moments among them.

9. She has a moderate height

Annabelle's' height is 4 feet 8 inches or 142 centimetres, and she weighs about 110 pounds or 50 kilograms. In addition, she has blonde hair and brown eyes.

Annabelle Hawkins is an American celebrity child widely recognized for being Alison and late Taylor Hawkins' daughter. She is the middle child of her parents and has two biological siblings, Oliver Shane and Everleigh Hawkins. Her father died in 2022 when she was only 12 years old.

